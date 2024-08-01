PUBLIC NOTICES | AUG. 1, 2024

CITY OF OPELIKA PUBLIC NOTICES

RESOLUTION NO. 177-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2021 EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE WILL BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of the “International Building Code”, published by the International Code Council, Inc., being particularly the 2021 edition thereof, with certain deletions, modifications and amendments hereinafter designated, as the official standard building code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing thereon at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter. The exceptions to the International Building Code referred to in paragraph 1 above are:

(a) The words “City of Opelika” shall be inserted in the blank space in Section 101.1.

(b) The words and numerals “City of Opelika” and “November 2, 2011” shall be inserted in the blank spaces in Section 1612.3.

(c) The words and numerals “January 1, 1952” shall be inserted in the blank space in Section 3412.2.

(d) Any reference within this code using the term “International Energy Efficiency Code” is replaced with “applicable sections of the Alabama Commercial or Residential Energy Code”.

(e) Sections 103, Section 104.10.1, and Section 1612 of the 2021 International Building Code shall be deleted Three (3) copies of the proposed International Building Code shall be filed in the office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through the September 3, 2024 (date of the public hearing). The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empower and directed to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulations in the City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is further directed to cause his certificate to be attached to the record of1his Resolution, stating the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

/s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/2024 & 08/01/2024

RESOLUTION NO. 178-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2021 EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING

TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE WILL BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

1.The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of “International Fire Code”, including all appendixes, published by the International Code Council, being particularly the 2021 edition thereof, with certain deletions, modifications and amendments hereinafter designated, as the official standard fire code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing thereon at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter.

The exceptions to the International Fire Code referred to in paragraph 1 above are:

(a)Appendixes A, J, K, L, and M shall be deleted. Three (3) copies of the proposed Uniform Fire Code shall be filed in the office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through September 3, 2024. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empowered and directed

to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public

hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is

further directed to cause his certificate to be attached to the record of this Resolution, stating the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/24 & 08/01/24

RESOLUTION NO. 179-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2021 EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL FUEL GAS CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE SHOULD BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of the “International Fuel Gas Code”, published by the International Code Council, Inc., being particularly the 2021 edition thereof, with certain deletions, modifications and amendments hereinafter designated, as the official standard fuel gas code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing thereon at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter. The exceptions to the International Fuel Gas Code referred to in paragraph 1 above are:

(a) The words “City of Opelika” shall be inserted in the blank space in Section 101.1.

(b) The following sections shall be deleted from the ICC Fuel Gas Code: 106.1.1, 106.1.2, 115.4, and 109

(c) Section 503.4 shall be amended to read as follows:

503.4 Type of venting system to be used. The type of venting system to be used shall be in accordance with Table 503.4. PVC shall not be used. All plastic pipe venting materials shall be in accordance with UL 1738. Three (3) copies of the proposed International Fuel Gas Code shall be filed in the office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through the September 3, 2024, (date of the public hearing). The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empower and directed to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulations in the City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is further directed to cause his certificate to be attached to the record of this Resolution, stating the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/24 & 08/01/24

RESOLUTION NO. 180-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2024 EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL MECHANICAL CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE WILL BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of the “International Mechanical Code” published by the International Code Council, being particularly the 2024 edition thereof, with certain deletions, modifications and amendments hereinafter designated, as the official standard mechanical code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing thereon at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter. The exceptions to the Mechanical Code referred to in paragraph 1 above are:

(a) The words “City of Opelika” shall be inserted in the blank space in Section 101.1.

