Two Notasulga men arrested, charged in connection with murder of Loachapoka student

BY OBSERVER STAFF

EAST ALABAMA — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s web page listed Barthonia Howard (pictured left) and Elijah Rogers (pictured right) as being arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder in Macon County.

The two were apprehended in Tuscaloosa County on Aug. 12 and booked into the Tuscaloosa Detention Center for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Both face charges of murder and attempted murder.

The arrests are reportedly in connection with an Aug. 8 shooting in Notasulga near a basketball court on Union Camp Road. One Loachapoka High School student was fatally shot and a classmate was injured (see story above).

According to the MaxPreps sports website, Barthonia is on the 2024 Notasulga High School football roster. Elijah Roger’s bio lists him as a multi-sport athlete who graduated from Notasulga in 2024.

All persons arrested are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

One Loachapoka student killed, another injured in shooting

LEE COUNTY — A shooting in Macon County on Thursday, Aug. 8, resulted in the death of a Loachapoka High School student and injury of another.

Javion Gary, 16, died in the incident, which occurred in Notasulga, Macon County.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released the following statement:

“On Thursday, Aug. 8, at the request of the Notasulga Police Department, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation launched a death investigation in the 100 Block of Union Camp Road in Notasulga.

“Upon arrival, a 16-year-old juvenile was found deceased at the scene. A 17-year-old juvenile was also injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

“Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Macon County District Attorney’s Office.”

In response to the incident, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones issued the following statement:

“We are saddened and outraged by the incident of gun violence that resulted in the loss of life of one young man and injured another young man from our Loachapoka high school.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families of these two young men, and we hope for quick recovery for the student that was injured.

“We hope that our young people will one day realize that settling an issue with a firearm is never acceptable.”