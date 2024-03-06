OCT’s Penguin Project to perform Annie Jr. March 7-10

BY KADIE VICK

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Opelika Community Theatre’s Penguin Project will present the play Annie Jr. March 7-10.

The Penguin Project creates opportunities for students in the community who have special needs to participate in the arts and showcase their talents and abilities.

Performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Opelika Middle School located at 1206 Denson Drive.

Tickets cost $17 each or $58 for four and are available at www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com.

“These kids have worked their butts off, and I have just been absolutely 100% amazed,” said OCT Artistic Director Marty Moore, who added that the Penguins’ enjoyment “shows in the joy on their faces. It just makes you feel good all over. It’s a feel good situation.”

“All of the proceeds go to help fund help with costumes and giving more kids the opportunity to perform and to be part of this great experience,” she said. “It’s a life changing process for them. They have learned to find joy, and they are creative. They have gifts they never knew they had, and they’re already asking what are they going to do after the show is over.”

The Penguin Project has benefited more than the students involved, according to Moore.

“The parents are loving it, because they’re seeing their children smile and engage with something that they normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to do otherwise,” she said.

Moore explained she has seen first-hand the confidence that performers have developed over the past few months, and she asked the community to donate and support year-long opportunities for the Penguins.

“They don’t want to stop, so this program needs to continue,” she said. “It needs to continue with weekly classes and meetings for the Penguins, so we need the community to get behind us and help us continue to fund the project for them.”

In addition to attending the performance, “I would encourage everyone to make to make a donation either on the website, or they can mail us a donation or they can contact us to see how they can personally donate,” Moore said. “They could sponsor a penguin project artist in a weekly class, for as little as $45 a month.”

To donate visit the website www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com or email opelikatheatrecompany1@gmail.com.