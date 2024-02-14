Obituaries | Feb. 15, 2024

DENNIS FUSSELL

Dennis DeHaven Fussell Jr., 46, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, at Grandview Hospital in Birmingham.

He was born Feb. 28, 1977, to Dennis Fussell Sr. and Gwendolyn (Gwen) Garrison. He was a proud resident of Auburn, where he was in the home building and construction business. He was a graduate of Meek High School in Arley, Alabama. Dennis’ greatest passion was spending quality time with his son, James Fussell. Dennis was witty, kind and loved by his family and many friends. Dennis had an unshakable faith in God and was a member of the Auburn East Campus of Church of the Highlands. Dennis was incredibly generous and was proud of his work with Habitat for Humanity and Samaritans Purse.

Dennis is survived by his beloved son; his former wife, Leslie Langston Parton; his mother, Gwendolyn Garrison, and her husband, Miles Garrison; his father, Dennis Fussell Sr., and wife, Suzette Fussell. He is also survived by his sister, Gerri Denise Fussell Smith, and long-time friend and mentor, “Poppy” John Story. He has three step-siblings, Dana Halbrooks, Julie Sherman and Ashley McDonald.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika. A service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. The family recommends donations to Habitat for Humanity or Samaritans Purse.

KATIE SUE STEELE

Katie Sue Steele passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2024, in Opelika at the age of 87. She was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Birmingham to James G. Park and Thelma G. Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother James Dewy Park, and sister, Harriet P Woodward. She is survived by her loving sister Elaine P Goettge, her daughter Susan Humphries Vaughn, her son Daniel E Humphries (Merci) and her cherished grandchildren, Virginia S. Vaughn, Blakeley N. Humphries and Kellen E. Humphries.

She dedicated 24 years of her career to the Federal Reserve Bank in Birmingham. She found solace and community in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Opelika, where she worshipped. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her loved ones.

CHARLES T. MOMAN

Charles T. Moman was born on Oct. 30, 1953, and passed away Feb. 6, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette Moman, and children, Miles Christopher Moman, Tammy Lynn Moman, Charles Albert Moman and Priscilla Paige Moman.

DANIEL JAMES MAY

Daniel James May, a beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend passed away on Feb. 3, 2024. in his hometown of Auburn.

Born to Sandra May Evans on Sept. 2, 1980, in Opelika, Daniel’s life was full of passion, kindness, wit and youthful exuberance. He received his GED, was an avid reader, loved his pets and was a Star Wars fan.

Daniel is survived and deeply missed by his loving mother, Sandra Evans; his grandmother, Arlene N. May; and a close-knit family of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Daniel Hart May.

A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life was held Feb. 9. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a mental health facility of your choosing.

JOHN HUFF JR.

John Terrell Huff Jr., 79, passed away on Feb. 6, 2024. He lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, brother and friend.

Mr. Huff was born on Jan. 20, 1945, in LaGrange. At age four, he moved to Waycross, Georgia, where he met his wife, Patricia. He attended Auburn University and received a degree in building science. In 1975, he started a construction company, and in 1979, he started an apartment management company. He was a co-founder of the National Council of Affordable Rural Housing. He was also instrumental in organizing the Alabama Affordable Housing Association and was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and dedication. Mr. Huff was also awarded the Small Businessperson of the Year Award and served his community on the City of Opelika’s Economic Development Board.

Mr. Huff’s legacy lives on, embraced by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann McGahee; their children, John Irvine Huff (Katherine) and Heather Huff Cregg (Philip); his cherished grandchildren, Mary Margaret Huff, Lillian Beadle Huff, Philip Graham Cregg Jr., Lucy Leeomie Huff and Caitilin Ann Cregg; and his brother, Raymond Lynwood Huff (Charity). He was preceded in death by his parents, John Terrell Huff Sr. and Evelyn Priester Huff; his sister, Harriett Huff Burson; and brother in law, James Oertell Burson.

Visitation was held Feb. 9 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

CALVIN WESLEY WALLACE

Calvin Wesley Wallace, 77, of Opelika passed away at Arbor Lakes Rehab on Feb. 5, 2024.

Calvin was born in 1947 to Ernest and Addie Wallace of Columbus, Georgia. He attended Baker High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1967, from which he retired in 1985. He attended Opelika Technical College from 1986 to 1988 and received his associate’s degree in HVAC and refrigeration repair.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 47 years, Shirley Wallace, and his daughter, Jeannie Smittle (Dave) of Oceanside, California. He is survived by two sons, Calvin W. (Tracy) Wallace Jr. and Mark D. Wallace, both of Opelika; one brother, Larry (Sharon) Wallace of Lake Wales, Florida; two sisters, Phylis Rumbaugh of Opelika and Linda (Neil) Ruth of Powder Springs, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Wallace, Benjamin Wallace, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Payne, Jordon (Leah) Wallace, Hayden Wallace, Charlee Wallace, Lexy (Steven) Kerr and Jonathon Winslett; five great grandchildren, Haley Wallace, Melissa Kerr, Bradley Kerr, Kenneth Kerr and Andrea Sturm; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs of EAMC and Arbor Lakes.