(b) The following sections shall be deleted from the International Mechanical Code: 103, 106.1.1, and 106.1.2. Three (3) copies of the proposed International Mechanical Code shall be filed in the

office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the

hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through the September 3, 2024,

(date of the public hearing). The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empowered and directed

to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public

hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for

two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in the

City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is

further directed to cause his certificate to be attached to the record of this Resolution, stating

the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/24 & 08/01/24

RESOLUTION NO. 181-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2021 EDITION

OF THE INTERNATIONAL PLUMBING CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC

HEARING TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE WILL BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of the “International Plumbing Code”, including all appendices, published by the International Code Council, Inc., being particularly the 2021 edition thereof, with certain deletions, modifications and amendments hereinafter designated, as the official standard plumbing code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing thereon at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter. The exceptions to the International Plumbing Code referred to in paragraph 1 above are:

(a) The words “City of Opelika” shall be inserted in the blank space in Section 101.1.

(b) The following sections shall be deleted from the International Plumbing Code: 106.6.2, 106.6.3, 108.4 and 108.5.

(c) That Section 305.6.1 shall be amended to read as follows:

Section 305.6.1-Sewer depth. Building sewers that connect to private sewage disposal systems shall be installed not less than twelve inches (12”) below finished grade at the point of septic tank connection. Building sewers shall be installed not less than twelve inches (12”) below grade.

(d) Section 903.1.1 shall be amended to read as follows:

Sec. 903.1.1 Roof Extensions Unprotected.

Open vent pipes that extend through a roof shall be terminated not less than six inches (6”) above the roof.

(e) Section 903.1.2 shall be amended to read as follows:

Sec. 903.1.2 Roof used for recreational or assembly purposes.

Where a roof is to be used as a promenade, restaurant, bar, or sunbathing deck, as an observation deck, or similar purposes, open vent pipes shall terminate not less than 7 feet (2134 mm) above the roof. Three (3) copies of the proposed International Plumbing Code shall be filed in the office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through the September 3, 2024, (date of the public hearing). The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empower and directed to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulations in the City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is further directed to cause this certificate to be attached to the record of this Resolution, stating the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

/s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/2024 & 08/01/2024

RESOLUTION NO. 182-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2021 EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY MAINTENANCE CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE WILL BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of the “International Property Maintenance Code”, published by the International Code Council, Inc., being particularly the 2021 edition thereof, with certain deletions, modifications and amendments hereinafter designated, as the official standard Property Maintenance code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing thereon at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter. The exceptions to the International Property Maintenance Code referred to in paragraph 1 above are:

The International Property Maintenance Code hereby adopted shall be modified and amended as follows:

Section 101.1. Title. These regulations shall be known as the International Property Maintenance Code of the City of Opelika hereinafter referred to as “this Code.”

Section 103.5. This section is hereby deleted.

Section 302.4 This section is hereby deleted

Section 304.14. This section is hereby deleted.

Section 602.3 Heat Supply. Every owner and operator of any building who rents, leases or lets one or more dwelling unit, rooming unit, dormitory or guestroom on terms, either expressed or implied, to furnish heat to the occupants thereof shall supply heat during the period from the first of November to the end of April to maintain a temperature of not less than 68°F (20°C) in all habitable rooms, bathrooms, and toilet rooms.

Exceptions: When the outdoor temperature is below the winter outdoor design temperature for the locality, maintenance of the minimum room temperature shall not be required provided that the heating system is operating at its full design capacity. The winter outdoor design temperature for the locality shall be as indicated in Appendix D of the International Plumbing Code. In areas where the average monthly temperature is above 30°F (-1° C) a minimum temperature of 65°F (18°C) shall be maintained.

Section 602.4. Occupiable workspaces. Indoor Occupiable workspaces shall be supplied with heat during the period from the first of November to the end of April to maintain a temperature of not less than 65°F (18°C) during the period the spaces are occupied.

Exceptions: Processing, storage and operation areas that require cooling or special temperature conditions. Areas in which persons are primarily engaged in vigorous physical

activities. Three (3) copies of the proposed International Property Maintenance Code shall be filed in the office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through the September 3, 2024, (date of the public hearing). The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empower and directed to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulations in the City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is further directed to cause his certificate to be attached to the record of this Resolution, stating the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/2024 & 08/01/2024

RESOLUTION NO. 183-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2021 EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTIAL CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC

HEARING TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE WILL BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of the “International Residential Code”, published by the International Code Council, Inc., being particularly the 2021 edition thereof, with certain deletions, modifications and amendments hereinafter designated, as the official standard One and Two Family residential building code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing there on at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter. The exceptions to the International Residential Code referred to in paragraph 1 above are:

(a) The words “City of Opelika” shall be inserted in the blank space in Section R101.1.

