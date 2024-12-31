Obituaries | Week of Dec. 30, 2024

MARY LOUISE REED

Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Reed, 74, of Opelika passed away Dec. 20, 2024, after a brief illness. She was born on June 9, 1950, in Buffalo, New York, to the late John P. and Helen Conwall.

Mary Lou worked for many years as a registered nurse specializing in her passion of women’s health. She worked as a nurse and later as the unit manager of labor and delivery at East Alabama Medical Center (rumor has it that she ran a tight ship). During this time, she also taught Lamaze birthing classes to countless local expecting families and volunteered as a bereavement counselor for families of stillborns. For many years she taught nursing clinicals for Southern Union State Community College and was a spokesperson on numerous occasions at the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses national conferences. Later in her career she furthered her education and successfully attended UAB to became a Nurse Practitioner/ Certified Nurse Midwife working in Virginia, then later at East Alabama Medical Center.

She enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren Harper and Ellis. She also enjoyed working in her garden and going on girls’ trips with friends. She was an active member of Foundry United Methodist Church in Opelika.

She is survived by her sons Chris (Anna) and Andrew and her grandchildren, Harper and Ellis; siblings Jack, Cathe (Craig), Bill (Carol), and Tony and in-laws Rick (Lynn), David (Maureen), Ron (Kris), Kendy (Mike) and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, offerings may be made to the Foundry Church of Opelika (200 N. 26th St. Opelika, AL 36801), Women’s Hope Medical Clinic (832 Stage Road, Auburn, AL 36830) or a charity of your choice. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

HERBERT NORMAN BRINKERHOFF

Herbert Norman Brinkerhoff, loving husband and father, respected businessman and Navy veteran, died on Dec. 27, 2024, in Auburn. Born on Feb. 26, 1932, in Dumont, New Jersey, to Herbert Bell and Marie Christman Brinkerhoff, a railroad engineer and a baker. Herb grew up in New Jersey along with his sisters, Ida and Marion. He graduated from Dumont High School in 1950, and soon after married his high school sweetheart, Julia Ann Mynatt, on March 8, 1952. He used some of his last words to ask about his beloved “Judy.”

Herb was a loyal company man. He started out with the National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) as a sales representative in the Florida Keys, and diligently worked his way up the corporate ladder to the executive suite in New York City. He retired from RJR Nabisco as the executive vice president of strategic planning. The stage of his corporate life was Madison Avenue in the 1960s and 70s. He was, in many ways, a real life “mad man.” His biggest claim to fame is being the inventor of Double Stuf Oreo and Nutter Butter cookies (which his grandchildren love to brag about).

Herb was also a family man. His sons, John Charles Brinkerhoff, Sr. and James Sanford Brinkerhoff, were born in Jacksonville, Florida during the start of his career. His corporate drive was largely fueled by a desire to provide for them. In later years, he loved to spoil his grandchildren by hosting them at his and Julia’s condo in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, and taking them on trips to Disney World. Annual traditions with the grandchildren included tubing on the Waccamaw River, ‘beach’ bocce ball, and Snickers bars. Herb instilled in his children and grandchildren the importance of hard work and a college education. With help from the GI Bill, Herb earned his own degree from the University of Miami, taking classes at night while working full time for Nabisco. It is no surprise that, among his grandchildren, there are numerous BAs, MAs, PhDs and JDs.

Herb invested deeply in the communities he cared about. He and Julia enjoyed an annual reunion with their high school friends from Dumont for decades. He also served as a charter member and deacon at the Grand Strand Church of Christ in South Carolina, where he and Julia retired. He and others in the “over the hill gang” built much of the physical church building themselves. Since moving to Auburn, he and Julia have been members of the Auburn Church of Christ.

Herb’s legacy lives on through his family. He will be remembered for his integrity, work ethic, leadership, stewardship and captivating stories of being an ad man in the golden age of advertising.

Herb is survived by Julia, his wife of 72 years; his son John Sr. (Fresia Vega); daughters-in-law Nan and Mary; grandchildren Samuel, Joshua (Sara), Amy (Johnny Pak), John Jr. (Leigh), Anna (Jason Bramburger), Rebekah, Ben (Marybeth) and great-grandchildren Ellie Baker, Naomi James, Livy Ann, Teddy James, Jesse William, and Margaret Julia. He is predeceased by his parents, his sisters and his son, Jim — whom he called Sandy.

