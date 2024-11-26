AUMC Christmas Market to feature arts, crafts, food

BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

Over 50 vendors featuring art, handmade crafts, food and other items will be featured at this year’s annual Christmas Market Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Auburn United Methodist Church. The creative cooks in the Mary Martha and Hannah Circles of the United Women in Faith will be offering a variety of homemade baked goodies in their Bake Shop, as well as frozen casseroles, soups and other items. All proceeds from the bake shop and registration fees for the Christmas Market are used to support local area missions.

The 2023 Christmas Market funds provided support to Alabama Rural Ministry, Domestic Violence Intervention Center, Embrace Alabama Kids, Esperanza House, One Voice Shelter Coalition, Redeeming Grace Ministries, SIFAT, Auburn Wesley Foundation and Worthy2.

For over 50 years, the United Women of Faith, formerly United Methodist Women, at Auburn United Methodist Church have held a Christmas Market, which provides an opportunity for the community to shop creative handmade items from local and regional artists, craftsmen and bakers.

Yummy cookies, candy, cakes, snacks, hot chocolate mix, soups and casseroles will be offered from the Mary Martha and Hannah Circles at their Bake Shop in the market. During the busy Christmas season, a casserole or soup in the freezer is great to have on hand on a hectic day to place in the oven and reheat. Cakes and baked goods are also wonderful to have tucked away in the freezer. The cakes are freshly baked and can be frozen.

Debbie Rollins, coordinator for the United Women in Faith Bake Sale, notes that each year every crumb has been purchased. She encourages shoppers to come early.

“The market is an event showcasing visual arts, baked goodies, ceramics, woodwork, prints, sewing and multimedia crafts,” said Mary Richburg, chairman of the market. “Vendors will be selling items such as handmade jewelry, wreaths, paintings, pottery, quilts, homemade soups and other items that make great Christmas gifts.”

There is no admission to attend the Christmas Market at the Mathison Building and Epworth Center at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 South Gay St., Auburn. Parking is available in the church lots on Magnolia Street and on Gay Street. For more information, please contact Mary Richburg aumcwomenchristmas@outlook.com.

Following is a selection of favorite holiday recipes from the Mary Martha Circle.

Katie’s Cranberry Salad

Mary Richburg

As our children become the cooks for family gatherings, their recipes become new favorites.

1 can jellied or whole berry cranberry sauce

1 cup (small can) crushed pineapple undrained

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 large pkg. strawberry or raspberry Jell-o

2 cups hot water

1 cup or more chopped pecans

Dissolve Jell-o in the 2 cup hot/boiling water. Add other ingredients, stir until well blended.

Chill in the refrigerator until set, stirring a couple of times as it sets to keep pecans from floating to the top. I usually chill overnight.

I prefer using whole berry cranberry sauce. We like this year round, but especially with turkey and dressing.

Forgotten Cookies

Jeanette Parker

2 egg whites

2/3 cup sugar

Pinch salt

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

1 cup chocolate chips or corn flakes or Rice Krispies

1 cup coconut, if desired

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat egg whites until foamy.

Gradually add sugar and continue beating until stiff.

Add salt and vanilla; mix well. Add pecans, chocolate chips, corn flakes or Rice Krispies.

Line cookie sheet with foil and spray with Pam. Drop cookies by teaspoon onto foil and place in oven.

Immediately turn oven off. Leave cookies in closed oven overnight.

Saucy Apple Swirl Cake

Carol Icenogle

1/4 cup sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

17 oz. pkg. yellow cake mix

1 2/3 cups applesauce

3 eggs

Blend sugar and cinnamon in small bowl.

Grease 10-inch Bundt or tube pan and dust with about 1 tablespoon of sugar-cinnamon mixture. Save remainder for cake.

Blend cake mix, applesauce and eggs until moistened. Beat as directed on package. Reserve 1 1/2 cups batter. Pour remaining batter into pan.

Sprinkle with remaining sugar-cinnamon, then top with reserved batter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes until done. Cool cake in pan, top side up, for 15 minutes.

Invert onto a serving plate.

Aunt Dixie’s Chocolate Pie

Flavin Glover

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup cocoa

1 ¼ cups sugar

3 cups whole milk

3 Tbsp. butter

2 tsp. vanilla

1 graham cracker piecrust

Cool Whip or whipped cream

Mix together cornstarch, cocoa and sugar in a 2-quart pot; stir in milk. Cook above ingredients, stirring constantly, until mixture has boiled 1 minute.

