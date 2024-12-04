Opelika’s Victorian Front Porch Tour gets fresh new look

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — Step back into time with Opelika’s Victorian Front Porch Tour, scheduled for Dec. 13 through 17. The setting for the tour is the year 1899 and dressing in period costumes is welcomed.

Ride, stroll or bike through the North Opelika Historic District and view life-sized old world Santa models and other Christmas displays during the 31st annual event.

Homes along Eighth and Ninth Streets, such as the one located at 405 N. 9th St., owned by Davina Casey, will be showcased with newly refurbished and redesigned Christmas figures. The local community has become involved and will provide entertainment and hot chocolate at nearby churches. Neighbors will be strolling along the lanes in period costumes.

The tour started in December 1993, when artist Jan Jones, with a business in building “display figures,” had several Christmas figures left over from an exhibit. She said she envisioned the old homes as a backdrop for the figures, allowing people to view them as they drove by.

Her neighbors responded by embellishing their homes with additional Christmas lights and garlands. The public response was so great the first year that many of the neighbors worked at Jan’s studio during the next year to help produce more Santas, providing each porch with a different figure. This year, the figures have undergone a major refurbishment as Jan has moved the figures to her studio in Fairhope, Alabama.

While the tour starts on Dec. 13, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller will officially open the event with a ribbon cutting for the walking tour on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at Heritage House located at 714 2nd Ave. The streets will be closed from 5:30 to 9 p.m., so visitors can walk in the streets during this time. It’s a perfect time to enjoy the displays, listen to Christmas music and see neighbors and friends in their Victorian costumes. Opelika Community Theatre will have costumed actors scattered throughout the area sharing the stories and history of some of the Victorian era homes.

Jane Suhling said this event truly exemplifies the beautiful spirit of the Christmas season.

“It is a shining example of an artist’s vision coming alive through the cooperation and hard work of a special group of people,” she said in a press release. “It is a quiet time for celebrating the days of Christmas, as well as a historic neighborhood. The Christmas spirit is indeed alive and well in Opelika, Alabama.”

Bicycle enthusiasts can join the bicycle tour on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Those interested will meet in the Trinity Church parking lot located at 800 2nd Avenue.

The Brownfield House will be serving cookies and wassail throughout the walking tour on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. and they will have entertainment throughout: It is located at 611 N. 8th St. First Presbyterian and Trinity Churches are also participating in the event.

Entertainment Line Up:

Preston Strom- keyboard

Carolyn Boone – pianist

Matthew Cornelius

Olivia Houlden

East Alabama Civic Chorale

Girl STEPS Christmas Ensemble, Greater Peace

Brenna Ballet

First Baptist Fine Arts Academy- violins

Anglin Men

Courtney Story

Secret Sounds

Becky Bootz

Woodwind students

Morris Ave Singers

Northside Singers

West Forrest Singers

A closing Christmas sing-a-long at the Heritage House at 9 p.m. *Events are subject to change.

As a part of the glow up of the 2024 Victorian Front Porch Tour, there will be an adult focused fundraising event taking place in conjunction with the Saturday evening walking tour. The VFPT Pub Crawl will start at Heritage House where attendees will pick up their event credentials, commemorative cup and first included adult beverage. The other locations with drinks included as part of the event are John Emerald Distilling Company, Red Clay Brewing, ZZ Cigar Bar and Resting Pulse Brewery. Each location will also feature Christmas themed activities such as caroling sing-a-longs and Christmas crafts. The pub crawl hopes to add to the general merriment of the evening while fundraising for the most unique event in Opelika.

About Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour of Opelika

The organization is now officially a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and the official name is Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour of Opelika. Visit the new Instagram page www.instagram.com/opelikavfpt. Tickets and information are at the following links: www.facebook.com/events/570742868648977.