A graveside service was held Dec. 30 at Town Creek Cemetery, with Micah Cobb and Ben Brinkerhoff officiating.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations can be made to College Ministry Apprenticeship, Campus View Church of Christ 1360 S. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30605 or Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 432 Maple St., Opelika, AL 36801.

TOMMY CAROL SARTIN

It is with great heartfelt gratitude for his life that we announce the passing of Tommy Carol Sartin, or otherwise known as T. C. Tucker, and lovingly referred to by many as Papa. Tommy passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 at his home in Auburn. He was 87 years old.

Tommy was born in Megargel, Texas, on Aug. 9, 1937, to Henry Jackson Sartin and Bessie Bernice (Doan) Sartin. He is proceeded in death by both parents and brother Cliff Sartin.

Tommy is survived by Teckla Ann (Ince), his loving and devoted wife of almost 60 years, his sister Betty Johnson and brother Jimmy Sartin. He had two daughters Stephanie (David) Kimberly and Missy (Ray) McDonald. He had six grandchildren Katie (Justin) Huval, Macey (Drew) Snyder, Matt (Haley) Kimberly, JT McDonald, Lucy McDonald and Annabel McDonald. He also had five great-grandchildren: Lucy Kimberly, Ada Huval, Maggie Huval, Audrey Kimberly and Hudson Snyder.

Tommy was known for his infectious smile, huge heart and ability to make anyone laugh in any situation. He loved playing golf, driving red Mustangs, singing to Roger Miller and George Jones and telling stories about his life. He was proud of his hometown of Olney, Texas. He was especially proud of his family.

Tommy’s spirit will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends. While we will miss him tremendously, we are comforted by the knowledge that he is now made whole and is happily greeting loved ones in heaven that have gone before us. We are sure that he is currently playing football, basketball and baseball, hopefully not boxing, and our fingers are crossed that he’s staying out of trouble. He may even be restarting his bull riding career under his alias of Waldo Cleghorn from Sneaky Falls, Idaho (Don’t tell his Mama!) We love you pop! Don’t forget you can’t roller skate in a buffalo herd!

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JIMMY WAYNE JOHNSON

Jim W. Johnson died in Auburn, on Dec. 28, 2024, at the age of 82 due to complications from dementia. Jim fought a valiant battle with the disease while continuing to bring joy to others with his kind and loving spirit. Jim cherished friends and memories of growing up in Nettleton, Mississippi, where he graduated with honors and played on the renowned 1960 football team. Jim loved all things Auburn, where he received his degree in architecture. Jim was proud of the architectural firms of which he was a part, especially JBHM Architecture, which he founded. Mentoring young architects was a passion and resulted in lifetime friends. Jim was active in the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi, prior to moving to Auburn.

Jim leaves his wife, Sara; two sons Skip Johnson (Andi) and Jake Johnson (Stephanie); a stepdaughter Lee Anne Chittom McDonald (Ron); a stepson Allen Chittom (Ahna); seven grandchildren; sister-in-law Wanda Vollor and special friend Tammy Tolbert. Jim also leaves his caregiver and cheerleader Stephanie Young.

Jim was predeceased by his parents Luther B. and Willie Stephens Johnson.

Graveside services will be held at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

The family is grateful to Dr. Hiren Patel, Jim’s physician, with whom he shared a passion for tennis; to Amberly Fellows with Southeast Hospice and to the staff at Arbor Lake Health, who made Jim’s last days comfortable.

EARL PALVIS JOHNSON

Earl Palvis Johnson, 81 of Smiths Station, passed away Dec. 20, 2024, at his residence. He was born in Foley, Alabama, Sept. 19, 1943, to Lewis and Thelma Smith Johnson. Johnson was a truck driver all his life and loved racing and baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Harold Johnson and Faye Barlow. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Irene Johnson; children Theresa (David) Barnhart, Tim Johnson and Natasha (Stephen) Watkins; grandchildren Pamela (Job) Barrow, Stephanie (Derrick) Burzynski, Ty Watkins and Addison Watkins; great-grandchildren: Brittany (Zach) Littreal, Adeline Barrowand Liam Barzynski; siblings Jean White, Polly Whitman, Clyde Johnson and Gayle Patterson.

No services are scheduled at this time.