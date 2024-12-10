Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: The Dream Day Foundation Ambassadors

BY MARION SANKEY FOR THE OBSERVER
OPELIKA — The Dream Day Foundation continues to inspire and uplift youth through transformative initiatives. Among its most impactful programs is the Dream Day Foundation Ambassador Program, established in 2023. Designed to develop the leadership skills of high school students, the program’s participants represent some of the best of Auburn, Opelika, Beauregard, Loachapoka, Smiths Station, Central, Beulah, and Springwood High Schools.
One of the program’s key goals is to ensure representation from each area school, creating a diverse network of young leaders who contribute unique perspectives and experiences. By empowering students from various communities, the Foundation aims to build a stronger, more connected generation of leaders who work together to enact positive change.
The program prioritizes recruiting 9th and 10th graders, as these formative years offer the greatest opportunity for growth and development. The success of the initiative is evident in its first graduating seniors: five exceptional young people, four of whom are pursuing higher education and one who has proudly joined the United States Air Force.
Currently consisting of 30 students, the Ambassadors represent diverse backgrounds and are recommended by teachers, counselors, and community leaders. These young leaders excel academically and are active contributors to their communities. Recognized for their drive, compassion, and service, they embody the Foundation’s mission to foster leadership through academics, social skills, and service.
Leadership development is a cornerstone of the program. Ambassadors regularly participate in leadership training sessions, equipping them with the skills necessary to navigate challenges and make good decisions. This aspect of the program fosters their growth into confident and capable leaders.
The Ambassadors have also been fortunate to partner with Auburn University’s Women basketball team, an inspiring collaboration that emphasizes teamwork, perseverance and mentorship. Such partnerships enrich their experiences and connect them with broader networks of success.
Service lies at the heart of the Ambassador Program. Members are required to complete at least four service projects annually, showcasing their dedication to giving back. Their volunteer efforts include:
- Stocking shelves and loading groceries at the Lee County Community Market
- Serving guests at the Dream Day Foundation Inaugural Gala
- Participating in National Night Out
- Supporting the Annual Glow for Epilepsy event
- Preparing Thanksgiving boxes for families in need
- Upcoming contributions to St. Luke C.M.E. Church’s Drive-By Christmas Toy Distribution and Lee County Habitat for Humanity
These projects not only impact the community but also instill values of empathy and responsibility in the Ambassadors.
As the program gains recognition, demand for participation has surged. Currently capped at 30 members, plans are underway to expand to 40 students to accommodate growing interest.
Applications for the next cohort will open in May 2025, and the program encourages all eligible students — regardless of race, creed or color — to apply.
The Foundation is also seeking male advisors to join the team of exceptional leaders who guide the Ambassadors. Thanks to the dedication of advisors, Dr. E. Camille F. Floyd, Raven Harvis, Ashley Darden, Natalie Williams, and Dr. Patricia Williams, these students receive mentoring and opportunities to flourish.
As advocates for the Dream Day Foundation, the Ambassadors proudly represent their schools and communities in a positive light. In return, the Foundation champions their development, exposing them to cultural and educational experiences such as performances by The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, Step Afrika and Black Violin at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, another partner.
The Dream Day Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, sponsors a variety of programs, including the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Black Male Summit, Teen Summit and the Drive, Putt & Chip Golf Mentoring Program. Through these initiatives, the Foundation continues its mission to empower young people and strengthen communities.
With the support of dedicated advisors, enthusiastic volunteers, and generous donors, the Dream Day Foundation’s Ambassador Program exemplifies the power of investing in youth to shape a brighter future.
For more information or to support the program, visit the Dream Day website at www.thedreamdayfoundation.org or contact Marion Sankey at (334) 663-6638.