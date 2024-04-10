Upcoming Funeral Services | April 11, 2024

DR. STEWARD SCHNELLER

Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 11 Auburn United Methodist Church

ANTHONY “TONY” DEAN, JR.

Funeral Service 10 a.m., Friday, April 12

Jeffcoat Trant Chapel

JOHN AARON BATCHELOR JR.

Funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13

Auburn church of Christ

OBITUARIES

JOHN AARON BATCHELOR JR.

August 29, 1937 ~ April 6, 2024

ANOSHIRAVAN “ANOOSH” BAGHERNEJAD

February 1, 1963 ~ April 5, 2024

ALICIA HANKS

1952 ~ 2024

ANTHONY “TONY” DEAN JR.

October 12, 1972 ~ April 1, 2024

DR. STEWART SCHNELLER

Stewart W. Schneller, Dean Emeritus of the College of Science and Mathematics and Professor Emeritus of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Auburn University, passed away on April 5, 2024, after a brief hospital stay, surrounded by his family. He was 82.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Feb. 27, 1942, the only child of Doris Wright and Henry Schneller. Upon graduation from the University of Louisville with a B.S. (1964) and an M.S. (1965), he attended Indiana University where he earned a Ph.D. in chemistry.

Following postdoctoral studies at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts he began his teaching career at the University of South Florida, where he quickly rose through the ranks to full professor and chairman of the department.

In 1994, Stewart came to Auburn as Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, a post he held for almost 17 years. Upon stepping down as dean in 2010, he returned to his first love, teaching organic chemistry to sophomore students (200 at a time).

Throughout his time as Dean and teacher, he maintained an active research program with a focus on antiviral drug design and discovery. This generated over $10 million in external funding, 163 refereed journal publications, domestic and international patents, invited lectures, consultancies and the direction of 29 Ph.D. students and 29 postdoctoral associates.

Among his numerous awards were excellence in teaching and professional distinctions. He was a Fellow of the American Chemical Society and of the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences.

He was an avid sports fan, especially Auburn sports, an amateur radio operator, and most of all, a model son, exemplary husband to his wife of 58 years, Aina, devoted father to son Matthew Dexter Schneller (Jessica) and daughter Katherine Schneller (Todd), and adored grandfather of Quinn Benjamin (12) and Daniel Gene (8).

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, with Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy should be made to the Auburn Food Bank (www.foodbankofeastalabama.com) or Embrace Alabama Kids (www.embracealkids.org).

WILLIAM H. SELLERS

Former Brandon resident William H. (Bill) Sellers passed away April 4, 2024, in Auburn at age 96.

Born July 25, 1927, in Nashville, Tennessee, he grew up on farms around nearby Franklin. While working at a local bank after graduation from high school, Bill felt a call to ministry during a youth rally, and God opened doors for him to attend Carson-Newman College. Following his graduation in 1954, he reported for duty with the U.S. Army and spent his two-year service as the statistics clerk at the 121st Evac Hospital in South Korea. Upon return to civilian life, he continued his education with a degree in church music from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bill served as minister of music in Denison, Texas, before moving to Mississippi to serve as Minister of Music at First Baptist Church of Vicksburg. While there, he met his wife Jeanette, and after a whirlwind courtship the two were married on Sept. 23, 1961. He then served 15th Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian and First Baptist Church of Canton before being recruited to be the director of circulation and advertising for The Baptist Record, the news journal of the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board (MBCB). He spent most of his ministry with the MBCB in the Office of Church-Minister Relations and Annuity and served occasionally as interim minister of music for various churches in central Mississippi.

The family moved in 1970 to Brandon, Mississippi, and joined First Baptist Church, where Bill and Jeanette made several close, lifelong friends, with whom Bill was always “cutting up” and laughing. His humor and wit brought joy to everyone he knew, whether with his church family, with friends playing games or sharing a garden or with colleagues.

Bill’s work with the Annuity Board gave him opportunity to minister to those in need with a sweet, gentle, pastoral spirit, especially in his work with churches and pastors’ widows all over Mississippi. After his retirement in 1995 following more than 25 years of service, Bill and Jeanette continued ministering to those experiencing illness and grief in their community of faith, having joined many of their friends at the newly begun Brandon Baptist Church.

