Community Calendar | Oct. 3, 2024

OCT. 3-6 — PICKLEBALL AT THE PLEX

The Opelika Pickleball Club is expecting more than 400 athletes for its Fall 2024 Paddles at the Plex tournament Oct. 3-6 at the Opelika SportsPlex. The community is invited to come watch the action for free. For more information, visit opelikapickleball.com.

OCT. 3 — FALL SUNDOWN CONCERT SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to enjoy the Fall Sundown Concert Series at Kiesel Park. The free, family-friendly concerts will take place Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bring a picnic dinner or visit the Chill Spot food truck for a variety of food options. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Performing on Oct. 3 is the Tony Brook Band. Visit auburnalabama.org/parks for more details.

OCT. 3-13 — 101 DALMATIONS KIDS

Auburn Area Community Theatre will present Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS Oct. 3-13 at 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn. The production is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney’s most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. This stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight au-diences of all ages. For show dates and times and to purchase tickets, visit https://auburnact.ticketspice.com/101-dalmatians.

OCT. 5 — MERCY MEDICAL RUN

The 2nd Annual Mercy Medical Run is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at Town Creek Park in Auburn, featuring a 5K, a 10K and a one-mile fun run beginning at 8 a.m. for more information and to register, to the website https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/MercyMedicalRun.

OCT. 5 — BREAST CANCER FUN RUN

The Knee High Foundation and 100 Black Men of Greater Auburn/Opelika will present the 2nd annual Breast Cancer Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 5, with check in beginning at 8 a.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Ave. in Opelika. There will be swag bags, gift card giveaways, t-shirts, raffles, food and fun. Register via Eventbright.com for $20. For more information, contact Anthony Bryant at (912) 220-7818.

OCT. 5 – RIDE AND SEEK @ CHEWACLA

Registration is now open for the second annual Ride and Seek: A Bike Safety Adventure. The event, for children in grades K-8, will be held at Chewacla State Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m., with bike rides beginning at 9 a.m. At Ride and Seek, riders and their parents will get safety tips from experts and test their skills on mountain bike and paved trails. There will be free prizes, a raffle for some great bike equipment and food and drink for purchase. Registration is $15 per person. Register by Sept. 18 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Visit http://bit.ly/rideseek2024 to register.

OCT. 7 — YOUTH FOR CHRIST GOLF TOURNAMENT

East Alabama Area Youth for Christ (EAYFC) will host its 39th Annual Golf Classic fundraiser at Auburn University Club on Oct. 7. Registration includes a goody bag, golf cart rental and lunch. There will be a variety of contests, including a Hole-in-One Contest and a Golf Ball Drop. For more information about sponsorship levels or to register, visit eastalabamayfc.org/golfclassic or email golf@eastalabamayfc.org.

OCT. 7 — ‘SOME ENCHANTED EVENING’ CONCERT

Some Enchanted Evening, a jazz-steeped sojourn exploring a bevy of The Great American Songbook’s most enduring hits from the Golden Age of Broadway to today, will be presented at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit the website SomeEnchantedConcert.com.

OCT. 8 — SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, the Lee County Historical Society hosts a lively event at Pioneer Park. History re-enactors don period attire, showcasing their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths forge, spinners and weavers bring the textile room to life, and gardeners tend to the historical gardens. Crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled throughout the day. A meal is prepared in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers gather at the Museum at 1 p.m. for live music. For more information, visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.

OCT. 10 — FALL SUNDOWN CONCERT SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to enjoy the Fall Sundown Concert Series at Kiesel Park this September and October. The free, family-friendly concerts will take place Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bring a picnic dinner or visit the Chill Spot food truck for a variety of food options. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Performing on Oct. 10 is Jeff Gather and Co. Visit auburnalabama.org/parks for more details.

OCT. 10-19 — WIZARD OF OZ

Opelika Community Theatre will present the iconic 85-year-old classic The Wizard of Oz on Oct. 10, 11, 17, 18 & 19 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 12, 13 & 20 at 2:30 p.m. at 1220 Fox Run Ave., Suite 216 at the USA Town Center Plaza. Tickets are $20 and are available at opelikatheatrecompany.com.

