Auburn Parks and Recreation staffers win state recognition

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The city of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce four of its team members have been honored with prestigious awards from District V of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association for their outstanding contributions to the community.

2024 Edith Upchurch Lifetime Achievement Award: Houston Manning

Houston Manning, athletics programs administrator, was presented with the Edith Upchurch Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing over 20 years of service in recreation, athletics and special events programming. Since joining Auburn Parks and Recreation in 1998, Manning has been instrumental in developing Auburn’s athletic programs and facilities, including the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the soon-to-open Lake Wilmore Athletic Fields.Manning’s innovative leadership introduced new sports such as girls’ volleyball, lacrosse and girls’ flag football while expanding adult leagues and tournaments. His efforts have significantly impacted Auburn, generating over $40 million in economic impact through events and tournaments in the past three years.

2024 Merit in Recreation Award: Sara Hand Custer

Sara Hand Custer, cultural arts administrator, was awarded the Merit in Recreation Award for her outstanding leadership in cultural arts programming. Over her 21-year career, Custer has developed popular programs such as the Adventures in Art program, SummerNight Downtown Art Walk and Auburn CityFest. She also spearheaded successful renovations of the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, ensuring Auburn continues to thrive as a hub for cultural engagement.

2024 Merit in Parks Award: Reggie Dunn

Reggie Dunn, equipment operator/crew leader, received the Merit in Parks Award for his leadership and innovation in park operations and maintenance. Dunn’s meticulous care of Auburn’s athletic fields and parks ensures safe and enjoyable spaces for all residents. His work on Auburn soccer fields and other facilities exemplifies his dedication to excellence, enhancing the quality of life for the community.

2024 Outstanding New Professional Award: Emillie Dombrowski

Emillie Dombrowski, art education specialist, was recognized with the Outstanding New Professional Award for her leadership in arts education and programming. Since joining the City of Auburn in 2020, Dombrowski has managed the ceramics studio at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, successfully expanding its programming and membership. Her work has made a lasting impact on the community and Auburn’s thriving arts scene.

For more information about Auburn Parks and Recreation programs and events, visit www.auburnalabama.org/parks.