(b) The following sections shall be deleted from the International Residential Code: R103, R112, and R301.2.4.

(c) Section P2603.5.1 shall be amended to read as follows:

P2603.5.1 – SEWER DEPTH. Building sewers that connect to private sewage disposal system shall not be less than twelve inches (12”) below finished grade at the point of septic tank connection. Building sewers shall be not less than twelve inches (12”) below grade.

(d) Section R506.2.3 shall be amended to read as follows:

R506.2.3 Vapor retarder. A minimum 6-mil vapor retarder conforming to ASTM E1745 Class A requirements with joints lapped not less than 6 inches shall be placed between the concrete slab and base course or the prepared subgrade where a base course does not exist.

(e) Any reference within this code using the term “International Energy Efficiency Code” is replaced with “applicable sections of the Alabama Commercial or Residential Energy Code” with amendments.

(f) The 2021 International Residential Code with the Alabama Building and Energy Code amendments shall be adopted.

(g) Table N1103.6.2 of the 2021 International Residential Code shall be adopted. Three (3) copies of the proposed International Residential Code shall be filed in the office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through the September 3, 2024, (date of the public hearing). The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empower and directed to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulations in the City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is further directed to cause his certificate to be attached to the record of this Resolution, stating the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/2024 & 08/01/2024

RESOLUTION NO. 184-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2020 EDITION OF

THE NFPA 70, NATIONAL ELECTRIC CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC

HEARING TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE WILL BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of the NFPA 70, “National Electric Code” , published by the National Fire Protection Association, being particularly the 2020 edition thereof, with certain exceptions, modifications and amendments herein designated, as the official standard electrical code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing thereon at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter. The exceptions to the National Electric Code referred to in paragraph 1 above are:

(a) The wiring of all places of assembly, commercial, and industrial buildings and associated structures shall be limited to raceways and cabled that are metallic. The use of any nonmetallic cables shall be prohibited.

(b) Grounding of new structures shall comply with Article 250.52(C) of the National Electrical Code.

(1) The connection shall be located in an accessible location.

(2) The grounding point shall be within 25 feet of the main disconnecting means. Three (3) copies of the proposed National Electric Code shall be filed in the

office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the

hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through the September 3, 2024,

(date of the public hearing). The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empowered and directed

to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public

hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for

two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in the

City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is

further directed to cause his certificate to be attached to the record of this Resolution, stating

the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/2024 & 08/01/2024

RESOLUTION NO. 185-24

A RESOLUTION PROPOSING THE ADOPTION OF THE 2021 EDITION OF THE NFPA 101, LIFE SAFETY CODE AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE CODE WILL BE ADOPTED

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

The City Council of the City of Opelika hereby proposes to consider the adoption of the NFPA 101, “Life Safety Code”, including all appendices, published by the National Fire Protection Association, being particularly the 2021 edition thereof, with certain deletions, modifications and amendments hereinafter designated, as the official standard life safety code for the City of Opelika, Alabama, pursuant to the provisions of Section 11-45-8 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and will hold a public hearing thereon at the regular meeting of the City Council to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard in the City of Opelika, Alabama, at which time all interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on the subject matter. An exception to the Life Safety Code referred to in paragraph 1 above is:

(a) Section 24.3.5 is hereby deleted. Three (3) copies of the proposed Life Safety Code shall be filed in the

office of the City Clerk on or before August 19, 2024, (fifteen (15) days before the date of the

hearing) for the use and examination by the public on that date through the September 3, 2024,

(date of the public hearing). The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized, empowered and directed

to cause fifteen (15) days notice to be given of the time, place and purpose of the public

hearing provided for in paragraph 1 above, by publication of this Resolution once a week for

two (2) consecutive weeks in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in the

City of Opelika, the first publication to be made on or before July 25, 2024. The City Clerk is

further directed to cause his certificate to be attached to the record of this Resolution, stating

the time and manner in which publication of this Resolution was effected.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this date the 16th day of July 2024.

