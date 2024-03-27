OBITUARIES | MARCH 28, 2024

UPCOMING SERVICES

WILLIAM “BILL” DRYKOS

William “Bill” Ronald Drykos, 85, of Opelika passed away on March 17, 2024, at Bethany House in Auburn

Internment will be at Fort Mitchell National Military Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Bill was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Charlotte and Angelo Drykos (Evangelo Drikos). He graduated from Williams High School and the University of Illinois where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.

Bill was proceeded in death by parents Charlotte Sullivan and Angelo Drykos (Evangelo Drikos); brother Anthony “Ted” Drykos and sisters Elaine Villarreal, Mary Freiwald, and Teresa Drykos, all of Chicago, Illinois.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marie Antionette Drykos; daughters Laura Morales of Katy, Texas, and Noelle Abrams (John) of Auburn; sister Elizabeth DeMarche of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren Meghan Laubscher (Albin) of Hockley, Texas, Matthew Morales (Kandice) of Crosby, Texas, John Abrams III of Auburn, and William Jackson Abrams of Auburn; six great-grandchildren; nephew Anthony “Tony” Drykos (Charlotte) of Avon, Indiana, and a number of other nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the dedicated staffs of East Alabama Health, Compassus Hospice and Bethany House.

STACY AYN (BROWN) DUNN

Stacy Ayn (Brown) Dunn was a loving daughter, wife, sister, cousin, aunt and friend, but most of all, she was a beloved daughter of God. She left this world suddenly on March 20, 2024, at the age of 48 after a long struggle with diabetes.

Stacy was born to Larry and Linda Brown on May 15, 1975, in Ogden, Utah. She was a cherished addition to the family after three big brothers, Douglas, Gregory and Jeffrey. In a house full of boys, Stacy was excited to later embrace the role of big sister to her younger sister, Maryann.

Stacy’s childhood years carried her to many different places, attending grade school in Utah, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Alabama. She navigated these changes with grace and determination, making friends easily with her characteristic kindness and generosity. As an active member of various clubs and the school’s cheerleading squad, Stacy graduated with honors from Northview High School in Dothan in 1993.

Desiring to pursue a new adventure, Stacy returned to Utah where she studied education at Brigham Young University. However, due to health issues, she had to return home during her senior year, marking the beginning of her fight with the worsening complications of diabetes. Determined to finish what she started, Stacy later completed her degree online and graduated from BYU.

On Aug. 19, 2000, Stacy married the love of her life, Wayland, who loved her and supported her unconditionally. In him, she found a devoted partner who made her happy and cared for her throughout the ups and downs of life. Together, they shared a deep love for traveling and created cherished memories as they experienced the world. When they weren’t venturing to new places, Stacy and Wayland enjoyed the simple pleasures of their quiet country home, surrounded by their beloved dogs and cats.

As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Stacy’s kindness was evident as she served the primary children at both the ward and stake levels for many years. She found immense joy in those callings, always making those around her feel loved and important.

But perhaps Stacy’s most defining trait was her profound love for her family. Whether using her unparalleled creativity to make crafts or to plan memorable trips, she was the heart and soul of every familial endeavor.

Though she will be deeply missed, Stacy’s passing leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and unwavering faith.

Stacy is survived by her husband Wayland; parents Larry and Linda Brown; siblings Douglas (Paulette) Brown, Gregory (Leann) Brown, Jeffrey (Catherine) Brown and Maryann (Evan) Dykes. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, one great-nephew and two cats Charlie and George.

A visitation was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika, on Sunday, March 24. A graveside service followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

MARY CORNELIA (NEALI) BROWN VANN

Mary Cornelia (Neali) Brown Vann, 80, of Auburn Alabama, passed away on March 22, 2024, at Bethany House in Auburn.

Neali was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, to Grace Frasier Branch Brown and Henry Herschel Brown Sr., on Jan. 20, 1944. While growing up in Tuskegee, Neali became an accomplished pianist under the tutelege of Elma Howe. She also played the flute in the Tuskegee High School Band, and was a majorette during the marching season.

Neali was valedictorian of her graduating class. Neali graduated from Auburn University in 1965 with a major in home economics. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority.

Neali worked as a Media Relations Specialist, first for Burson, Cohn and Wolfe in Atlanta, Georgia, and later in the Office of Public Relations of Auburn University. Neali was active in her book club, her walking group and as a member of League of Women Voters in Auburn and Atlanta.

Neali was preceded in death by her parents and the father of her children, John Elzy Vann III. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Frasier Vann (Jeff Fleisher), of Houston, Texas and John Elzy Vann, IV, of Canton, Georgia; her sister Nancy Frasier Brown Veale (Charles), of Auburn; and brother, Henry Herschel Brown Jr. (Cindy), of Vestavia Hills, Alabama. She adored her three grandchildren, Max Henry Fleisher, John Elzy Vann V, and Emma Jean Vann, as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.

