Lanett pilot attached to squadron

Lt. Junior Grade Russel Woodham, a native of Lanett, Alabama, attached to the “Pukin Dogs” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, poses for a photo in the cockpit of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 14, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew NAS.)