/s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/25/2024 & 08/01/2024

SEIZURE AND PROPOSED FORFEITURE NOTICE

Lee County, Alabama District Attorney commenced forfeiture against property listed below. The property was seized by Auburn Police Department (APD), Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), and Opelika Police Department (OPD) during the course of their official duties and has never been claimed.

CV-2024-900240.00: Firearms. A complete listing is available at www.leecountyda.org.

To claim a firearm, contact the recovering agency directly. Claimant must provide proof of ownership, under oath, subject to penalty of perjury. Contest to the forfeiture of the listed property may be made by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 30 days after final publication of this notice, or, thereafter, a default judgement may be rendered.

Legal Run 07/11/24, 07/18/24, 07/25/24 & 08/01/24

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

In re. the marriage of:

JUANITA DORIS FULGHUM RODARTE, PLAINTIFF,

VS. DANIEL ROBERT RODARTE, DEFENDANT.

CASE NUMBER: DR-2023-900136.00

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Daniel Robert Rodarte, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Juanita Doris Fulghum Rodarte’s Verified Complaint for Divorce and other relief by September 2, 2024, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2024-900136.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this 3rd day of July, 2024.

/s/ Mary B. Roberson CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Jacob J. (Jake) Key

Attorney for Plaintiff

Johnson, Caldwell & McCoy, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

7/11/24, 7/18/24, 7/25/24 and 8/1/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATIER OF

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JAMES FRANKLIN CLEMENS and LINDA NEWBILL CLEMENS

CASE NO.: 2024-072

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Emily Beth Clemens, address unknown.

Please take notice that a petition for adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by James Franklin Clemens and Linda Newbill Clemens on February l, 2024, for the adoption of C.A.P. born on January 19, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama to Emily Beth Clemens and Thomas Lewis Pouncey.

A hearing has been set in the Probate Court, Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, AL 36801. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Saylee McDonald, I 00 South Bolton Avenue, Sylacauga, AL 35150 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30} days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 25th day of June, 2024.

HON. BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Legal run 07/18/24, 07/25/24, 08/01/24 & 08/08/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CATHERINE VIRGINIA CLARK,

An Adult in need of a Temporary Guardian.

Case No.: 2022- 615

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that William Owen Clark and Leslie Clark have filed a petition for final settlement of the Conservatorship of Catherine Virginia Clark, an incapacitated adult, now deceased, and a hearing has been set on said petition for September 4, 2024 at I 0:00 a.m. electronically via “ZOOM” virtual meeting website. Please dress appropriately for this hearing, just as if you were appearing in person before the Court. Participants will need access to a telephone, webcam, laptop or cellular telephone to access this hearing. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to said hearing.

Done this the I 01h day of July 2024.

BILL ENGLISH

Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 07/18/24, 07/25/24 & 08/01/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of Barbara R. Mora, Deceased

Case No. 2024-169

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX AND NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Barbara R. Mora, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of July, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

/s/ Ottilia May Mora Temm

Ottilia May Mora Temm, Executrix

Legal Run 07/25/24, 08/01/24 & 08/08/24

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

The Following Abandoned Vehicle Will be Sold at public auction on 08/30/2024 at 9 a.m. at 6065 Lee Road 390, Opelika, AL 36804. Email jacksonmotorco@yahoo.com for more information

2017 Chevrolet Trax

Vin 3GNCJLSB4HL283678

LEGAL RUN 07/25/24 & 08/01/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of DAVID E. STEELE, Deceased