OCT. 11 — JOY CLARK @ SUNDILLA

Songwriter-guitarist Joy Clark will make her debut at the Sundilla Music Series on Friday, Oct. 11. Showtime at the AUUF (450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn) is 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and can be found at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodie’s and online at Sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door is $25. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

OCT. 12 — BOTANIC FALL FESTIVAL

Botanic becomes an autumnal playground for a day of family fun on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1702 Frederick Road in Opelika. Hop on a hayride, pick out a pumpkin to paint, compete in a cakewalk and indulge in festive food. Find more info and tickets at https://shopbotanic.com/event/fall-festival-3.

OCT. 12 — SECOND SATURDAYS AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, the Lee County Historical Society hosts a lively event at Pioneer Park. History re-enactors don period attire, showcasing their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths forge, spinners and weavers bring the textile room to life, and gardeners tend to the historical gardens. Crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled throughout the day. A meal is prepared in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers gather at the Museum at 1 p.m. for live music. For more information, visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.

OCT. 17 — BOOK TALK BY KATHRYN BRAUND

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host a book talk on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. Dr. Kathryn H. Braund, Hollifield Professor of Southern History Emerita at AU, will discuss her new book, Mapping Conquest: The Battle Maps of Horseshoe Bend. Mapping Conquest provides a revealing look at the many aspects of war and how battle maps shape our collective memory.

OCT. 17 — TIPOFF AT TOOMERS: COLE SWINDELL CONCERT

This FREE AU fan-favorite event is back for the third time at Toomer’s Corner and this year will expand to a full evening festival, with headliner concert by renowned country music singer and songwriter Cole Swindell. The festival begins at 5:30 p.m. with live music and the Coca Cola Fan Zone. The Auburn University mens and womens basketball teams will perform an exhibition at 6:30 p.m., followed by autographs at 7:30 p.m. Swindell will take the stage at 8:15 p.m. A limited number of VIP experiences are available. For more information, visit https://auburntigers.com/tipoff-at-toomers.

OCT. 19 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn’s Oktoberfest: The South’s Favorite Craft Beer Festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ag Heritage Park, located at 620 S. Donahue Drive. The event will feature live music from Kidd Blue and The War Damn Polka Band, tastings from more than 70 breweries, wineries and homebrewers, educational tents from Auburn University’s AU BREW and a HOP presentation by Auburn’s Horticulture Department. Activities will include naming of Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest, stein hoisting contest, wiener dog races, barrel racing, a Chicken Dance competition and more. There will be food trucks, along with several large TV’s highlighting the day’s football games. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

OCT. 19 — STANDING ROCK FISH FRY

The Standing Rock Fish Fry & Bake Sale is set for Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Standing Rock Community Center on Chambers County Road 278. Tickets are $15 for a plate of fried catfish fillets, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, lemons, pickles and onions. Plates are available for dine in or carry out, rain or shine. For tickets call (706) 333-8559 or (334) 234-1095. Proceeds benefit the Standing Rock Community Center Building Project.

OCT. 19 — LOCAL AUTHORS AT THE LIBRARY

The Auburn Public Library will host local author Jeff Barry on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. to discuss his book, “Go to Hell Ole Miss.” Set in Mississippi in the early 1970s, it’s the story of a father’s willingness to do almost anything to save his daughter from the Southern gentleman he had pressured her to marry. Almost. Barry’s book “Go to Hell Ole Miss” has been named a Top 20 National Bestseller, Barnes and Noble Bestseller and Amazon Bestseller since its May 7 publication date. Audience: Adults.

OCT. 21 – LCSO TRUNK OR TREAT

Join the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a festive and fun Trunk-or-Treat with deputies, members of the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and other community partners. Enjoy getting up close to law enforcement vehicles while showing off your Halloween costumes. Toys will be available for children with food sensitivities. There is no cost for this event. Interested in helping purchase treats for this event? Visit lcsofoundation.org/donate.

