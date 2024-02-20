OLLI at Auburn program to discuss pandemics

BY ANDY LEE WHITE

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Auburn’s Brown Bag Series will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, featuring the program, “Pandemics: What are they, and when will we see another?” by Dr. Joseph Giambrone.

Giambrone will discuss pandemics, their complex behavior and how the occurrence of a pandemic depends on numerous factors. Scientists and health organizations continuously monitor and study infectious diseases to prevent and mitigate their impact, but it is impossible to predict with certainty when the next pandemic will happen.

Giambrone is a professor emeritus in Auburn University’s Department of Poultry Science with a joint appointment in the Department of Pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in animal science from the University of Delaware and a Ph.D. in medical microbiology from the University of Georgia.

OLLI at Auburn’s Brown Bag Speaker Series presentations are held on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn. Events are free and open to the public.

NEXT PROGRAM: FEB. 28

The next program, set for Wednesday, Feb. 28, will feature Live Life Loud, a performance by the Huntsville Community Drumline.

Founded in 2010, Huntsville Community Drumline (HCDL) addresses the need for non-academic and non-sports-related affordable after-school youth programs that are structured, fun and exciting with far reaching benefits. For more than a decade they have invested in more than 5,000 youth and provided them with the opportunity to learn a craft that could lead to scholarships while providing a positive path for them to become contributing, productive members of society. Drums are the tools they use.

The fifth through ninth grade “stickmasters” have provided entertainment for hundreds of events throughout north Alabama. They are invited to perform at anywhere from 40 to 50 community, cultural, athletic and private events each year.

ABOUT OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Auburn University is a member organization offering non-credit classes in a variety of subjects. OLLI is a program of Auburn University Outreach, Office of the Vice President for University Outreach. Scott Bishop is Auburn’s OLLI director, Tenisha King is the program administrator and Cheri Lumpkin handles communications and marketing.

Alabama is home to three Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes including Auburn University, University of Alabama and University of Alabama in Huntsville. Each is an independently operated lifelong learning initiative of its’ host college or university and is supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation.

OLLI at Auburn provides social interaction and volunteer opportunities for adults 50 and over, though all adults are welcome. Membership benefits include academic courses, workshops, field trips and social events, travel opportunities, community discounts, access to Auburn University libraries, Tiger Transit and course auditing. There are no requirements for membership in OLLI at Auburn and activities are designed to promote the participation and involvement of all members. Annual membership dues are only $50.

For more information about the numerous activities, classes and lectures offered by Auburn’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) visit auburn.edu.olor call (334) 844-3146.