CASE Number 2024-428

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JUSTINE. STEELE as Executor of the Estate of DAVIDE. STEELE, deceased, on the 15th day of July, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of David E. Steele

Legal Run 07/25/24, 08/01/24 & 08/08/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

OWNER: City of Smiths Station

2336 Panther Parkway

Smiths Station, Alabama

PROJECT LOCATION: 2336 Panther Parkway

Smiths Station, Alabama

Sealed BIDS for the SMITHS STATION COMMUNITY TORNADO SAFE ROOM Building will be received by the City of Smiths Station at City Hall at 2336 Panther Parkway, Smiths Station, AL until 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 1:30 P.M Eastern Time, the bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud. Items of work are as follows:

CONTRACT SCOPE OF WORK – SMITHS STATION TORNADO COMMUNITY SAFE ROOM: Construct approximately 4,350 SF ICC 500-2020 / FEMA 361-2021 Community Safe Room. Scope includes but is not limited to the following: concrete slab on grade, CMU block, bar-joist, metal deck, membrane roofing, interior & exterior paint, EIFS, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, interior finishes, concrete, parking and concrete sidewalks in accordance with the Contract Drawings and Specifications.

Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time in the Council Chambers of the Smiths Station Government Center, located at 2336 Panther Parkway, Smiths Station, AL 36877.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid Bonds, Agreement, General Conditions, Payment Bond, Performance Bond, Plans, Specifications and Addenda, may be examined at Stacy Norman Architects, 126 Tichenor Avenue, Auburn, AL between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Contract Documents will be provided in digital format only.

All plan holders are to contact and register with Stacy Norman Architects, Auburn, at the following email address, snorman@snarchitect.com, to receive electronic copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, addenda, and Bid Communications. Any Requests for Information should be forwarded to snorman@snarchitect.com in writing.

All Bidders must comply with the requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama, the Alabama Bid Law, the Alabama State Business Privilege License, and the City Business License must be certified for the type of work on which a proposal is submitted. Proposals must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Certified Check for not less than 5% of the amount of the Proposal but not greater than $10,000. A Performance Bond and Payment Bond in an amount equal to the Contract price will be required of each successful Bidder. The Contract Insurance requirements are strict, and compliance is required. Bidders must comply with Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specific provisions of the Equal Opportunity Clause set forth in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

Davis-Bacon Act

Said work falls under the Davis-Bacon Act. The contractor shall supply the City of Smiths Station with certified payroll documentation. The Davis-Bacon and Related Acts apply to contractors and subcontractors performing construction, alteration, or repair with federally funded or assisted contracts in excess of $2,000. Davis-Bacon Act and Related Act contractors and subcontractors must pay their laborers and mechanics employed under the contract no less than the locally prevailing wages and fringe benefits for corresponding work on similar projects in the area. The Davis-Bacon Act directs the Department of Labor to determine such locally prevailing wage rates.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all Proposals or Bids.

No Bidder may withdraw his Bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Each Bidder must comply with the Conditions set forth in the Information for Bidders and otherwise required by the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

Legal Run 07/25/24, 08/01/24, 08/08/24

INVITATION TO BID

24029

Sealed bids for the construction of the N. 7th St. Storm Drainage Updates

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on August 27th, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number, and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Additionally, bid documents are available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: N. 7th St. Storm Drainage Updates

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 08/1/24, 08/8/24 & 08/15/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Improvement) of New 6th Grade School Roadway Improvements Project Fox Run Parkway Opelika AL at for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Lee, Opelika.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify TURNERBATSON Architects, P.C.1950 Stonegate Drive Suite 200 Birmingham, Alabama 35242

JLD Enterprises, LLC (Contractor)

Mailing:P.O. Box 2280 Auburn AL 36830 (Business Address)

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/25/2024, 08/01/24, 08/08/24 & 08/15/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM ROBERTS DEAN,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-413

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of July, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LINDA HENRY DEAN, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/25//24, 08/01/24, 08/08/24

