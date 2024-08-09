Community Calendar of Events | Aug. 8, 2024

THROUGH AUG. 24 — AUBURN ARTS SUMMER SHOW

The Auburn Arts Association’s 2024 Summer Show, titled “Black and White + One Color” is on display now through Aug. 24 at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center. The visual experience showcases the creativity and innovation of local artists.

AUG. 8 — BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Auburn Area Community Theatre presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast — the Broadway musical Aug. 8-18 at Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn. For performance times and ticket information, visit www.auburnact.org.

AUG. 10 — ENCHANTED TEA PARTY

All princes and princesses are invited to Auburn Area Community Theatre’s Enchanted Tea Party on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn. Ages 3 and up and adult es-corts are required to purchase a ticket, which costs $10 and includes crafts, story time and treats. A matinee per-formance of Beauty and the Beast will follow at 11 a.m. (tickets sold separately). For more information, visit www.auburnact.org.

AUG. 10 — AU FAMILY FOOTBALL KICKOFF

The Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff will be held Saturday, Aug.10, beginning at 3 p.m. in the indoor complex located behind the Athletics Complex on the campus of Auburn University. Fans are encouraged to enter the event via the practice field on the east side of the complex. The event will feature an autograph ses-sion and family fun zone from 3 to 4 p.m., allowing fans to meet their 2024 Auburn Tigers. To help improve line efficiency and ensure as many fans as possible have the chance to meet Coach Freeze and the student-athletes, Coach Freeze will provide photo opportunities with fans along with an autographed photo, while stu-dent-athletes may only sign provided posters. Football, soccer and volleyball posters and schedule cards will be available for free to fans upon entry. The event will also feature a pep rally and appearances by the Auburn cheerleaders, Tiger Paws and Aubie, Admission is FREE.

AUG. 10 — AN EVENING WITH KYRAN DANIEL

Australian guitarist Kyran Daniel will perform at The Sound Wall in Opelika. Doors open at 7 p.m., showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.theswmi.org.

AUG. 17 — HORSESHOE BEND ANNUAL SYMPOSIUM

The Horseshoe Bend National Military Park Annual Symposium will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn. This year’s theme will focus on the Cherokee connection to the Creek War and will feature talks by Dr. Susan Abram (Western Carolina Univer-sity), Dr. Steven Peach (Tarleton State University), and Dr. Stuart Marshall (Sewanee: The Univer-sity of the South). Admission is free.

AUG. 22 — ARTIST LECTURE & CLOSING RECEPTION

Artist Billy Renkl, whose exhibition of mixed media collages is on display at Auburn University’s Biggin Gallery (112 S. College St.), will speak at a closing reception on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition, artist lecture, and closing reception are free and open to the public. For more infor-mation, visit: https://cla.auburn.edu/art/galleries/exhibitions/2023-24-exhibitions/billy-renkl/.

AUG. 24 — 13TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Cornerstone Family Chiropractic in Auburn will host a free family event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at 323 Airport Road. The event, which will feature inflatables, games, raffle prizes, food and sweet treets, supports the BigHouse Foundation.

AUG. 24 —HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

The WeHelp Coalition, a group of 12 local churches, will present the second Gospel Sing fundraiser to benefit Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m. at True Deliverance Holiness Church (963 N. Donahue Dr., Auburn). In addition to musical performances, there will baked goods for purchase. For more information, email Athera Y. Perry at apblessed@hotmail.com or text (334) 663-0919; or email Barbara Mor-ris at Barbara.morris33@yahoo.com or text (334) 887-1440.

AUG. 29 — THIRD THURSDAY POETRY SERIES

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host the Third Thursday Poetry Series on Aug. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill (101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn) featuring local readers Ken Autrey, Ernest Gibson and Maria Kuznetzova. Refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

SEPT. 19 — BLUES ON THE PLAINS GALA

The Lee County Democratic Party will host its annual gala, Blues On The Plains, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at Fig & Ivy, located at 2290 Moores Mill Road in Auburn. The Lee County Democratic Party is committed to foster-ing a healthier democracy and creating a future filled with hope and progress, and this cocktail event will feature keynote presentations from speakers, interactive networking and show-stopping live music. Tickets start at $65 and are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bluesontheplains.

SEPT. 19 — THIRD THURSDAY POETRY SERIES

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host the Third Thursday Poetry Series on Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill (101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn) featuring profes-sors Catherine Carter and Brian Gastle of Western Carolina University. Refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

OCT. 17 — Book Talk by Kathryn Braund

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host a book talk on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. Dr. Kathryn H. Braund, Hollifield Professor of Southern History Emerita at AU, will discuss her new book, Mapping Conquest: The Battle Maps of Horseshoe Bend. Mapping Conquest provides a reveal-ing look at the many aspects of war and how battle maps shape our collective memory.

OCT. 19 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn’s Oktoberfest: The South’s Favorite Craft Beer Festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m.at Ag Heritage Park, located at 620 S. Donahue Drive. The event will feature live music from Kidd Blue and The War Damn Polka Band, tastings from more than 70 breweries, wineries and homebrewers, educational tents from Au-burn University’s AU BREW and a HOP presentation by Auburn’s Horticulture Department. Activities will include naming of Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest, stein hoisting contest, weiner dog races, barrel racing, a Chicken Dance compe-tition and more. There will be food trucks, along with several large TV’s highlighting the day’s football games. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

ONGOING — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Summer Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Opelika’s Courthouse Square. O Grows accepts SNAP, EBT and SFMNP.

THROUGH AUG. 24 — AUBURN CITY MARKET

City Market, Auburn Parks and Recreation’s weekly farmer’s market, is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. The entire family is invited to enjoy live music, fun activities for the kids and an array of fresh, local and handcrafted items to browse and purchase. Parking is available at Town Creek Park and in the gravel lot across the street from the park. City Market vendors will start selling their products at 8 a.m. sharp. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/citymarket or email citymarket@auburnalabama.org.

THROUGH SEPT. 28 — CAMP HILL FARMERS MARKET

The Camp Hill Marketplace Farmers Market is held each Saturday through Sept. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Lovely Church Grounds, 21900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive. Senior benefit cards are welcome. Vendors contact market manager Joanne Finley at (334) 332-5970.

ONGOING — SECOND SATURDAYS AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, the Lee County Historical Society hosts a lively event at Pioneer Park. History re-enactors don period attire, showcasing their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths forge, spinners and weavers bring the textile room to life, and gardeners tend to the historical gardens. Crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled throughout the day. A meal is prepared in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers gather at the Museum at 1 p.m. for live music. For more information, visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.