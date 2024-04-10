Tribute to The Observer columnist Greg Markley

Gregory Michael Markley, a beloved husband, son and brother, passed away on March 15, 2024, at the age of 67. A funeral service was held in the Chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on April 6 and he was laid to rest April 10 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.

Markley, a native of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was born to Joseph and Helen Markley on May 31, 1956. He soon began his military career, first in the Rhode Island Army National Guard, before beginning his active Army career in June 1981 as a public information specialist at Fort Bliss, Texas. This would be the first of many editorial jobs. In the 1980s, he contributed either as editor or senior journalist to the Diogenes Review, Turkey; The Sentinel, Fort McPherson, Georgia; 44th Military History Detachment, Fort McPherson, Georgia; Tropic Times, Panama; and Public Affairs Office, Fort McClellan, Alabama. He also redesigned the McClellan News and wrote many WAC-related articles and special reports on family support activities during Operations Desert Shield/Storm. In the 1990s, he served as the editor of the Berlin Observer, where he published the last print edition and worked closely with the Women’s Army Corp. From 1996 to 1999 he was chief political writer and assistant city editor for the OA News, where he won seven AP awards for news and features. From 1999 to 2001, he became the military/general assignment reporter of the Albany (Georgia) Herald, after which he spent a year as a staff writer for the Maxwell AFB/Gunter Dispatch in Montgomery.

In 2002, he decided to further his education at Auburn University as a full-time graduate student. This supplemented his BA in political science degree from Rhode Island College and his journalist, photojournalist, PA supervisor and newspaper editor degree obtained from Defense Information School at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana.

By 2008, Markley had worked extensively to obtain a master of education degree from Auburn University Montgomery and a master’s degree in history from Auburn University. With this newfound success, he would spend the next decade teaching world history at AUM, U.S. and African American history at Vincennes U. in Ft. Moore (formally known as Ft. Benning), Georgia, and modern U.S. history at AUM. He was a part-time columnist and political writer at The Observer, where he won Alabama Press Association awards for Best Editorial and Best Politics Column.

Besides his outstanding career in journalism, Markley was also a well-traveled gentleman, most notably living or visiting Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Haiti, Honduras, Macedonia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, Turkey and 37 U.S. states. Some of his travels were due to deployments. This travel allowed him to receive several international writing awards, including U.S. Army-Europe Journalist of the year, Best Army Newspaper in Europe and Best Commentaries, TRADOC. As well as these writing awards, he received four Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, Humanitarian Service Medal, UN Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and several other accolades.

Markley was also greatly involved with his community. He was part of several associations and societies, a few of which were the Georgia Political Science Association, Alabama Historical Association, Lee County Literacy (Board Member 1997-99), Southern Political Science Association, Texas State Historical Association, Society of Alabama Archivists (Executive Board Member 2012-14), Kappa Delta Pi (Education), Phi Alpha Theta (History) and Pi Sigma Alpha (Political Science). He was also heavily involved with the ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) and spent many weekends volunteering at Ft. Moore.

Markley was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother, Larry Markley, his sister, Ann Marie Markley and many aunts and uncles.

Markley is survived by his loving wife of many years, Angeline Markley of Auburn, his brother, Thomas J. Markley of North Providence, Rhode Island, and many cousins. His is also survived by his beloved cat, Fauna, and his beloved dog, Emma.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree in his memory or donate to the CARE Humane Society.

-30-