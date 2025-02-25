County Commission receives request from Food Bank for capital campaign funds

BY MICHELLE KEY,
PUBLISHER
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission held a public hearing pertaining to the Lee County Solid Waste Management Plan during Monday night’s meeting. Following the hearing, the commission voted to table the agenda item in order to allow more citizens to offer their comments on the plan.
The commission heard a presentation from the Food Bank of East Alabama by Executive Director Martha HenkHenk and Steve Reeves, the chairman of the board of directors for the food bank. Henk requested that the commission consider a $100,000 contribution once a year for three years to be used towards the capital campaign for a new building.
“We have launched a $3.9 million capital campaign [for a new 15,000 square-foot facility] and I am really pleased to say that we have worked diligently and we have collected already $1.6 million so we are really moving ahead on that,” Henk said. “One thousand and sixty people are served per month with 35% of those individuals living outside of the Auburn and Opelika city limits.
Henk said that they hope to have a ground-breaking ceremony next month and the building should take approximately nine months to be completed.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- Ryan Norris offered an update on the Loachapoka Community Park reopening that was held earlier on Monday afternoon. Mayor of Loachapoka Ricky Holder thanked the commission for its assistance in making the reopening a reality.
- The Commission approved the minutes of work session and commission meeting on Feb. 10, 2025.
- The Commission approved a motion to ratify and approve claims and procurement card transactions
- The commission approved an appointment of Richard Key Jr. to the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority and also approved an appointment to the cemetery board.
- The commission approved a motion for another work session to discuss Bulk Route, Amnesty Days and Total Cost of Solid Waste
- The commission approved environmental fee changes for the Lee County Health Department.
- The commission heard from citizens regarding the final plat approval for Quail Rise Subdivision located in Commission District 4. Following the citizens’ comments, the commission voted to approve the final plat of the subdivision.
- Commissioner Tony Langley opened a discussion on adding Good Friday as a holiday for county employees.
- The Commission approved the ABC Special Events License for Premium Pours LLC as presented by Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones
- The Commission approved the ABC Special Events License for Greenawalt Hospitality as presented by Jones.
- The Commission approved the ABC Restaurant Retail Liquor License for Locals Hospitality as presented by Jones.
- The Lee County Revenue Commissioner requested approval for the installment of an ATM for the Revenue department. Customers will be able to renew auto tags, print the decals, pay property taxes and more. The machines will be credit cards only and will not hold any cash. The commission voted to approve the motion.
- The commission approved a professional services agreement for the design of a Smiths Station Annex.
•The commission approved an intergovernmental funding agreement for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Lee Roads 54 and 146. The city of Auburn has agreed to provide up to 50% not to exceed $500,000 of the necessary cost.
- The commission approved a motion to table the proposed Dirt Road Paving Policy until the next meeting.
- The commission voted to approve the fiscal year 2025 proposed resurfacing projects for the Engineering Department.
- The commission voted to approve a motion to determine the public nature of non-maintained right-of-way.