A family graveside service is planned for April 6a at Town Creek Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the staff of Amada Senior Care, as well as the doctors and staff of Bethany House. A special thanks to Dr. Shashi Sharma, Pulmonologist, who showed such compassion to Neali. A heartfelt appreciation to Amber Knowles, one of her sitters who became a close friend. And to neighbors and friends for their gestures of kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to League of Women Voters, 675 Burke Place, Auburn, AL 36830.

MARILYN DAVIS THOMAS

Marilyn Davis Thomas, age 70, passed away March 19, 2024, after a long and courageous struggle against illness. Born Feb. 13, 1954, in Clanton, Alabama, she spent most of her childhood in Demopolis, Alabama. She graduated from Auburn University School of Architecture in 1977. Subsequently, she contributed designs for numerous hospitals, including UAB, Baptist Montclair and The Eye Foundation Hospital in Birmingham. She moved to Auburn, with her family in 1987, where she designed several fine homes.

She especially enjoyed church renovation and preservation, contributing designs for the Auburn United Methodist Church Founder’s Chapel and the Chestnut Creek Baptist Church in Verbena, Alabama. She was an original member of the Auburn Historical Commission and was well respected by her design colleagues and builders. She loved all things beautiful, as well as many basset hounds over the years. She was kind-hearted, loved friends, family and travel, fine dining and cooking and was an enthusiastic supporter of her children’s endeavors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Davis and Dorothy Driver Davis; and survived by her husband of 39 years, Dr. Charles E. Thomas; daughter Dr. Eleanor Thomas and her husband Andreas Hadji; daughter Mary Thomas and her husband Michael Adams; grandsons Alexander Hadji and George Hadji; brother Jerry Davis; nephew Allen Davis; and aunt Linda Lockhart.

A memorial service was held at AUMC Founder’s Chapel on Friday, March 22. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Cancer Society.

DURWARD RONALD “RONNIE” WARD

Durward Ronald Ward (Ronnie), 69, of Cusseta, Alabama, passed away in his home on March 20, 2024.

Ronnie was born to Durward (DJ) and Grace Ward on Dec. 23, 1954, in Tallassee, Alabama. He was a police officer in Notasulga, Alabama, for many years. He went on to retire from Auburn University Facilities department. During that time he also worked for Auburn Police Department as a reserve officer.

He is survived by his daughter Manda Ward Toney; son-in-law Burt Toney; granddaughters Ansley Toney and Samantha Toney; and Jasper, his beloved chihuahua. He was predeceased by his parents, D.J. and Grace.

Funeral services were held March 24 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

ROBERT EARL SULLIVAN

Robert Earl Sullivan, 68, of Opelika passed away on March 18, 2024, at EAMC.

He was born on March 1, 1956, in Mobile. He graduated from high school in Chipola, Florida, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His hobbies included motorcycles, hot rod cars and a passion for Auburn Athletics. He was a devoted Christian with a tremendous amount of faith.

He is survived by his mother Joan Noland; daughter Jessica, brother Tracy (Bettina) Sullivan; sister Tami; niece Katherine (Dallas) Welk; his significant other Grace Stetina and her children Robert and Brittani.

A memorial service was held March 27 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

ELOISE GRAVES

Lois Graves was a 59 year resident of Auburn, Alabama. She passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on March 20, 2024. She was the first born of Maron L. Davis and Ether Capps Davis of Balm, Florida. Both parents were from pioneer central Florida farm families. Lois graduated with honors from Wimauma High School and celebrated her 17th birthday in June of 1951. At that young age she enrolled in Tampa University Business School, graduated, and accepted her first “real” job as a legal secretary. Granted, in addition to her formal education, she had already experienced some good job training in the strawberry fields and pea patches of south Hillsborough County.

As Lois continued to live, work, and make friends in Tampa, she found her way to First Baptist Church where she met a handsome young Texan who was stationed at McDill Air Force Base. Richard Graves was completing his tour and returning to Texas to finish his Bachelor’s degree at Baylor University. A year later he returned to Florida to claim his bride and they both returned to Waco, Texas, where they attended classes and worked. Upon graduation they returned to Florida where Richard taught school and earned a Master’s degree while Lois spent most of her time as a home-maker caring for Rebecca, born in 1957, and Jeffrey, born in 1962. She was a devoted mother who loved to cook, sew, decorate, and stay involved in her family’s activities. Through these years she was a faithful Christian who ministered to the sick and bereaved in various ways and stayed active in her church and community.

Though life was good in Florida, the opportunity for Richard to do additional graduate work came, and he and Lois were up to the challenge. In the summer of 1963, they relocated to Tallahassee, Florida, where Richard completed the Ph.D. program in English Education at Florida State University two years later.

