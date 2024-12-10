Upcoming Events | Week of Dec. 9, 2024

OPL Christmas Concert to feature Roger Day

OPELIKA — The Opelika Public Library will host a free Christmas Concert with Roger Day on Friday, Dec. 20.

Come enjoy singing, dancing and laughter at the 3:30 p.m. performance, which will feature seasonal sing-along songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” as well as Day’s original songs like “Ukulele Christmas” and “I Think It’s Santa Claus.”

The library is located at 1100 Glenn St. in Opelika.

A Martha’s Trouble Christmas concert set for Dec. 21

OPELIKA — The Sound Wall in Opelika will present A Martha’s Trouble Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Rob and Jen Slocumb will take the stage once again for an intimate evening of their favorite holiday classics, original songs and stories that capture the spirit of the season. Set in the cozy, welcoming atmosphere of The Sound Wall, this concert features the music that has made Martha’s Trouble a local favorite for years.

“Whether you’ve attended before or are joining us for the first time, A Martha’s Trouble Christmas offers a unique opportunity to slow down, connect with those around you and enjoy the beauty of the holidays through music and togetherness,” according to a press release.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., followed by the show at 8 p.m. Bring your own beverage. The Sound Wall is located at 605 Avenue B in Opelika.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.freshtix.com/events/marthas-trouble-christmas.

Calendar of other events

DEC. 12 — AJHS BAND FALL CONCERT

Auburn Junior High School will host its Fall Concert on Thursday, Dec. 12. The Concert Band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by the Symphonic Band at 6:30 p.m., the Wind Symphony at 7 p.m. and the Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m.

DEC. 13 & 20 — MRS. CLAUS STORIES & S’MORES

Enjoy a holiday story, crafts and treats at Marriott Grand National Resort in Opelika on Dec. 13 & 20 from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Mrs. Claus will read stories aloud in the Lobby Lounge. After story time, enjoy s’mores on the lawn. This event is free and open to the public. Kids are welcome to wear their festive outfits or pajamas.

DEC. 13 — COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES

The Collinwood Luminaries is a neighborhood event with live characters and animals showing the path to the Christ. Drive through the neighborhood lined with more than 1,200 luminaries on Dec. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. Rain date will be Dec. 14.

DEC. 13 — CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN

Christmas in a Railroad Town is a holiday favorite that fills downtown Opelika with entertainment, live animals, train rides, activities for families and more. 6 to 9 p.m.

DEC. 13-15 — COMMUNITY THEATRE STAGED READING

The Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) is celebrating its 20th season with a staged reading of “Over the River and Through the Woods” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 & 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit www.auburn act.org.

DEC. 13-17 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH CHRISTMAS

Life-sized Old World Santas and other Christmas displays will be featured on homes in the North Opelika Historic District on Eighth and Ninth Streets during the 31st Annual Victorian Front Porch Christmas, set for Dec. 13-17. The community event features entertainment, hot chocolate at nearby churches and neighbors strolling in period costumes.

DEC. 14 — HOLLY JOLLY SHOP & DROP

Auburn Parks & Rec presents the second annual Holly Jolly Drop & Shop at Frank Brown Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 14. Kids ages 5-12 are invited to make holiday crafts, write letters to Santa, enjoy snacks and play games, giving parents an opportunity to do some kid-free holiday shopping. The event is free, but participants must register in advance at auburnal.myrec.com. Space is limited so register early.

DEC. 14 — ADULTS CREATE: CROCHETED MUG RUGS

Learn basic crochet skills as you create a mug rug or coaster at the Auburn Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Preregistration is required by emailing libraryevents@auburnalabama.org.

DEC. 14 — CHRISTMAS MARKET

There will be a Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika, featuring free stockings for the kids, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a variety of vendors with lots of goodies. For more information, call (213) 220-9943.

DEC. 14 — UPTOWN COLUMBUS HOLLY JOLLY MARKET

Uptown Columbus’ 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Market is coming Saturday, Dec. 14. Shop for holiday-inspired items, jewelry, local baked goods, jams, homemade items, woodcraft signs, charcuterie board boxes and more from unique vendors while enjoying live Christmas music and a visit from Santa. This one-day market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon along the 1000-1100 blocks of Broadway.

THROUGH DEC. 14 — JURIED PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW

Auburn Arts Association presents the 2024 Juried Photography Show, on exhibit through Dec. 14, at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

DEC. 16 — JINGLE RAILS

Santa will be available for free photos in downtown Opelika from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. Shop. Stop. Photo Op! Sponsored by Opelika Main Street.

DEC. 17 — TEEN D.I.Y. HOLIDAY GIFTS

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to the Auburn Public Library on Tuesday, 17, at 4:30 p.m. to make do-it-yourself holiday gifts.

DEC. 19 — CRAFTERNOON: THANK YOU FIRST RESPONDERS

The Auburn Public Library will host crafters who want to make holiday themed “Thank You” cards for first responders on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 3:30 p.m.

DEC. 19-21 — ROCKY BROOK ROCKET REINDEER EXPRESS

Come take a train ride through the lights, enjoy food, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa and roast s’mores around the campfire from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 19-21, at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park). This is a family friendly event for children and adults of all ages. Visits with Santa are FREE. Train rides are $2 and s’more kits are $1 per kit, CASH ONLY. Opelika Band Boosters will offer concessions (hamburgers, hot dogs, hot chocolate, etc.) with prices varying, CASH ONLY.

DEC. 20 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will host Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika from 5 to 10 p.m.

DEC. 21 — WINTER WORKSHOP

The Opelika Public Library will host a Winter Wonder Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

DEC. 23 — CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON

The Opelika Public Library will host a Christmas Movie Marathon on Monday, Dec. 23, beginning at 10 a.m.

DEC. 31 — NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

Ring in the New Year at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa’s spectacular New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests can enjoy a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, photo booth with festive décor, balloon drop and a midnight countdown complete with a champagne toast. Dance the night away as we welcome 2025. Several packages are available. Visit Eventbrite.com to see options and reserve your spot.

THROUGH JAN. 1 — GINGERBREAD VILLAGE

East Alabama’s largest Gingerbread Village display will debut Sunday, Dec. 8, inside The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center just after the Auburn Downtown Christmas Parade concludes. This event is free to the general public and will remain open through New Year’s Day.

JAN 11 — WARRIORS FOR FREEDOM 5K

On Saturday, Jan. 11, which is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Worthy Squared will host the first annual Warriors for Freedom 5K, a way for the community to stand strong alongside survivors and advocate for dignity, freedom and an end to trafficking. The event will take place at the Opelika Sportsplex, opening with a fun one-mile run at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $25 through Dec. 15 and $35 from Dec. 16 through Jan. 10. Register on the day of the race is $40. Registration for the One-Mile Fun Run is $15 through Dec. 15 and $20 after Dec. 16. Proceeds will go to support victim services and raise awareness of sex trafficking happening right here in our Alabama communities. Information and registration is available at www.worthy2.org/warriorsforfreedom5K.