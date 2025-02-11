Auburn Community Orchestra to perform free concert

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn Community Orchestra will perform “Orchestral Masterworks,” presented by Auburn United Methodist Church (AUMC) and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center. The event will take place at AUMC on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.

The orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Dr. Russell Logan, will present an evening of captivating music featuring classical masterpieces designed to inspire audiences. Logan, a Wetumpka native, has more than 20 years of experience in music education and performance, including serving as principal trombonist for the Alabama Winds and performing with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra.

The program will include the following works:

“The Magic Flute Overture” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

“Komm Süsser Tod (Come Sweet Death)” – Johann Sebastian Bach (1675-1750), orchestrated by Leopold Stokowski (1882-1977)

“Symphony No. 104” – Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

This free, family-friendly concert is open to the public.

The Auburn Community Orchestra’s mission is to present high-quality performances that enrich the Auburn, Opelika and East Alabama communities. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/arts or follow the orchestra on social media @AuburnCommunityOrchestra. For more information about JDCAC programs, call (334) 501-2963, visit auburnalabama.org/arts or follow @COAParksAndRec on Facebook and Instagram.