Then came the noteworthy move to Auburn, Alabama, in 1965, which turned out to be the longest and best. Kathryn was born here in 1969. In addition to nurturing family and friends, Lois spent twenty-three years as a Civil Service adjunct employee on the Auburn campus, first in the USDA, then about twenty years as the executive assistant to the commanding officer of the Naval ROTC Unit. She remained very active at Auburn First Baptist Church and in civic and community affairs, serving willingly in leadership roles when needed.

Lois and Richard are supporters of Auburn athletics and have been football and basketball ticket holders for over half a century. They support the education of teachers through an Auburn University endowed scholarship as well as PEO scholarships. They have also contributed to the new College of Education building, establishing the Richard L. Graves and Eloise D. Graves Huddle Room where students may come together to collaborate and study. Additionally, Lois and Richard were avid square dancers, and after retirement they spent time RVing throughout the United States and Canada with special friends.

Lois was predeceased by her parents and one brother, M.L. Davis, Junior. She is survived by her husband Richard; brothers Wayne Davis and Gerald Davis; daughters Rebecca Johnson and Kathryn Booher (Chris); son Jeffrey Graves (Robin); grandchildren Ryan Johnson (Brittany), Richard Johnson (Alex), Sarah Beth Booher, Grace Anne Booher, Jack Graves and Sam Graves; great grandchildren Davis and Grace Johnson.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Spencer Cancer Center and Bethany House for their continual care and support.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Auburn First Baptist Church on Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tripp Martin officiating. A reception and visitation will follow in Fellowship Hall.

Memorial contributions honoring Lois may be made to Auburn First Baptist Church at 128 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn AL, 36830; or to the Dr. Richard L. Graves and Mrs. Eloise D. Graves Endowed Scholarship in the College of Education at Auburn University. Please make donations payable to the Auburn University Foundation and direct to 317 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36849.

JEAN CARTER CLONTS

Jean Carter Clonts, 83, of Auburn passed away March 25, 2024. Born on Oct. 18, 1940, she lived in Dadeville for five years with her mother and grandfather while her father was serving in World War II. After the war, the family moved to Opelika.

Jean attended Opelika High School and furthered her education at Auburn University. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Opelika, where she found solace and community.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, George Richard Carter and Hazel Tillery Carter, and by her brother, Richard Ross Carter. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard Clonts (married 62 years) of Auburn and two daughters, Lynne Ninas (Larry) and Connie Cambron (Rodney). She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Jean was a thoughtful and caring person who enjoyed bridge, Bible study, needlework, puzzles and reading. A memorial service was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on March 28.

COACH FRANK ORGEL

Coach Frank Orgel, beloved and admired football coach, passed away at his home in Auburn on Friday, March 22, 2024, after a long, 20-year battle with ALS. Coach Orgel is survived by Sarah, his wife of 50 years, their daughter Leigh Ann Orgel Mathis, son-in-law Cary Mathis and grandson Weston “Buddy” Mathis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Sara Orgel, and his brother, David Orgel, all of Albany, Georgia.

Coach Orgel was born on May 13, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri, and moved to Albany, Georgia, at a young age. He is a graduate of Albany High School and the University of Georgia. While at Georgia, Frank roomed with his future fellow coach and life-long friend, Pat Dye.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and played football for the 101st Airborne. While playing military football, he and Pat Dye met again as adversaries on the military gridiron. After fulfilling his military duties, Frank played professional football for the Buffalo Bills. His love of football then led him into 40-plus years of coaching which included Warner Robbins High School, Florence State College (University of North Alabama), East Carolina, Clemson, Auburn, South Carolina and the University of Georgia. After coaching, he became the athletic director for Dougherty County School System in Albany, Georgia ,where he served from 1995-2001. Soon after he was diagnosed with ALS, Frank and family moved back to Auburn to enjoy life surrounded by old friends, players and football.

Frank quickly renewed his friendship with the Auburn community and was embraced by the Auburn University Lettermen’s Club and surrounded by fellow coaches and players. Even though Coach fought his biggest opponent outside the stadium, it was not unusual for him to be seen in his powerchair at football practice and games, even in recent months.

The family wishes to thank all of those who fought and cared for Coach during recent years. Their support, care and assistance especially from Synergy, Compassus and other caregivers and friends in the Auburn community, made it possible for Coach to live out his final years at home.

They also thank the ALS Association for their support and partnership. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in memory of Frank Orgel to the ALS Association, 300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Auburn University Club Pavilion, 1650 Yarbrough Farms Blvd. in Auburn. Chette Williams, Auburn University football team chaplain, will preside. Plans for a service in Albany, Georgia will be announced later.