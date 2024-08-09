A delicious way to raise funds for a good cause

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The city of Auburn has announced “Food Trucks for United Way,” a delicious way to support the United Way of Lee County. This community-focused initiative will bring a variety of food trucks to different Auburn locations during August.

Through Thursday, Aug. 22, food trucks will be stationed at various city departments and facilities. A rotating schedule of participating food trucks will offer a diverse menu of culinary delights to satisfy every palate. Each food truck will donate 10% of daily proceeds to the United Way of Lee County to help support vital programs and services that benefit the community.

The food truck schedule is as follows: