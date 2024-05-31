Summer library events

APL Summer Reading Challenge to run June 1 through July 3

AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library invites everyone to embark on the 2024 “Adventure Begins at Your Library” Summer Learning Challenge, which begins June 1 and ends July 31.

The challenge is to read or listen for at least 1,000 minutes to help reach a community goal of 1 million minutes read. Completing the challenge earns you a t-shirt and an entry into the grand prize drawing.

The challenge is not only reading; earn badges and prizes by completing activities like attending a program or visiting the library. All of the Library’s summer programs are listed on the library’s online calendar.

Earn your first badge and prize by attending the Summer Learning Challenge kickoff on Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the library, located at 749 E. Thach Ave. This event will feature free Kona Ice, music by DJ EST, crafts, games and more. This event is free and open to the public.

Participating in the Summer Learning Challenge is simple:

• Register at auburnpl.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker app to any smartphone or tablet.

Read or listen for at least 1,000 minutes during the challenge.

Log your reading and activities via Beanstack.

Complete the challenge to earn a T-shirt and entry into the grand prize drawing.

The challenge is not just for kids — everyone can participate. A library card is not necessary to participate.

For more information, email libraryevents@auburnalabama.org, call (334) 501-3296. Stop by the Auburn Public Library at 749 E Thach Ave.

Opelika Library announces June lineup

OPELIKA — The Opelika Public Library announces the following events for the month of June. All events are free and open to the public and will be held at the library, located at 1100 Glenn St.

June 1 – Summer Reading Kickoff/Bama Air Dogs

Pick-up your Summer Reading trackers and swag bags and enjoy a high energy canine disc performances from Bama Air Dogs at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. All ages invited.

June 3 – Ventriloquist/Comedian

On Monday, June 3, at 2 p.m., join Ventriloquist-Comedian Gene Cordova and his band of merry-makers as they open up your imagination. Laugh and learn you experience ventriloquism, puppetry, comedy, magic, storytelling, balloon antics and lots of audience participation.

June 6 – The Magic of Tommy Johns

The Magic of Tommy Johns Show is a fun-filled interactive time when the kids make the magic happen. The show, filled with volunteers, comedy, costuming and amazing magic, begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6.

June 10 – Professor Whizzpop’s Rumble in the Jungle

Have a roaring time with jungle animals, madcap magic and plenty of books as Professor Whizzpop encourages participants to READ. At this event on Monday, June 10, at 2 p.m., you’ll tame a real-life tiger, make an elephant disappear and meet a magical monkey. Guaranteed to amaze, amuse, engage and enthuse.

June 15 – Kid’s Craft Fair

OPL’s first Kids Craft Fair for ages 17 and under will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. until noon. Apply now at bit.ly/OPLCraft.

June 15 – Movie Under the Stars

The Princess Bride (Rated PG) will be the featured Movie Under the Stars on Saturday, June 15 on the library lawn. Popcorn and water will be available. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

June 20 – OPD K9 Demonstration & Pops with Cops

Meet the furry friends from Opelika Police Department on Thursday, June 20, at 4 p.m. K9 officers will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and then do a K9 demonstration. Stay after and have a popsicle with OPD officers at Pops with Cops at from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

June 27 – The Science Lady

The Science Lady will present Adventures in Kitchen Chemistry, a dynamic and fun interactive science adventure on Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m.