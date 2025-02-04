Lee County Commission to stream public comments

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Lee County Commission decided last week to reintroduce recording public comments from citizens, as well as establishing a bi-weekly work session schedule.

The commission discussed reinstating public comments as part of the commission recording, as well as agreeing to include them in the meeting minutes, as long as a stipulation was included.

District 3 Commissioner Jeff Drury brought the issue before the commission.

“One of the things I ran on when I was running for commission was transparency and in order to, I guess, live up to my commitment of transparency, I would like to see the public comments be aired live stream again, as well as become part of the minutes,” he said.

Before the commission discussed this, however, Drury also read the policy on public comments, which follows:

Citizens and other elected officials who wish to be heard by the commission shall be afforded such opportunity during the portion of the meeting so designated. The comments shall conform to the requirements of decorum and order that apply to the members of the commission and the chair shall take whatever steps are necessary, including the removal of any citizen or other elected official to preserve such decorum and order. Comments shall be addressed to the county commission and shall not include any personal or other comments addressed at any member of the county commission or commission employee. There shall be no debate or action by the county commission during this portion of the agenda.

Probate Judge Jere Colley suggested this policy be read by a different commissioner before each public comment period.

“I like the idea of not being able to come in and just get on to the commissioners,” said District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon. “I mean, there’s a lot of times people come in and they just say things to us they just shouldn’t say in public.”

The commission also voted to institute a work session at 4 p.m. before every county commission meeting.

“I feel like in the past four years that we should have been having a work session prior to the meeting to have discussion on the agenda,” said District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon who brought the issue before the commission.

The commission did clarify that discussion would have to remain on that week’s agenda, however.

Other Business: