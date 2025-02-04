Return to the Plains 5K and 1-Mile Run set for Feb. 15

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

EAST ALABAMA — The Return to the Plains 5K is an annual community-driven event that celebrates the spirit of Auburn while supporting a cause that touches us all: mental health. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Feb. 15 at Town Creek Park, 1150 S. Gay St. in Auburn.

“As you race through the heart of Auburn, you’ll contribute to a future where mental health services are accessible to all,” according to the event’s website.

“Whether you’re running, walking or cheering from the sidelines, your participation in the Return to the Plains 5K makes a meaningful impact. Together, we can ensure that no one in our community faces mental health struggles alone.”

Proceeds from the race will directly support the construction of the Center for Mental Health, set to open in Fall 2025 in Opelika. This state-of-the-art facility will provide much-needed mental health services to the residents of Lee County and beyond, helping to expand psychiatric care, recruit new physicians and nurture the next generation of mental health professionals. With a 40-bed capacity, private rooms and dedicated spaces for inpatient and outpatient care, the Center will be a beacon of healing and hope for those grappling with mental health challenges.

Pre-registration fees are $35 for the 5K and $25 for the 1-mile fun run. Pre-register online at the website: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/ReturnToThePlains. Early packet pickup is set for Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Love2Run, 1957 E Samford Ave Ste B, Auburn, AL 36830.

Registration fees on race day will be $45 for the 5K and $35 for the 1-Mile Run. Race day packet pickup and registration will be held from 7 to 8 a.m. at Town Creek Park.

The 1-Mile Race will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5K start time is 8:30 a.m.

Awards will be presented to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall male and female 5K finishers.

All awards must be picked up at the event.