A funeral service was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Feb. 7, with burial at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on Feb. 8.

RITA IRENE YOUNG

Rita Irene Rutland Young, known to many as “Big Momma,” departed this life on Feb. 3, 2024, at the age of 72 in Opelika. Born on Oct. 30, 1951, she was the beloved daughter of the late Lewis Rutland and Mary Hall.

Rita leaves behind her devoted husband of many years, Ron Young. She was the loving mother of Keith Turner (Diana) and Kim Renfroe (Michael) and the proud grandmother to Johnathan Turner, Elizabeth Atkinson (Braden), Natalie Exum, JonMichael Renfroe and Anna Turner. Her joy was multiplied by her great-grandchildren, Braxton and Jane-Anne Exum and Autumn Collins-Turner, and a very special friend, Doreen Macon. She is also survived by her brothers, Gene Rutland (Jo) and Windell Rutland (Gayle).

Rita’s life was one of service and love, demonstrated through her ownership and ope ration of a daycare, where she cared for children as if they were her own. She will be remembered as a woman of warmth, generosity and humor. Her loving presence and the happy memories she created will be held dear by all who knew her. Her spirit will continue to be a guiding light for her family and the many lives she touched.

Her pastimes included treasured moments with her family, evenings playing bingo, the excitement of poker machines, watching her favorite soap operas and game shows and, in earlier years, participating in golf and bowling. She was also a fan of Auburn football.

A service was held Feb. 10 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory.

ANNETTE INGRAM

Annettte Ingram of Auburn was born Nov.12, 1945, in Banks, Alabama, and passed peacefully on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bethany House.

A funeral service was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Feb. 13, with Ben May officiating. Burial followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

The youngest of nine children, she strongly believed in the importance of “blood kin.” She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her selflessness did not go unnoticed, as she found joy in giving to others every chance she had. Mrs. Ingram would spend her days shopping, gardening, and soaking in the sun; Her Sundays were spent cooking Sunday lunch for family.

She taught her family to have pride in and take care of the things they cherish most — for her, it was her family, friends and flowers. She also valued her coworkers at Ampex, many of which developed into lasting friendships.

Mrs. Ingram was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Barreto. She is survived by her husband, Charles Ingram; son, Jeffery Ingram; grandchildren, Bethany Birchfield (Mitchell), Lauren Morgan (Michael), and Hunter Barreto; great-grandchildren, Oliver Morgan and Noah Birchfield; and siblings, Vernon Jordan (Carolyn) and Jeanette Williams (Milton).

EVELYN WASHINGTON WOOD DUPREE

Evelyn Washington Wood Dupree, 86, of Beauregard passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2024, after an extended illness. She was the first of 10 children born to Littleton Lafayette (Fate) Wood and Katie Bell Cumbie Wood in Montgomery on Feb. 22, 1937, and was affectionately known as “Sister” by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved three sons, Timothy James Dupree, Douglas Monroe Dupree, and Andrew Joseph Dupree; brothers L.C. Wood, Robert Wood, Wayne Wood, Pete Wood; sister Dorothy Wood Hudson.

Evelyn is survived by daughter, Kathy Dupree (Barry) Jones, daughter-in-law Kathy Riddle Dupree (Jerry) Lynch; grandchildren Erin Dupree (Jeff) Sluder, Jay (Amanda) Dupree, Katie Jones (Josh) Corley and Meri Jones (Josh) Stodghill. She was also the proud NaNa to 15 great-grandchildren: Reagan, Ryan and Ryleigh Sluder; Tanner and Ellie Reese Dupree; Evelyn, Nola and Henry Corley; Madison, Malachi, Josiah, Abigail, James, Abraham and Moses Stodghill. She is also survived by four siblings: Alfred Wood, David Wood, Syble Farr and Linda Carlisle.

Evelyn was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church for 55 years. She enjoyed singing in the sanctuary choir and the Golden Notes choir. Many in the community remember her as Ms. Dupree, the school bus driver. She was a talented seamstress, crafter, baker/cook, gardener and bird enthusiast.

A funeral service was held Feb. 14 at Providence Baptist Church (East Campus), in Opelika. Burial immediately followed at the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Providence Baptist Church Missions Fund.