In 2006, the two moved to Clinton, South Carolina, and later, Auburn, to be close to and cared for by their daughter Dawn and her family. Bill was a loving and often fun, silly Pappaw to his six grandchildren, and he enjoyed the adoration of all their families’ dachshunds.

Most of all, Bill loved to lift his voice in praise and worship to his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. One of the greatest joys of his life was being a charter member of the Mississippi Singing Churchmen, with whom he was able to literally travel the world, working with missionaries in many countries. He later was able to participate in church mission trips to work with his daughter Alicia and her family as they served in Brazil. Bill and Jeanette were founding members of the Mississippi Missionary Parents’ Fellowship, the first group of its kind that served as a model for what is now a nationwide support network.

Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jeanette Anderson Sellers, his four siblings and his “forever friend” Eddie McKenna of Uddingston, Scotland.

He is survived by his two daughters, Alicia (Larry) Braswell of Winchester, Kentucky, and Dawn (Morris) Driggers of Auburn; grandchildren Wray (Rachel) Braswell of Garner, N,C., Taylor (John) Driggers-McDowall of Glasgow, Scotland, Andrew Braswell of Jackson, MS, Caitlyn (Garrett) Perkins of Cary, N.C., Benjamin Driggers of Auburn and Lucas (Reanne) Braswell of Cleveland, Mississippi; great-grandchildren Zoë Perkins, Rex Braswell, Ezra Perkins and Rob Braswell; a host of nieces and nephews, including his favorite niece, Constance (Conni Campbell) Stevens of Bentonia, Mississippi; and extended family Ann and Russ Middlemas of Uddingston, Scotland.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude for the impeccable, compassionate care given by the entire staff at Bethany House, as well as to the 7th floor nursing staff at East Alabama Medical Center.

A memorial service was held April 9 at Auburn First Baptist Church, with Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice, or to Auburn First Baptist Church.

ALBERT LEE HAYSLIP JR.

Albert Lee Hayslip Jr. passed away on April 4, 2024. He was 75.

The family held a memorial service on April 6 at the Opelika American Legion. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to C.A.R.E. Humane Society.

LOUISE HENN

Louise Henn, 77, of Opelika passed away at her home on March 26, 2024. Born on June 9, 1946, in Washington, Georgia, Louise was a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

She had an avid passion for Elvis and Elvis memorabilia and loved collecting other genres including dolls and chicken décor. Louise adored her cats and dogs, as well as all animals. Decorating her home for Christmas brought her immense joy and made it a cherished gathering place for her family.

Louise had an entrepreneurial spirit and, alongside her late husband Tom, was the owner of The Henn House in Tallahassee, Florida, where they specialized in selling collectibles and antiques.

She is survived by her son, Billy (Normi) Strickland; daughter, Harriett (Brian) Hodges; grandchildren, Wesley (Brittney) Hodges and Christa (Keith) Washington; and partner, Les Digman. She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. Robinson and Genieva Reid Robinson; husband, Thomas Henn; sister, Mary Harrison; and brothers Joe, Buddy, Troy and Roy Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts or donations be made to Southeast Hospice Network in Opelika, (334) 748-9400.

JIMMIE L. SMITH

Beloved son, husband, father and grandfather Jimmie Linton Smith entered into his eternal rest on April 1, 2024.

Born to Al and Bennie Smith on Sept.18, 1942, he lived in Atlanta, Mobile, Houston and after retirement settled in Opelika. Jimmie married his high school sweetheart and they both graduated from Florida State University. Jimmie worked his entire career in the family business, DixonTom-A-Toe Co.

When the company was sold, he was able to focus more of his time on his love of golf, skeet shooting and sporting clay shooting and with his family. He enjoyed his many travel adventures and cherished the friendships he made through these sports. A long-time member of Atlanta Country Club, he had many wonderful times with the “infamous” Big Table Group. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and watching them play sports and spend time with them. He was a successful businessman, devoted and supportive father and husband and a beloved “Papa.” Time spent with his family was his greatest joy in this life. He was a blessed man who knew the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and lived his life accordingly.

Jimmie is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marion Ireland Smith; his daughters, Laura Smith Welch (Trey) and Jennifer Smith Guthrie (Joe Kelly); his five grandchildren, Tanner Guthrie, Garrison Guthrie, Davis Welch, Campbell Guthrie and Riley Welch; his brother, Greg Smith; and his sister, Debra Henderson.

