A delicious way to raise funds for a good cause

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN
AUBURN — The city of Auburn has announced “Food Trucks for United Way,” a delicious way to support the United Way of Lee County. This community-focused initiative will bring a variety of food trucks to different Auburn locations during August.
Through Thursday, Aug. 22, food trucks will be stationed at various city departments and facilities. A rotating schedule of participating food trucks will offer a diverse menu of culinary delights to satisfy every palate. Each food truck will donate 10% of daily proceeds to the United Way of Lee County to help support vital programs and services that benefit the community.
The food truck schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Butcher Paper BBQ will be at Boykin Community Center
- Monday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Las Latinas Kitchen will be at Environmental Services/Public Works
- Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Butcher Paper BBQ will be at Auburn Public Library
- Wednesday, Aug. 14: Las Latinas Kitchen (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and VV’s Sweet Treats (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) will be at Parks and Recreation Campus
- Thursday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tiger Dawgs Hot Dogs will be at Boykin Community Center
- Friday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: BamaQue will be at Public Safety/Development Services
- Monday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: BamaQue will be at Environmental Services/Public Works
- Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: P&B Rockin’ Teas will be at Auburn Public Library
- Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The Chill Spot will be at Auburn Public Library
- Thursday, Aug. 22: Story’s Ice Cream (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and BamaQue (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) will be at Parks and Recreation Campus
The city of Auburn encourages everyone to come out and enjoy delicious food while sup-porting a great cause.
Please be aware that only food trucks granted permission to participate in Food Trucks for United Way are authorized to park at these designated locations. Additionally, all food trucks must comply with City Ordinance 3053 outside of this event.
For further details regarding the event and food truck locations, email Gabby Filgo at gfilgo@auburnalabama.org.