Opelika receives Heart Safe Environment Award

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika has received a Heart Safe Environment award from Cardiac Solutions.

Two and a half years ago, city leadership set out to become one of the most heart safe communities in Alabama. This commitment has already saved multiple lives across the city and will no doubt save many more in the future.

“With the leadership of Mayor Gary Fuller and City Administrator Joey Motley, along with the approval from the Opelika City Council, we made a significant investment that will ultimately help save lives,” said Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd. “Our automated external defibrillator (AED) program has 114 new AEDs around the city, as well as in all patrol cars.”

The city’s personal access defibrillator program (PAD) makes everyone a first responder. Opelika has AEDs on walking tracks, little league fields, community centers and all city buildings. With little to no medical knowledge, a person can begin the necessary actions to save a heart attack victim.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Leigh G. Krehling, community relations officer, at lkrehling@opelika-al.gov.