INVITATION TO BID 24030

Sealed bids for the construction of

Removal of Dead, Dying, or Dangerous Trees and Stumps with Tree Pruning

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m. local time, on August 19, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

A Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held at Opelika City Hall (204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama) at 10:00 a.m., local time, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, to review the project and answer Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is mandatory for all Bidders intending to submit a Proposal.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty in “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility.” All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number, and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

Bids must be submitted using proposal forms furnished by the City of Opelika. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and waive irregularities.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal – refer also to Instructions to Bidders. Performance and statutory labor and material bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder at the signing of the Contract. In addition, a payment bond to the awarding authority letting the contract shall be executed in an amount not less than 50 percent (50%) of the contract price, with the obligation that the contractor or contractors shall promptly make payments to all persons supplying labor, materials, or supplies for or in the prosecution of the work provided in the contract and for the payment of reasonable attorneys’ fees incurred by successful claimants or plaintiffs in civil actions on the bond.

Bid documents may be obtained from the city’s website at https://www.opelika-al.gov/Bids.aspx or from the Purchasing Department at 204 S.7th St, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at no charge.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted using the complete original proposal furnished to

him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder

for the proposal to be accepted.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Removal of Dead, Dying, or Dangerous Trees and Stumps with Tree Pruning

LILLIE FINLEY-PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 07/25/24, 08/01/24 & 08/08/24

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

RUSSELL OWENS MITCHELL

and LINDA BRADFORD, Plaintiffs,

CIVIL ACTION

NO. CV 2023-900377.00

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN LEE AND RUSSELL COUNTIES, ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: The Northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 16, Range 26, containing in the aggregate 320.0 acres, more or less, a portion of which is situated in Lee County, Alabama, and the remaining portion of which is situated in Russell County, Alabama; less and except therefrom Tract 1, Russell R. Toney Subdivision as shown on that certain plat of record in Plat Book 34, Page 183, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, and also less and except therefrom Tract 1, Russell R. Toney Subdivision as shown by that certain plat filed for record in Miscellaneous Book 25, Page 121, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Russell County, Alabama

and vs. BENJAMIN DANIEL INGRAM, Defendants. Take notice that I, Robert H. Pettey, as Commissioner, having been appointed pursuant to Decree of Sale entered June 27, 2024 by the Circuit Judge of Lee County, Alabama, will offer for sale for division, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property on the 22nd day of August, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. CST in front of the Lee County Courthouse at 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika AL 36801, said property described as follows:

The Northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 16, Range 26, containing in the aggregate 320.0 acres, more or less, a portion of which is situated in Lee County, Alabama, and the remaining portion of which is situated in Russell County, Alabama, less and except Tract 1, Russell R. Toney Subdivision as shown on that certain plat of record in Plat Book 34, Page 183, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, and also less and except Tract 1, Russell R. Toney Subdivision as shown by that certain plat filed for record in Miscellaneous Book 25, Page 121, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Russell County, Alabama.

The purpose of said sale is for distribution of the proceeds among the joint owners of said property.

This the 23rd day of July, 2024.

ROBERT H. PETTEY

Robert H. Pettey

SAMFORD & DENSON, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/25/24, 08/01/24 & 08/08/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNETTE B. ADAMSON JUSTICE,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-418

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of July, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BEVERLY ADAMSON HUNTER KING

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 07/25/24, 08/01/24 & 08/8/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of CARLTON HORACE DAVIS, SR. Deceased

Case No: 2024-447

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by Carlton Horace Davis, Jr. on July 23, 2024 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be required to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 08/01/2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALICIA HANKS, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2024-419

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of ALICIA HANKS, are hereby granted to Freida L. Luster­ Barregarye on the 12th day of July, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Freida L. Luster-Barregarye

Legal Run 08/01/24, 08/08/24 & 08/15/24

Access Accommodations to Floral Park

The City of Opelika

RE: Form of Advertisement for Completion Legal Notice for Bid# 23026

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Robinson Paving Company Inc, Contractor, has completed the Contract for The Construction of Access Accommodations to Floral Park Fields Opelika, AL, for the City of Opelika, owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeffrey Robinson, 5425 Schatulga Rd Columbus, GA 31907, in writing.