A private family memorial will be held, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisting. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Jude’s Foundation in his memory.

HENRY DAVID STOKES

Henry David Stokes (U.S. Army Ret.) was called home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2024. He was 75 years old.

Henry was born on Feb. 14, 1949, in Opelika, the youngest of three siblings. He married the love of his life, Darelin Lee, in 1969, and they were blessed with two children and five grandchildren.

Henry proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War, receiving a bronze star for his dedication. He was a founding member of Purpose Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, making them laugh, taking his grandchildren fishing and shooting and watching TV with his beloved Boston Terrier. He always put his family before himself, and his dedication to providing and caring for his family is one thing his family admires the most about him.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Stokes Sr. and Catherine Nichols Stokes, his sister, Barbara Ray, and a small legion of beloved family pets.

He is survived by his wife, Darelin; his daughter, Sharron Dutton; his son, Chris Stokes; his grandchildren, Emilee Dutton, Ryan Dutton, Rhiannon Stokes, Christopher Stokes Jr. and Micheal Stokes; and his sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia Sizemore and Bobby Donald Sizemore.

Henry Stokes is, and will continue to be, greatly missed by all those who were blessed to know him.

A memorial service was held at Fredrick-Dean Funeral Home Parlor on April 6. The family requests that any gifts be made to the American Cancer Society in Henry’s name.

GEORGE B. WINGARD

George was the middle son of Prof. Robert Wingard Sr. and Estelle Wingard.

The first branch of his family, the Whitakers, arrived in Auburn in 1879 and someone has been here ever since, either associated with the college or a business. George was a great-grandson of John Jenkins Wilmore, the first dean of engineering at Alabama Polytechnic Institute from 1908 until his death in 1943. The building on campus, Wilmore Labs, and Wilmore Drive were named in his honor.

George’s senior class of 1966 was the last to graduate from the old Auburn High School on Samford Avenue. After graduation from Auburn University, he was accepted for the Air Force Officer Training School with a follow-on assignment to attend undergraduate navigator training. Between those two assignments he married his beloved wife, Jackie London, on April 17, 1971, and they were married for 46 years, four months and 28 days until her death on Sept. 15, 2017.

After earning his wings, George was assigned to an element of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) as a line navigator in the KC-135A air refueling aircraft. SAC was part of the Nuclear Triad during the Cold War, providing the airborne and missile component while the Navy provided the submarine launched MIRV missiles. Upon retirement, George had accumulated over 3200 flying hours of which 132 were combat hours which included 29 combat sorties during the Vietnam War. Some of his awards and decorations are: Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster; Air Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal; Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with “V” Valor device and two oak leaf clusters; Vietnam Service Medal and others. After Air Force retirement, he and Jackie moved to Opelika and George worked for a number of years as the business office manager for Opelika Welding, Machine and Supply, Inc. and then it was renamed and became Opelika Metalfab Inc.

George was a member of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Auburn University Alumni Association, American Diabetes Association (ADA), National Rifle Association (NRA), Auburn University Samford Club, The James E. Foy Loyalty Society, Tigers Unlimited and the North Opelika Historic Neighborhood Association (NOHNA). In NOHNA, he served as a board member or officer for many years. NOHNA brought the city of Opelika the Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour and NOHNA ran it from December 1993 until December 2006. At that time, the creator of the life size Santas moved and the city bought the Santa figures and the city has continued the tour ever since.

George is survived by one brother and a sister-in-law.

On April 13 at 10:30 a.m., a graveside burial of his ashes at the family plot in Pine Hill Cemetery on Armstrong Street in Auburn. His lifelong friend, Cmdr. Robert L. Hare, will speak and read a prepared statement. Half of George’s ashes will be buried there and the rest will be distributed into the wind and water of his beloved Lake Martin, along with ashes of his beloved wife Jackie. Honorary ash bearers will be Sam Chesnutt, Bobby Chesnutt, Jack Marshall, Rick Burns, Mike Evans and Bobby Hare. Friends are invited for a gathering at 3809 Heritage Place, Opelika, Alabama 36804 immediately after the graveside service.

The family wishes to thank Synergy Home Care for their dedication to George for these last several months.

“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.” — Thomas Paine.