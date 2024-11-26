Community Theatre to present staged reading Dec. 13-15

Auditions set for adult and youth roles in two upcoming productions

LEE COUNTY — Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) is celebrating its 20th season with something for everyone. December will feature performances of a staged reading, as well as two open audition opportunities, one for adults and one for teens.

AACT will bring a new take on a holiday performance with a staged reading of “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Jo DiPietra Dec. 13-15. Join AACT for this warm-hearted, boisterously funny and touching story about intergenerational relationships, deep familial love, and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow. This intimate family comedy featuring a mature cast is a beloved staple of theatres across the United States. (Rated PG due to occasional swear language.)

Performances will take place at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on 222 E Drake Ave. in Auburn on Dec. 13 & 14 at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children, students and seniors. Call (334) 246-1084 or visit www.auburnact.org for tickets. Email info@auburnact.org for group rate information.

In addition to enjoying these performances, you can gift yourself an opportunity to be on stage. On Dec. 2 & 3 from 6 to 8 p.m., AACT will hold open auditions for “Almost, Maine,” a special almost-Valentine’s Day offering. One clear cold night, as the Northern Lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised and hearts are broken, but bruises heal and hearts (almost) mend in this delightful midwinter night’s dream. This quirky collection of stories is loved by so many that it is consistently one of the most-produced plays in America.

AACT will be casting for 18 roles — no previous experience necessary! Minimum age for auditioning: 18 years. Rehearsals will not begin until Jan. 6, 2025, but there will be a required read-through on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.. Actors will be expected to be very familiar with their lines when rehearsals start. Because of the episodic nature of “Almost, Maine,” each scene requires two or three actors of various ages and will rehearse for one hour, twice a week. Rehearsals are five weeks total. Performances will be Feb. 6 – 9. For more information or to complete the Sign-Up form to reserve an audition spot, please visit www.auburnact.org. (Walk-in auditions ae welcome too.)

Not to leave out the youth, AACT will hold open auditions for Young Performers ages 12 to 18 for “Shrek The Musical JR” on Dec. 9 and 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task- if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Sign up at www.auburnact.org to reserve your timed audition slot, complete necessary forms before auditions, and read sides and other information including rehearsal schedule and attendance policy. Please be prepared to sing 1 minute of an acapella song, preferably something from a Broadway musical. In addition to singing actors will be given sides (lines) to read during auditions. Performances will be Feb. 29th – March 8.