CONNIE COLLIER

Connie Collier, aged 74 of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 11, 2024. She was the daughter of Frank and Margaret Head Collier of Roanoke, Alabama.

Connie graduated from Handley High School in 1968. She was a member of the State Championship Livestock Judging Team that went to Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Auburn University in Vocational Agriculture in 1972. Connie taught Vocational Agriculture at Cass High School for 40 years. While at Cass High School, she was the Future Farmers of America (FFA) sponsor and a lifetime supporter of the FFA. She was also a lifetime member of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association. Connie served as Cass High School’s cheerleading coach for many years. Her livestock teams and cheerleading squads received many awards. Connie was the first female inducted into the Georgia Agriculture Hall of Fame. She was also honored as one of the “Women of Auburn” by Auburn University for paving the way for women in the field of Vocational Agriculture. Connie was member of the Auburn Alumni Association and an avid Auburn fan.

Connie is survived by her sister, Trudy Collier Freeman of Dadeville, Alabama; her niece Connie “Cricket” Coe Haas (Rodney) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; her nephew Rich Coe of Opelika, Alabama; and two great-nieces, Caroline Haas of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Lucy Haas of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A memorial service will be held in Cartersville, Georgia at a later date.

DUSTIN ROBERT BUSHEY

Dustin Robert Bushey, 49, of Opelika, passed on to be with the Lord Feb. 12, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.

Dustin was born on Oct. 3, 1974, in Tampa, Florida, and moved with his family to Alabama in 1976. He spent his childhood in Hurtsboro, Alabama, and attended several schools including Macon Academy and Lee-Scott Academy. After high school, he moved to Auburn and worked in various restaurants with a passion for creating gourmet foods. Eventually Dustin worked with his brother, Aaron, in their retail collectibles business, first in Auburn then Opelika.

Dustin married Lydia Petrenas-Mann in 2014, and they were blessed with the birth of a son, Walter Whit Bushey, in 2019.

Dustin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Emily and Robert Bushey and maternal grandparents, Walter and Hedwig Mann who he affectionately called Ma and Pa.

He is survived by his wife, Lydia; son, Walter; father, Dennis D. Bushey and stepmother, Lisa; his mother, Cheryl Mann Hardin and stepfather, John (Bill) Hardin; his brothers, Aaron Bushey (Wendy), John Hardin Jr. (Heather) and Christopher Bushey (Amber) and many other extended family members.

Dustin’s greatest attribute was his ability to make and stay in touch with friends throughout his life. He was known for his compassionate, selfless personality and ability to nurture and counsel others. He enjoyed eating large amounts of junk food, snake hunting, buying expensive aquarium fish that die immediately, spending time with his family and last but not least, he enjoyed petting his cats.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Highlands, Auburn Campus, 2001 E. Samford Ave., on Friday, Feb. 16, at 2 pm with visitation from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to his GoFundMe page to benefit his son Walter or to a charity of your choice.

LEONARD DUGGAR MCCORMICK

Leonard Duggar McCormick (lovingly known to his family as “Pappy”), aged 77, of Warrenton, Virginia, formerly of Opelika, passed away at home surrounded by his family in Virginia on Febr. 11, 2024. Leonard was born in Auburn, on Sept. 23, 1946.

He was a longtime member of Lakeview Baptist Church, where he forged lasting friendships and deepened his faith and the faith of others. His commitment to Christ set a powerful standard for his family and many others with whom he came in contact.

He proudly served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. The selfless service that he learned and exemplified during his time in the Corps carried over into all other areas of his life, blessing his family, friends, and so many more throughout his journey.

Upon returning from Vietnam, he joined the US Postal Service, delivering the mail, rain or shine, for several years in Montgomery, and then for two decades in Opelika. In retirement, he became a champion weightlifter, breaking national records in the master’s division, and mentoring multiple younger athletes to break through their own boundaries along the way.

Leonard is survived by his children, Alex (Nicole) McCormick of Warrenton, Virginia, and Julie (Spencer) Veal of Bremen, Georgia; his grandchildren, Conlan, Noah, Isabella, and Nicholas McCormick, Aija and Ava Veal; his sisters, Margaret (Greg) Sauer of Orlando, Florida, and Royce Glass of Plano, Texas; and nephews and nieces, Michael, Brian, Diana, Eric, Leslie, Coral and Makalae.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul D. and Edith L. McCormick of Opelika.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika; a graveside service will immediately follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ministries of His Place and Hosannah Home (under the umbrella of Harvest Evangelism) in Opelika, or Hero’s Bridge in Warrenton, Virginia.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory is directing.