Legal Run 08/01/24, 08/08/24, 08/15/24 & 08/22/2024

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd Auburn, AL 36830 – Thursday, August 8, 2024 @ 10:00 AM

Unit C54

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/01/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit A5

Unit C219

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/01/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 75

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/01/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

08/08/2024 at 10:00am

Unit 1060 , unit 2161

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/01/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al ) Thursday, 8-8-2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 321

Unit 808

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/01/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika AL 36801 Thursday, Aug 8, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit C18

Unit C25

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/01/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF KENNETH COGGIN GODWIN, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-366

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Nancy Adena Phillips Godwin, as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Coggin Godwin, deceased, on the 15th day of July, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Nancy Adena Phillips Godwin, Executrix Of the Estate of Kenneth Coggin Godwin, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 08/1/24, 08/8/24 & 08/15/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF ANDREW LANIER LANGLEY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2024-191

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Ryan David Roberson or any other potential unknown or undisclosed fathers

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Andrew Lanier Langley on March 27, 2024, for the adoption of E.L.W. born on November 21, 2013, in Opelika, Alabama to Rebecca Anne Walters.

A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Gary Abell, P.O. Box 2682, Columbus, GA 31902 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 25th day of July, 2024.

HON. BILLGLISH JUDGE OF PROBATE LEECOUNT ALABAMA

Legal Notice 08/1/24, 08/8/24, 08/15/24 & 08/22/24

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Barbara A. Cummings, an unmarried woman, to First Horizon Home Loan Corporation, on May 25, 2006, in the original amount of $77,000.00, said Mortgage being recorded on June 13, 2006 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 3336 Page 471; FIRST HORIZON BANK, a Tennessee Banking Corporation, successor by conversion to First Tennessee Bank National Association, a National Banking Association, successor by merger to First Horizon Home Loan Corporation, a Kansas Corporation, as holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S 9th Street, Opelike, Alabama on September 10, 2024, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT REAL PROPERTY SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF LEE, STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:

LOT(S) 305, CAMDEN RIDGE 8TH ADDITION SECTION 10, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 24, PAGE 194/195 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA.

Property Known As: 1848 Shadow Bend Lane, Auburn, AL 36830 (address for informational purposes only)

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourses expressed or implied as to title, use and\or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust and any other matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

FIRST HORIZON BANK, a Tennessee Banking Corporation, successor by conversion to First Tennessee Bank National Association, a National Banking Association, successor by merger to First Horizon Home Loan Corporation, a Kansas Corporation

Robert J. Solomon

Attorney for Holder

Solomon | Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

(678) 243-2512

The law firm is acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Legal Run 8/1/24, 8/8/24, 8/15/24

CITY OF OPELIKA ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

August 13, 2024

TIME: 9:00 AM

A.APPROVAL OF MINUTES

B. VARIANCE

David Slocum, authorized representative for Kiwi, LLC, 1911 Century Blvd., Requesting a 13-foot side yard on street (Century Blvd) variance from the minimum 25- foot side yard on street requirement in a C-2, GC-P zoning district. Daryl Bledsoe, 1728 1st Avenue, C-2 zoning district, Requesting a 2 foot variance from the minimum 10-foot setback requirement from another structure for an accessory structure in the rear yard.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.”

Legal Run 08/01/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JOHN EDWIN LOHMEYER, Deceased

CASE NO: 2024-330

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LINDA MAE LOHMEYER, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of JOHN EDWIN LOHMEYER, deceased, on the 19th day of July, 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LINDA MAE LOHMEYER

Personal Representative of the Estate of JOHN EDWIN LOHMEYER

Legal Run 08/01/24, 08/08/24, 08/15/24