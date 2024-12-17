Calendar of events | Dec. 17, 2024

DEC. 19 — CRAFTERNOON: THANK YOU FIRST RESPONDERS

The Auburn Public Library will host crafters who want to make holiday themed “Thank You” cards for first responders on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 3:30 p.m.

DEC. 19-21 — ROCKY BROOK ROCKET REINDEER EXPRESS

Come take a train ride through the lights, enjoy food, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa and roast s’mores around the campfire from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 19-21, at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park). This is a family friendly event for children and adults of all ages. Visits with Santa are FREE. Train rides are $2 and s’more kits are $1 per kit, CASH ONLY. Ope-lika Band Boosters will offer concessions (hamburgers, hot dogs, hot chocolate, etc.) with prices varying, CASH ONLY.

DEC. 20 — MRS. CLAUS STORIES & S’MORES

Enjoy a holiday story, crafts and treats at Marriott Grand National Resort in Opelika from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Mrs. Claus will read stories aloud in the Lobby Lounge. After story time, enjoy s’mores on the lawn. This event is free and open to the public. Kids are welcome to wear their festive outfits or pa-jamas.

DEC. 20 — OPL CHRISTMAS CONCERT

The Opelika Public Library will host a free Christmas Concert with Roger Day on Friday, Dec. 20. Come enjoy singing, dancing and laughter at the 3:30 p.m. performance, which will feature season-al sing-along songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” as well as Day’s original songs like “Ukulele Christmas” and “I Think It’s Santa Claus.” The library is located at 1100 Glenn St. in Opelika.

DEC. 20 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will host Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika from 5 to 10 p.m.

DEC. 21 — WINTER WORKSHOP

The Opelika Public Library will host a Winter Wonder Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

DEC. 23 — CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON

The Opelika Public Library will host a Christmas Movie Marathon on Monday, Dec. 23, beginning at 10 a.m.

DEC. 31 — NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

Ring in the New Year at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa’s spectacular New Year’s Eve par-ty on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests can enjoy a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, photo booth with festive décor, balloon drop and a midnight countdown complete with a champagne toast. Dance the night away as we welcome 2025. Several packages are available. Visit Eventbrite.com to see options and reserve your spot.

THROUGH JAN. 1 — GINGERBREAD VILLAGE DISPLAY

East Alabama’s largest Gingerbread Village display will debut Sunday, Dec. 8, inside The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center just after the Auburn Downtown Christmas Parade concludes. This event is free to the general public and will remain open through New Year’s Day.

JAN 11 — WARRIORS FOR FREEDOM 5K

On Saturday, Jan. 11, which is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Worthy Squared will host the first annual Warriors for Freedom 5K, a way for the community to stand strong alongside survivors and advocate for dignity, freedom and an end to trafficking. The event will take place at the Opelika Sportsplex, opening with a fun one-mile run at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $25 through Dec. 15 and $35 from Dec. 16 through Jan. 10. Register on the day of the race is $40. Registration for the One-Mile Fun Run is $15 through Dec. 15 and $20 after Dec. 16. Proceeds will go to support victim services and raise awareness of sex trafficking happening right here in our Alabama communities. Information and registration is available at www.worthy2.org/warriorsforfreedom5K.