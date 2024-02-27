1940 – 2024

Thomas Harree Smith, was born in Society Hill, Alabama, to parents, Wilson Harree Smith, and Bertie Johnson Smith. He was the oldest of his siblings. He graduated from Beauregard High School, and Completed a few years of college. After high school, he was working on helping the build of I-85, he later joined the military (Air Force) in 1962, where he served four years between Texas and Alaska. He had his son Thomas Jr. (Tommy) during his years of working at Uniroyal Goodrich, where he worked for majority of his working years, before going to the Census Bureau. He was married to his late wife, and love of his life Sandra Ann Smith. They had opened and ran Beauregard Corner Market and Firework stand where they were quickly became a staple within the community, and they spent the rest of their lives running their business that was built on the joys of putting a smile on familiar faces within their small home town, where he became known as the Firecracker man!

He was preceded in death, by his Parents, and late wife Sandra Ann, also his Brother, Harry Smith (Marylou).

He is survived by brothers and sisters Preston Smith (Maria), Charles Smith (Pat), Donald Smith (D-Martha), Jenny Kay (Paul Nichols), James Ray (Beth), and Brenda Williams; Sons Thomas Smith Jr (Tommy), Rot C Long (Noni), and Mike King; Daughters Tammy Hall (Jon), Denise Long, Cindy Best (Darren) and Lisa Lira (Rich) and his precious granddaughters and grandsons, and great-grandchildren. He had a great deal of nieces and nephews he also adored dearly.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the parlor. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Frederick-Dean Funeral Home chapel.

Interment will then follow at 12:30 p.m. CST at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is overseeing all arrangements.