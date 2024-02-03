Charles White Obituary

Dr. White passed away Jan. 27, 2024. Dr. Charles White grew up in Wabash, Indiana, where he earned the Eagle Scout rank. Upon his graduation from Wabash High School (1952), he entered Purdue University for his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering (1955) and his master’s (1957) and Ph.D. (1962) in industrial engineering. He became interested in engineering as a high school student when he worked in the laboratory of the General Tire Company helping assess the rubber manufacturing process. After receiving his Ph.D., he worked as an engineer for Armour & Company (1962-1965) in Chicago until he was recruited by Auburn University (1965). Thereafter, he devoted his academic career to engineering and served approximately 30 years as a tenured professor in the College of Engineering at Auburn University and retired in 1994.

Dr. White joined the military upon completion of his undergraduate degree. He entered the U.S. Air Force and was commissioned in 1956. He served actively and in the reserves for 37 years, retiring in 1993at the rank of Brigadier General. His commitment to excellence within the military was evidenced by his receipt of the award of Outstanding Officer, Individual Mobilization Augmentee by the U. S. Air Force Systems Command.

Dr. White enjoyed family activities and arranged many vacations and trips, such as rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon, exploring Mount St. Helens soon after its eruption, spending Christmas at Yellowstone National Park, and following the Lewis and Clark trail. The camping and backpacking trips he arranged covering the entire 45-mile length of Isle Royale in Lake Superior were family highlights. Summer trips to Mackinac Island and cycling the island were family favorites. His interest in Civil War history provided the basis for trips to Civil War monuments, cemeteries, prisons, battlefields, and museums.

Dr. White and his wife faithfully rescued the stray puppies that came to their home over the years. His particular favorite was “Pepper” who was his constant companion. Dr. White was an avid reader who especially enjoyed reading mathematical texts. A favorite activity for him was working in his workshop and using carpentry solutions to solve unique problems. He was a loyal fan of Purdue’s Boilermakers football team and watched their games faithfully.

He is preceded in death by his parents (Charles and Thelma) of Wabash, Indiana. He is survived by his wife (Bonnie) and his daughter (Wendy), son (Justin), and step-son (Brendan and wife Holly Burks) and three grandchildren (Anna Cate, Claire, and Owen).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veterinary Clinic at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery.