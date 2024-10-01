Opelika council suspends hotel license

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — The fate of the Springwood Hotel was on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting. There was a public hearing for the demolition of the hotel as well as a resolution to revoke the owner’s business license.
The hotel was the subject of a nearly four hour long due process hearing held on Sept. 3. Following the hearing, the council voted to table the motion to revoke the business license until the Oct. 1 meeting. Less than one week later, the state fire marshal’s office out of Montgomery, instructed the hotel’s management to evacuate the property. Local nonprofit organizations, the Opelika Police Department (OPD) and individuals have been assisting the residents of the hotel that were displaced since that time.
Hotel owner Pravinbhai M. Patel attended Tuesday’s council meeting with attorney Allen Sheehan from Capell & Howard P.C. in Opelika.
According to Sheehan, the building was inspected by Gordon L. Davis PE, a structural engineering firm based out of Montgomery.
During the public hearing Sheehan read the following statement from the engineering report:
“It is my opinion that no modifications or repairs to the primary structural components of this facility are necessary. It is my opinion that the framing members are functioning as should have been intended at the time of the design of this facility. It is my opinion that this structural is in a safe condition. It is also my opinion that some minor functional deficiencies exist due the deterioration of wall coverings and floor coverings. It is my opinion that this deterioration does not affect the satisfactory performance of this construction.”
In response to the statements by Sheehan, City Building Inspector Jeff Kappelman explained the specifics provided by the building codes pertaining to the resolution to demolish the building.
“We’re using the 2015 building codes,” he said. “Under Property Maintenance Codes, Section 108.1.1 – Unsafe Structures [It reads] ‘When a structure or equipment is found by the code official to be unsafe, or when a structure is unfit for human occupancy, or is found unlawful, such structure shall be condemned pursuant to the provisions of this code.’
“Now the checklist comes from Section 108.1.5 – Dangerous Structure or premises: ‘For the purpose of this code, any structure or premises that has any or all of the conditions of defects described below shall be considered dangerous.’
“I don’t have any architect plans.” Kappelman said. “No permits have been issued, the plumbing and electrical have not been addressed; smoke detectors were not found when I went there, I looked inside the buildings, the smoke barriers were completely gone, no fire stops or smoke partitions. This has not be obtained.”
After two motions to modify the resolution, the council ultimately voted to suspend rather than revoke the business license contingent on repairs being made and passing comprehensive city of Opelika building and fire inspections. The council also voted to remove the resolution for the demolition of the building from the agenda.
Ward Two Council Member Erica Norris voiced her concerns about how the matter has been handled.
“I still have some concerns about how this was conducted on the behalf of the city” she said. “I do not believe that we were fair in our dealings; I am not, not holding BRP Hospitality LLC responsible because they do have a lot of work that needs to be done over there.”
Norris mentioned that she had not received additional information that had been requested from various city officials.
“I am completely distrusting of this process,” she said.
When asked how he felt about the decision, Patel said that he “is positive about it and is confident everything will get resolved.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved a request for a Restaurant Retail Liquor and Retail Beer on Premise alcohol License for Luv Zone LLC doing business as Luv Zone.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure from Red Clay Brewing for a bike night event on Oct. 17.
- The council approved expense reports from various departments.
- The council approved a resolution to designate city personal property surplus and authorize the disposal of said property.
- The council approved the purchase of ammunition in the amount of $54,572, for the OPD.
- The council approved the purchase of a three-year service agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc. for a combined amount of a little more than $162,000.
- The council approved a $132,000 contract with Samsara IoT Data Services for Public Safety for the IT Department. The contract will renew annually.
- The council approved a three-year maintenance contract with Cisco Meraki for the IT Department for a total amount of $313,576.
- The council approved a three-year service agreement with Microsoft for the IT Department for a combined amount of $694,184.
- The council approved a professional services agreement with Barrett-Simpson Inc. for the East Side Sanitary Sewer Studies for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved a fireworks permit and display at First Baptist Church Opelika for its Fall Festival to be held Oct. 27.
- The council approved a resolution approving the demolition cost assessment in the amount of $7,620 for property located at 1300 Spring Drive.
- The council approved an annual appropriation contract for $250,000 for fiscal year 2025 with Habitat for Humanity. Funds are to be used to construct three homes over the next year.
- The council approved an annual appropriation contract for $150,000 for fiscal year 2025 with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.
- The council approved an special appropriation of $1,000 for the East Alabama Community Ballet for 2024 Nutcracker Performance.
- An ordinance to amend the City Code of Ordinances for a speed limit change on Society Hill Road was introduced for its first reading. The City’s Engineering Department recommends that the speed limit be reduced on the portion of Society Hill Road from the southern city limits of Auburn to Williamson Avenue from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour for all vehicles.
- The council held a public hearing for an ordinance to amend the master plan for The Ball Fields planned unit development (PUD) located at Pepperell Parkway and North 30th Street. The amendment would be for a change from 32 townhomes to 64 apartments. The ordinance was later introduced for its first reading.
- The council held a public hearing for an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 5.7 acres of land in the 3900 block of Waverly Parkway from M-2 to C-2. The ordinance was later introduced for its first reading.
- Jacob A. Walker, III was appointed by Mayor Gary Fuller to the Opelika Housing Authority for a new term ending Oct. 18, 2029.
- The council voted to reappoint Auzzie Comer and Tim Moore to the Board of Adjustments & Appeals (New Construction) for new terms that will expire Oct. 1, 2028.
- The council voted to reappoint Dick Moreman Jr. to the Lee County Youth Development Center Board for a new term that will expire Oct. 1, 2028.