US Congress approves $7.2 million for AU airport

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The United States Congress has approved funding legislation that includes $7.2 million for the construction of an air traffic control tower at the Auburn University Regional Airport.

This critical infrastructure will enhance safety measures and operational efficiency and alleviate air traffic congestion at the airport. The construction of an air traffic control tower represents a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to secure a controlled airport environment in the community.

The airport has experienced record levels of operations due to the high number of flight training students at Auburn University and the continued increase in business, military and recreational travelers to the Auburn-Opelika area. The airport experienced a record number of operations in 2023, second only to Birmingham International Airport in the state of Alabama. The completion of the control tower will provide oversight of air traffic and facilitate a safer airspace.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers was instrumental in securing these funds in legislation that was signed into law on March 9, according to members of the Airport Advisory Board.

Bill Hutto, executive director of the Auburn University Regional Airport, said the funding will have an immense impact on the airport and the area.

“This project will significantly increase safety at the airport, which is the top priority,” Hutto said. “It also will make the airport more efficient for our many users, ranging from education to economic development. We thank Congressman Rogers for his continued support of aviation initiatives in our community.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, who serves as chairman of the Airport Advisory Board, agreed.

“The construction of the air traffic control tower marks a transformative moment for the airport,” Fuller said. “This investment underscores our commitment to ensure our community is served with the utmost safety. We are grateful for the support of Congressman Rogers and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our region’s aviation capabilities.”

Construction of the air traffic control tower is expected to begin later this year, and completion is expected within two years. Auburn University Regional Airport remains dedicated to fostering the highest levels of safety, and this significant investment will enhance its commitment to that endeavor.