Obituaries | Aug. 29. 2024

MERADITH DUNN ALPIN

MERADITH DUNN APLIN – Meradith Dunn Aplin, 36, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 20, 2024, surrounded by her family. Meradith is survived by her husband Luke Aplin; her son Pruett Aplin; and her daughter Merritt Drake Aplin; along with her parents Jeffery and Tina Sanderlin Dunn; brother Blake (Emily) Dunn; parents-in-law Sonny and Jane Aplin; sister-in-law, Magan (Nolan) Yon; nieces and nephews Conley and Ramer Dunn, Sam and Conner Wallace and Layla and Lawson Yon; as well as aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins.

Meradith was a graduate of Taylor Road Academy in Montgomery and received a degree in business from Troy University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta.

Meradith was passionate about her work as the regional director, realtor and HOA coordinator for Woodruff Properties for 13 years.

Meradith and her family are members of Cornerstone Church in Auburn, where she loved to serve in the children’s ministry and was a vital part of many other groups within her church.

Meradith’s faith was the foundation of her life, and she lived every day to point people to-ward Jesus. She was a fiercely loyal friend to many. She lived each day with such grace and strength, it inspired all those who knew her. Her presence was felt when she walked into a room, and her personality was captivating. She lived loud and loved hard. Meradith’s unrelenting belief that God handpicked her for a battle that would further His Kingdom was a confidence she shared with all she encountered.

A Celebration of Life was held at Cornerstone Church on Aug. 24, with Pastor Marcus Popenfoose officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cornerstone Church or Spencer Cancer Center.

MICHAEL JOSEPH WOODWARD

MICHAEL JOSEPH WOODARD – Michael Joseph Woodard, 70, passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on Aug. 26, 2024.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Pastor Ray W. and Katherine Woodard; brothers, Lloyd Woodard and Donald Woodard; son-in-law, Barry Price; and granddaughter, Olivia Alderson.

He is survived by his wife, Margarette Woodard; daughters, Vanessa (Ryan) Huddleston and Melissa Price; one brother; one sister; grandchildren, Taylor Alderson, Grace Alderson and Emma Smith; upcoming great-grandchildren, Bryson Garcia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Michael’s passion in life was devoted to his wife of 49 years. His two daughters and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was strong in his faith to serving his Savior Jesus Christ.

The family would like to give a special thank you to East Alabama Medical Center ICU nurses, Dr. Keith Fuller and family friend Anthony Hamby.

Visitation will be in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m., with a Funeral Service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel, with Anthony Hamby officiating.

KODY LANE BLANKENSHIP



KODY LANE BLANKENSHIP – Kody Lane Blankenship, “My Doodle Monkey,” was born on Feb. 2, 2000, and passed away on Aug. 18, 2024.

Kody was born in Opelika and grew up in the Beauregard community, where he was baptized by Brother Rusty Sowell on Oct. 19, 2008.

He was preceded in death by his father Julius Blankenship; grandfather David Payne; grandmother Connie Blankenship; great-grandmother Catherine Elizabeth Duncan; and great-great grandmother Geneva Wilson. He is survived by his mother Amanda Blankenship; brother Kelton Blankenship; sister Kandice Blankenship; his beautiful niece who he loved more than anything, Sofia Marie Bracknell; grandmother Noni Payne; aunts Kecia Lewis, Courtney Payne and Brittney Payne; and special aunts Judy Thrift and Pam Johnson; as well as multiple cousins, aunts and uncles and many family friends.

Kody was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing, shooting guns, building things and spending time with his numerous animals.

To know Kody was to love Kody. He had the biggest, sweetest heart of any human. He would give the shirt off his back to help others. More than anything, Kody loved making others laugh and smile. His aggravating ways, slick comments and belly chuckles will forever be missed and never ever forgotten.

A graveside service was held Aug. 25 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

HELEN PATRICIA DAVIS EDWARDS



HELEN PATRICIA DAVIS EDWARDS – Helen Patricia Davis Edwards was born March 1, 1939, to Alvin James Davis and Addie Bell Miller Davis in Refugio, Texas. A short time later the family moved to Houston, Texas, where Helen actually grew up. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1957. Helen attended Abilene Christian College (now Abilene Christian University) for a short time but had to withdraw because of a serious accident of her grandfather Miller. Over the years, Helen successfully completed over two academic years of credit in Business Systems and Management.

Helen is survived by her husband of 65 years, George; son Keith (Misty); grandson Nathan (Caitlyn) great grandson Hudson; granddaughter Erin (Kyle); brother Jim (Linda); sister Maureen; sister Pamela; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Before starting a family, and while based in Big Spring, Texas, was employed by Cosden Petroleum Corporation for over four years. While George was attending The Ohio State University and serving in Vietnam, Helen was employed by Standard Oil of Ohio (SOHIO) for five years.

Helen was a most loving and giving person. Always thinking of others first before herself. She loved Jesus, the Church and family. She enjoyed teaching young children in the church.

Helen loved participation in Keep Opelika Beautiful and the Tulip Garden Club of Opelika. She served as District Director of District V of the Garden Clubs of Alabama and president of the Tulip Garden Club of Opelika. Helen was very artistic. She enjoyed making ceramics with her close friend Jeanette Burdette at the Opelika Ceramics Studio. Helen also maintained close contact with her long- time childhood friend Clara Galante as each lived in various locations around the world. A friendship that has lasted over 73 years.

During her marriage to George, a retired Air Force Officer, they were stationed in various parts of the United States and at Air Force Headquarters in Europe at both Wiesbaden and Ramstein, Germany. During the assignment in Germany, the Helen and the family were presented the opportunity to visit many beautiful and historic sites in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Turkey.

She passed away on Aug. 18, 2024, at the age of 85. A service was held Aug. 21 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika.

SHARON KAY WILSON

SHARON KAY WILSON – Sharon Kay Wilson, 75, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2024, in Auburn.

Born April 7, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, Kay was the daughter of the late Charlie F. Wilson and Mary Phyllis Wilson. She graduated from Wayne State University and worked as a registered nurse many years until she retired.

Kay is survived by her younger brother, Robert (Theresa) Wilson, her two nieces and their families, her nephew, as well as several cousins. She will be deeply missed by her family.

As per Kay’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

ALEXANDER GRAY FREEMAN

Alexander Gray Freeman, 43, passed away Aug. 25, 2024, after a lifelong battle with Type 1 diabetes. Alex passed peacefully at his home in Opelika with his loving mother at his side.

Born in Albany, Georgia, Alex later moved with his family to Marietta, Georgia, where he graduated from High School. An avid artist and collector of art, he also enjoyed music and history.

Alex was preceded in death by his father, Alton Lee Freeman, and grandparents, Roland & Lorene Freeman and Joe & Alma Tomlinson.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Tomlinson Freeman, and his brother, Andrew Lee Freeman (Stacey).

The immediate family will have a private service but covets the prayers and support of family and friends.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.