Auburn High senior inks commitment to North Alabama

BY NOAH GRIFFITH FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN –– The future is looking bright for Auburn High female athlete Brooke Hallman.

A week before scoring two touchdowns along with two interceptions in Auburn flag football’s playoff win over Opelika, Hallman inked a college commitment in another sport. Hallman is headed four hours north to Florence, AL, to play basketball for the University of North Alabama and head coach Candi Whitaker. Hallman chose UNA over the likes of Air Force as well as Palm Beach Atlantic.

“I’m a very family-oriented person, so being close to home meant a lot to me. Also, I got on campus at UNA and I love the coaching staff and the team,” Hallman said of her decision to choose North Alabama. “I can definitely see myself fitting into that program.”

Play style was a big factor in the sharpshooter’s decision as well.

Hallman hit a region-high 72 three-pointers last season, and she feels her long-range shooting ability will be utilized well in the UNA offense, which runs a lot of pick-and-rolls.

But before she heads up north, Hallman has unfinished business at Auburn High. Not only will she lead the flag football team against Central-Phenix City on Wednesday night, but she’s looking to lead Auburn High to its first ever state championship appearance this season after falling to Hoover in the final four earlier this year.

Head coach Courtney Pritchett expects a huge season for Hallman, who is sitting around 1,300 career points five games into her senior year after averaging 14.6 points per game as a junior. He said at high school basketball media day that Hallman should make it her goal to be a candidate for Gatorade Player of the year, and he justified that comment in an interview on Friday.

“There are some things I think a Gatorade All-American player from Alabama should look like – one of those pieces is a player that has a very, very high character, loves the game of basketball has talent on the floor and applies herself in school. Brooke fits in all those categories,” Pritchett said. “It just feels right for her this year. I believe in her being the frontrunner when it comes to girls basketball.”

It’s been a long journey for Hallman since beginning varsity basketball as a “scared” sixth grader. But since transferring from Eufaula to Auburn High before her sophomore year, Hallman said her biggest area of growth has been her confidence on and off the floor.

The integrity of Hallman was the thing Pritchett said Auburn needed when she came into the program. Her maturity is evident to all, just as is her talent on the court.

“Everyone can see that she’s a great basketball player, but it’s the other things that are important. Just sitting and talking to her is like talking to an older adult,” Pritchett said. “She’s going to be great in life, and she’ll be a blessing just because of her character. I think people will forever remember Brooke Hallman’s name in Auburn High basketball.”

Hallman hopes to go on to study political science or business before going to law school after graduation. Before she focuses on that, however, she has one final ride with her teammates for the Tigers.

The Tigers are off to a 5-0 start to the season – all double-digit wins. This is only the beginning of what Pritchett and his team expect to be a season to remember. Hallman fully intends to bring home Auburn High’s first ring before walking across the stage in May.

“Honestly, I feel like this is our year. I feel like we’re going to win state,” Hallman said. “Thinking about graduating is bittersweet. I’m definitely blessed to be in the position I am now… And of course, I want to win state before I graduate. That’s a huge goal for me and a common goal as a program that we’re working toward every day.”