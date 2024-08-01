OHS student trained for a future in economic and community development

CONTRIBUTED BY AU NEWS

OPELIKA — Hayley Ponds, a rising senior at Opelika High School, was one of 25 high school seniors to attend the fifth Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program. The two-day, one-night immersive experience took place on the historic Huntingdon College campus in Montgomery. The program, sponsored by the Huntingdon College Presidential Scholars Program and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, was designed to introduce young Alabama citizens to the importance of economic and community development in cities and the state.

Participants were selected by their local Chamber of Commerce and the Huntingdon College Presidential Scholars Program. Hayley was nominated to participate in the program by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. She represented the very best and brightest from outstanding Chambers across the state of Alabama.

During the program, the students had the opportunity to meet and learn from Dr. Anthony Leigh, president of Huntingdon College; Jim Searcy, executive director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama; Paige Hutto, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama; Nicholas Hadley, business development specialist for the Alabama Department of Commerce; Madison Haddock, economic development specialist for the Selma/Dallas County Economic Development Authority; Jess Skaggs, chief of staff for the Lieutenant Alabama Governor’s Office; and Bria Rochelle-Stephens, director of the Huntingdon College Presidential Scholars Program.

For a hands-on experience in economic development, the students were divided into small groups and given a city in Alabama to represent as they vied for a corporation, led by Leigh, to call their community “home.” After completing several tasks in the project that directly referenced the presentations of the guest speakers, the teams gave their final pitch to fellow students and guests. The winning team was highlighted in a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony at the program graduation.

“The creativity and innovation put on display by these incredibly talented students brings me much excitement about the future of Alabama’s leadership” said Rochelle Stephens. “I am confident that each one of these students will leave a lasting impact in their communities.”

Huntingdon College is looking forward to planning the next ECDS program in the summer of 2025.

