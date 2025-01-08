Latest News
Youngsters sworn in as Sheriff for the Day
Local agencies receive funds
Parking changes, reappointments headline Auburn City Council meeting
A spirit that is not afraid: The story of Auburn’s Marianne Jackson – part 3
Celebrating a century
Library Friends to host book sale, mini-golf fundraisers
Miss Southern Union pageant set for Jan. 16
Calendar of Events | Jan. 9, 2025
OHS wrestlers take down the competition
Auburn girls defeat Central-Phenix City | Boys fall
Loachapoka, Beulah face off in basketball
Sean of the South – A new year with a blind dog
Making the grade – On the road to Caffe Amici
Classroom Observer – Winter fun for children
On the Mark | Jan. 9, 2025
Altar Call – The sign and test of love
A Taste for Grace – I am for peace
Legals – Week of Jan. 9, 2025
Obituaries | Week of Jan. 6, 2025
Opelika City Council amends Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance
Auburn girls defeat Central-Phenix City | Boys fall
by
The Observer Staff
|
Jan 8, 2025
|
Sports
