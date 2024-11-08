Southern Union breaks ground on Aviation Program Hangar

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

EAST ALABAMA — Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) broke ground on construction of an aviation hangar at the Auburn University Regional Airport during an Oct. 31 ceremony.

The event underscored the partnership between Auburn University and SUSCC in aviation education. The hangar will be built adjacent to Auburn’s School of Aviation Aircraft Maintenance hangar within the Delta Airlines Aviation Education Building, which opened in 2018.

The aviation maintenance sector anticipates steady growth over the next decade, driven by increasing air travel and the need to maintain aging aircraft fleets. Airlines are actively recruiting Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) graduates to address maintenance backlogs and support operational demands.

SUSCC’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program prepares students to excel as aircraft maintenance technicians, offering instruction in turbine and reciprocating engines, hydraulics, non-metallic structures, fuel systems, corrosion control, propellers, flight controls, landing gear and electrical systems. Students complete a two-year AMT degree before taking required Federal Aviation Administration exams.

“This is a unique opportunity that positions our institutions and students to help meet the growing needs of the aviation industry,” said Bill Hutto, executive director of the airport. He praised the vision of SUSCC President Todd Shackett and the support of local government partners, noting the cooperative spirit of the community.

“It will be exciting to see how this partnership continues to grow and develop as additional opportunities present themselves. What makes this community special is everyone working together. We can have dreams, visions and aspirations, but without the community and university leadership, we can’t do anything, so we thank everyone involved with this,” Hutto said.

Shackett credited Dean Eric Sewell, program architect Richard Bell and State Rep. Joe Lovvorn for helping raise the funds needed to build the hangar.

“We envisioned an aviation hangar for students to train,” Shackett said. “While it seemed far off, we focused on the curriculum, hired staff, and gathered equipment. I thank the team that made this possible.”

He noted that the skills taught for aircraft maintenance and repair can also be applied to manufacturing aircraft or components and systems.

“We feel strongly that this is a great thing for this area to bring in business. In fact, it’s already being played out with Brad Whitney in Columbus, (where) they build aircraft. We’ve got six of our students currently working as interns. We’ve got great things ahead; I’m absolutely sure of that,” he said.

SUSCC selected Williams Blackstock and Associates as the architects, and JNL contractors will oversee construction with an expected completion date in September 2025. The program has 100 students, with another 100 potential students on the waiting list, Shackett said.

“I remember discussing the need with [County] Commissioner Johnny Lawrence. Today, it’s gratifying to see this vision realized, helping ensure a skilled workforce for the aviation sector, said Lovvorn, Gov. Kay Ivey’s appointee to the AU Regional Airport Advisory Board. “I’m thankful for each of you who got on board and started having those conversations to make this program a reality. Pilots put trust in those who maintain the airplanes. In every aspect, maintenance crews make sure the pilot and passengers are safe.”

Lovvorn said Lee County needs to increase its ability to offer a high-tech workforce to companies that recruit skilled labor.

“[Recruiters] can just drive around these streets, around this airport, and see our community’s investment and training people to be successful in all types of careers,” Lovvorn said. “We are certainly blessed to be in a community where people may not always agree on every issue, but when it comes to the importance of creating those opportunities, we convinced 140 people in the Legislature that our idea is a good idea. When this project launched, all nine of us who represent you in Montgomery immediately were on board. It was a slim amount of time that we had to be able to get access to these funds, and there couldn’t be one person pulling in the other direction. So we have had an amazing run to get this funding here.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a SUSCC graduate, praised Shackett and Lovvorn for their commitment.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders called the hangar and curriculum “a great example of forward-thinking,” noting the partnership’s value for young people pursuing aviation careers. His own son graduated from the Auburn aviation program and now works maintaining aircraft at the Nashville airport.

“If there’s been anything that [Shackett has] demonstrated, he’s willing to look at education in a different way than in the past,” Anders said. “We’ve all benefited, and SUSCC fits well with Auburn University. It’s another great example of partnership that makes this area unique. This is a great day, and I’m excited about the 50 to 75 people who will be going through this program on an annual basis. I’m personally excited about our local young people who have another option for a career and a choice after they graduate from high school.”

Chris Cox, Alabama Community College System’s deputy chancellor of instruction, research and development, reflected on advancements in state community colleges.

“The partnership between Southern Union and Auburn University is one of many examples of how things are coming together to meet industry needs and improve lives,” he said.

For more information on the aviation program, contact Daniel House at dhouse@suscc.edu or call (334) 745-6437, ext. 5327. Details are also available at www.suscc.edu/programs/avprogram.