Add butter and vanilla.. Pour mixture into graham cracker piecrust. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Serve pie slices with a dollop of Cool Whip.

Stove Top or Crock-pot Turnip Greens Soup

Julia Norton

Christmas Eve is a busy time with family arriving, attending worship services, wrapping present, and putting toys together. Our family enjoys soup and sandwiches for this busy day.

14 oz. or so, Polish sausage, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

Two 28 oz. cans turnip greens, seasoned style

1 can navy beans, drained

1 can mild Rotel

1 pkg. Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix

32 oz. chicken broth or more, if needed

1 can shoe peg corn, drained

1 pkg. carrots, sliced (the more carrots, the better the soup)

Cook Polish sausage and onion in a large pot until sausage browns. Add remaining ingredients.

Simmer soup for 1 ½ hours. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Add Tiger Sauce, if desired. It freezes well! Makes about one gallon.

Crock Pot Directions:

Brown sausage and onion. In a large crock pot, layer ingredients, starting with the cooked sausage and onions.

Cook for 6 to 8 hours, stirring after three hours.

Strawberry Cake

Lorri Matthews

My grandmother, Mary Lee Dunn, made Strawberry Cake for really special occasions. Now I make it every Thanksgiving and Christmas in her memory!

Cake:

1 box white cake mix

1 cup Wesson oil

1 small box strawberry Jell-O

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup mashed strawberries

3 large eggs

Mix above ingredients and beat for 4 minutes.

Bake in a 9 x 13-inch pan at 325 degrees for 25 minutes.

Frosting:

1 box confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup mashed strawberries

1 stick butter, room temperature

Combine frosting ingredients. Mix with blender or mixer.

Spread frosting on cake.

Andrea’s Banana Cake

Mary Richburg

My niece Andrea James started a new family tradition when she hosted holiday meals at her house in the 1990’s, preparing Banana Cake instead of fruitcake. The Banana Cake quickly became a must have for family gatherings year round.

Cake:

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup mashed ripe banana

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp. salt

2/3 tsp. baking soda

5 Tbsp. buttermilk (1/3 cup)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Cream butter and sugar together.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed bananas.

Sift or whisk dry ingredients together and add to batter. Stir or use mixer on low until mixed in completely. Add buttermilk and vanilla. Mix for one minute.

Pour into two 9-inch greased and floured pans.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Turn out onto wire rack to finish cooling.

Cream Cheese Icing:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

6 Tbsp. butter, softened

3 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

juice of ½ lemon

Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar and mix well. Add vanilla and lemon juice; beat until smooth. Spread on the cake.

Pineville Church Ladies Chicken

Debbie Rollins

Members of my Louisiana church circle would each prepare this recipe whenever a large group needed to be fed.

3 cups cooked, chopped chicken

1 pkg. Uncle Bens Long grain and wild rice (cooked according to package)

1 can cream of celery soup

1 jar pimentos, drained

1 jar seasoning mix (such as Old Bay or Tony’s) — may adjust to your preference, optional

1 can French style green beans, drained

1 cup mayonnaise

1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained, optional

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, stirring well. Pour into a greased 9 x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Rita’s Cream of Mushroom Soup

Mary Richburg

My sister-in-law and fantastic cook, Rita Moore, shared this recipe for a tasty, rich mushroom soup.

8 oz. fresh mushrooms

4 Tbsp. butter, divided

1 medium onion, chopped

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ cup water

1 can condensed chicken broth

1 cup half and half cream

Slice enough mushrooms to measure 1 cup; chop remaining mushrooms.

Cook and stir sliced mushrooms in 2 Tbsp. of the butter in 3 qt. saucepan over low heat until golden brown. Remove mushrooms with slotted spoon. Cook and stir chopped mushrooms and onion in remaining butter until onion is tender.

Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in water and broth.

Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute.

Stir in half and half and sliced mushrooms; heat just until hot. Do not boil after adding cream. Serves 4.

Butternut Squash Casserole

Flavin Glover

4 cups butternut squash puree

¾ cup sugar

3 Tbsp. melted butter

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

½ cup chopped pecans

Spray 12 x 8-inch baking dish with Pam. Mix all ingredients thoroughly and pour into baking dish. Top with chopped pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes, until center is set.