Wedding announcement | Millers

Elizabeth Wood Rodgers and Andrew Gibson Miller were married Dec. 15, 2023, at Jaws Beach, Nassau, The Bahamas.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Hosea Rodgers of Auburn, Alabama. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Yancey Jernigan, III and the late Mr. and Mrs. Hosea Weaver Rodgers of Brewton, Alabama.

She is a graduate of Auburn University and is a recruiting manager within the Human Resources People Team at Holder Construction in Atlanta, Georgia.

The groom is the son of Mrs. Kathy Gibson Miller and Mr. Robert Ward Miller of Auburn, Alabama. He is the grandson of the late Mrs. Margaret Ward Miller of Auburn, Alabama and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joe Neil Gibson of Dadeville, Alabama.

He is a graduate of Auburn University and is self employed with R.W. Miller Farm in Auburn, Alabama.

Mr. and Mrs. Miller are at home at Miller Farm in Auburn, Alabama.