OCT. 22-23 — OPELIKA COMMUNITY THEATRE AUDITIONS

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 23, Opelika Community Theatre will hold auditions for Ozzie Davis’ Purlie Victorious (directed by Dr. Beatrice Allen and Marty Moore) and for the 1996 rock musical Rent (directed by OCT’s new music director Bruce Patterson. For more information, visit opelikacommunitytheatre.com.

OCT. 26 — LOCAL AUTHORS AT THE LIBRARY

The Auburn Public Library will host Brandy Anderson on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. to discuss her book, “Through the Veil: A Glimpse into the Afterlife,” Anderson shares her miraculous story about her contact with those on the other side of the veil and the insight that it brought concerning what happens when we die and how that should impact how we live now. Anderson is a spiritual coach, Jungian coach and author. Audience: Adults

OCT. 27 — FALL FESTIVAL ON THE SQUARE

First Baptist Church Opelika will host the 4th Annual Fall Festival on the Square on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The event will be held on the Courthouse Square in historic downtown Opelika and will feature candy for the kids, inflatables, live entertainment, food trucks, fireworks and more. Admission is free.

THRU OCT. 27 — PUMPKIN PATCH

The Farm at Rocky Top offers family fun every weekend at its Pumpkin Patch (2910 Lee Road 145, Salem) now through Oct. 27. Activities include wagon rides, a jump pad, inflatables, an animal barn, barnyard games, duck races, hay bale mountain, pumpkin bowling and more. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $12 for ages 2-64, $7 for seniors 65+ and free for children under 24 months.

NOV. 1 — CHARITY CLAY SHOOT

The inaugural Mercy Medical Charity Clay Shoot will be held Friday, Nov. 1, at Auburn Oaks Farm, where shooters of all skill levels are welcome for a day of fun, friendly competition and community spirit. Shotgun starts are at 9 a.m and 1 p.m. Teams can register for $1,000, and all proceeds will benefit Mercy Medical Ministry. Sponsors are needed. To register and find out more about sponsorships, visit www.mercymedicalministry.org/clayshoot.

NOV. 2 — LOCAL AUTHORS AT THE LIBRARY

The Auburn Public Library will host local children’s book author Tammie Barnett Hughley on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. for a special story time event. Hughley’s children’s and family books come from the stories that she has created for her daughter. Hughley enjoys writing humorous children’s stories that enhance the imagination of a child — inspirational stories that will encourage others as they travel through the unpredictable journey of life.

NOV. 2 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

The Auburn University Raptor Center’s Football, Fans and Feathers — offers fans the opportunity to see a raptor show where they will experience birds of prey eye-to-eye and watch as they swoop overhead. Shows are held at 4 p.m. on Fridays before Auburn home games. Tickets can be purchased in advance; there is no charge for children age three and under. The hour-long program is presented at the center’s the 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater.

NOV. 2 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for Come Home to the Corner every Friday night before a home football game. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m., extending shopping hours and more. Entertainment district from 5-10 p.m.

NOV. 4 & 6 — OPELIKA COMMUNITY THEATRE AUDITIONS

The Opelika Community Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming play version of The Outsiders, S.E. Hunter’s biographical coming-of-age drama. This show is open to grades 7 and up and will be directed by Alysa Richards. Visit opelikacommunitytheatre.com for information.

NOV. 9 — LIVE ON THE PLAINS

The inaugural Live on the Plains music festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sistrunk Farms, featuring Tyler Childers, Mountain Grass Unit, Braxton Keith, Bayker Blankenship and Hudson Westbrook. More information and tickets are available at www.liveontheplains.com.

DEC. 7 — AUMC CHRISTMAS MARKET

Auburn United Methodist Church (137 South Gay St.) will host its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, and parking is available in the church lots on Magnolia and on Gay Streets. Shop local arts, crafts, baked goods and frozen soups and casseroles. For more than 50 years the United Women of Faith at AUMC have used all proceeds from the annual Christmas Market to support local area missions.