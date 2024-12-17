Expanding Opportunities for Families: The Oaks School now an ESP for Choose Act

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OAKS SCHOOL

OPELIKA — The Oaks School announced its approval as an Educational Service Provider (ESP) under Alabama’s Choose Act. This groundbreaking initiative is set to transform private school education, making it more accessible to families across the state by providing funding for educational options tailored to each child’s needs.

Under the Choose Act, qualifying families can use state-provided funds to cover tuition and other educational expenses at private schools like The Oaks School. This program ensures that all Alabama students, regardless of financial circumstances, have the opportunity to thrive in an environment that best suits their learning style and goals.

“Becoming an ESA-approved school under the Choose Act is a game-changer for families in Alabama,” said Ginger Hallmark, school administrator. “We are passionate about providing an exceptional education in a positive, nurturing environment. This initiative allows us to reach more students and empower families with the freedom to choose a school where their children can truly thrive.”

In addition to academic excellence, The Oaks School offers a competitive athletics program through the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Students can participate in cross country, basketball, volleyballand baseball, providing well-rounded opportunities for personal and team growth.

“Our athletic program at The Oaks School is designed to build both skills and character,” said Athletic Director David Shabo. “Competing within AISA gives our students the chance to develop discipline, teamworkand leadership on and off the field. Whether it’s cross country, basketball, volleyball or baseball, our athletes are part of a program that strives for excellence while fostering a love for the game.”

The Oaks School invites families interested in exploring the benefits of private school education to learn more about how the Choose Act can make this opportunity a reality. To schedule a tour or inquire about enrollment, visit theoaksschool.org or call (334) 703-4340.