Dream Day Foundation receives Kia donation

The Ambassadors were honored to receive a generous $500 grant on behalf of the Dream Day Foundation from Kia employee Chiquita Davis. This grant is part of the Kia MOVE (More Opportunities for Vibrant Economies) initiative, which supports qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. These grants reflect Kia’s commitment to fostering community spirit and supporting diverse initiatives. Representing the Dream Day Foundation in accepting this grant were Founder and Executive Director Marion Sankey, along with Advisors Ashley Darden and Raven Harvis. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY MARION SANKEY | DREAM DAY FOUNDATION

Dream Day Foundation to host MLK Celebration

CONTRIBUTED BY THE DREAM DAY FOUNDATION

OPELIKA — The Opelika High School Performing Arts Center will be the site of inspiration and celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, as the community gathers for the Dream Day Foundation’s 26th Annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration.

Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last one hour, this event promises to honor Dr. King’s lasting legacy while inspiring the next generation to “Dream Big.” Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m.

This year’s celebration will showcase a dramatic presentation by youth from Lee County and surrounding areas who have been preparing to bring the theme “Dream Big” to life. The program aims to emphasize that no dream is too big and that achieving aspirations is always within reach.

Adding a vibrant musical element, the event is delighted to feature the renowned Tuskegee University Marching Band. Known for their dynamic and high-energy performances, their participation will undoubtedly make the celebration even more memorable.

A special tribute to the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, will also be included, highlighting his dedication to service and human rights. Additionally, the 22nd Dream Achiever will be announced, and this year’s MLK Scholarship recipients will be recognized for their achievements and potential.

“This celebration is a testament to Dr. King’s belief in the power of dreams,” said Founder of the Dream Day Foundation Marion Sankey and one of the event’s organizers. “It’s an opportunity to inspire our young people to reach for the stars and to remind the community of the importance of unity and perseverance.” Dr. King would have been 96 years old today.

Community members are encouraged to attend this uplifting event and celebrate Dr. King’s vision for equality and hope. For more information, please contact Marion Sankey @ 334.663.6638. Let’s come together to “Dream Big” and build a brighter future.

While the event is free to attend, the public is encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support local families in need. This celebration is made possible through the generous support of Kroger, Inc.; McDonald’s of Auburn, Opelika, Shorter, and Tuskegee; and the Opelika City Council.