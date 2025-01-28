The Sound Wall presents guitarist Clive Carroll

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — English guitar virtuoso Clive Carroll is coming to Opelika for a Friday, Feb. 21, performance at The Sound Wall.

Carroll is one of the UK’s leading guitar masters. He has toured across Europe, Australia, the Middle East and North America, garnering praise for his performances of everything from 16th and 17th century lute music to jazz standards, blues, Irish reels and his own groundbreaking compositions. To date, Clive has released four solo albums: “Sixth Sense,” “The Red Guitar,” “Life in Colour” and “The Furthest Tree.” He has also written music for television and film.

The Sound Wall is located at 605 Avenue B. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. This is a BYOB event.

Tickets are $25 ($15 for students) and are available at the website: theswmi.org.