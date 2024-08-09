Country’s Barbecue to open new site on Aug. 12

Auburn favorite relocates in new building next door

BY ELESE MCKINLEY

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Auburn’s beloved barbecue joint, Country’s Barbecue, is embarking on a new chapter after 46 years of serving the community.

As the restaurant prepares to relocate to a new building, owner Larry Wilson reflected on the legacy and memorable moments he has experienced. The new location, right next door to the original, is set to open its doors on Monday, Aug. 12.

Country’s Barbecue originally opened in 1978 and has been serving the Auburn community ever since. The original building, constructed in the 1950s, will be transformed into a parking lot to accommodate growth.

With the Auburn-Opelika area rapidly expanding and the old building showing its age, Wilson felt it was time for upgrades. Faced with the choice of renovating the old building or building a new one, he chose to start fresh.

The new location will be more efficient for larger catering orders, with a spacious kitchen designed for smoother, more efficient operations. It will also feature a drive-thru for customers on the go, screened-in outside seating with fans and a stage for occasional live performances.

Country’s is known for its western-style ambiance, which has become a hallmark of the dining experience. Over the years, the menu has expanded to include fried chicken and hamburger steaks. The new location will continue to feature Country’s historic western elements, ensuring that the nostalgic charm and unique atmosphere remain intact for both loyal customers and newcomers.

Jerry Ballas, a longtime regular, has been dining at Country’s Barbecue for a decade and shared his deep appreciation for the restaurant.

“I can go to Country’s seven days a week and order something different [each time],” Ballas said.

“My favorite thing to eat at Country’s is the fresh veggies. The service is great and very personable. The waiters always serve me sweet tea before I even sit down.”

Wilson said, “I’ve spent over half my life in this building. Working and living in Auburn has been a great experience. For the past 34 years, I’ve never felt like I had a job. I’ve been very fortunate to work in an environment that never felt like work. I’ve made many good friends over the years, and building these friendships has been very rewarding for me,” Wilson said.