Public Notice | LaFayette News | Jan. 15, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Bruce Brooks, Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Pentagon Federal Credit Union, dated December 30, 2020, and recorded in Book 2021 at Page 1067 on March 23, 2021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, as last transferred to PENTAGON FEDERAL CREDIT UNION by assignment, recorded on May 12, 2022, in Book 2022, at Page 2360 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of One Hundred Thirty-Nine Thousand One Hundred Seventy-Five and 0/100 dollars ($139,175.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on October 3, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Chambers County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

Beginning at the SE corner of the NE 1/4, Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama. From said point of beginning South 02 degrees 38 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 165.00 feet; thence North 88 degrees 19 minutes 24 seconds West a distance of 1747.19 feet to the easterly right of way of Chambers County Road No. 145; thence North 14 degrees 24 minutes 10 seconds East along said right of way a distance of 168.45 feet; thence South 88 degrees 20 minutes 44 seconds East a distance of 1712.88 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 6.539 acres and being located in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama.

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Bruce Brooks or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 2324 County Rd 145, Roanoke, AL 36274.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until March 11, 2025 during the legal hours of sale at the main entrance of the courthouse in Chambers County, Alabama.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

(205) 988-4202

B&S File No.: 24-03588 PUBLICATION DATE 01/15/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brian S Mcdaniel Single to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial, its successors and assigns dated June 18, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 20, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019-2726 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to CMG Mortgage, Inc. in Instrument 2021-3294 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, CMG Mortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Chambers County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of February, 2025 the following property, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL 1, BOUNDARY SURVEY FOR KIM LANGLEY, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN ON MAP OR SURVEY OF RECORD IN BOOK 2019 AT PAGE 2268 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, CHAMBERS COUNTY. ALABAMA.

FURTHER DESCRIBED AS: PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 22 NORTH, RANGE 25 EAST, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 8; THENCE N 20’24’14” W A DISTANCE OF 4861.36’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID PARCEL BEING A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE S 77’24’51” W A DISTANCE OF 204.57’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR ON THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF COUNTY ROAD 52; THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN N 22’37’59” W A DISTANCE OF 194.35’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE N 08’47’30” W A DISTANCE OF 73.95’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE LEAVING SAID MARGIN S 81’35’48” E A DISTANCE OF 65.13’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE N 81’39’53” E A DISTANCE OF 149.61’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE S 14’22’47” E A DISTANCE OF 164.95’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE N 78’09’20” E A DISTANCE OF 17.34’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE S 13’31’25” E A DISTANCE OF 65.65’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.159 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Said property is commonly known as 1166 County Road 52, Camp Hill, AL 36850.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CMG MORTGAGE, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-06595AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment

of the indebtedness secured by that certain

mortgage dated June 22, 2023 executed by

Jordan P. Doss, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as a nominee for Keystone Funding, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded June 23, 2023, in Book 2023, Page 2927, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Planet Home Lending, LLC by instrument recorded in Book 2024, Page 5291, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Planet Home Lending, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Chambers County, Alabama on 02/13/2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit: A certain lot, with all improvements thereon, in or near Shawmut, Chambers County, Alabama, designated as Lot No. 8 in Block No 27A, as shown by plat prepared by Charlie J. Taylor, Engineer, dated July 15, 1954, recorded in Map Book 3, Page 31, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Subject to the restrictive covenants set forth in Deed Volume 126, Page 578, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

This being the same property conveyed to Stanley Shaw by that certain deed dated January 28, 2005, recorded in Document

Number 2005-525, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 3606 24th Ave., Valley, AL 36854.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO

ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES,

AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE

MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF

REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED

THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances.

Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you

understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well

as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

NOTICE FIRE HYDRANT REPLACEMENT & INSTALLATION PROJECT

JANUARY 20, 2025

The City of LaFayette is pleased to announce an upcoming project to enhance public safety and improve its water distribution system through the installation of new fire hydrants throughout town. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday January 20, 2025, and will continue through April 20, 2025. During this time, residents and businesses may experience disturbances to the water system, including: