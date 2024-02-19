1965 – 2024

Larry J Conway of Opelika, Alabama was born in Columbus, Georgia on Nov. 30, 1965, to the late Adolph and Clara Conway, and passed away at the Bethany House on Feb. 14, 2024. He was 58 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Royal and Barry Conway.

He is survived by sisters, Belinda DiLucchio and Debbie Cole; brother, Beau Royal and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.

Larry was an avid Alabama Football Fan.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 until 11 a.m.

A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Rosemere Cemetery in Opelika, Alabama with Pastor Cade Farris officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is overseeing all arrangements.

“Rest in Peace Baby Brother”