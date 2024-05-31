Bed & Breakfasts not recommended by Planning Commission

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

MICHELLE@OEPLIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — At the Opelika Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday involved holding several public hearings, including one for the proposed city ordinance text amendment pertaining to allowing bed and breakfast lodging facilities to be operated within residential zones with a conditional use permit.

While the Planning Department staff gave a positive recommendation for the amendment, there was significant opposition presented during the public hearing. Approximately two dozen people were in attendance sporting “NO B&B” stickers on their clothing.

The main arguments against supporting changing the city ordinance centered around allowing Bed & Breakfast facilities to host parties with several people stating that they felt the text amendment as proposed is more of an “event center” ordinance rather than a bed and breakfast ordinance. Alcohol sales, traffic and noise were also topics that residents that live in the historic Northside District mentioned as reasons the commission should not support the change.

One local resident spoke in favor of the ordinance.

The commission voted to remove the previously tabled ordinance and subsequently voted to send a negative recommendation to the Opelika City Council with five commissioners in favor of the negative recommendation and two voting against sending a negative recommendation.

OTHER BUSINESS: