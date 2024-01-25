The fight against human trafficking

BY DAVID BELL | FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Each year throughout the world, an estimated 40 million people are subjected to human trafficking and forced labor, which is responsible for approximately $250 billion annually in illicit profits.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the most common form of human trafficking is sexual exploitation, accounting for 79% of all cases. The victims are predominantly women and girls, 20% of whom are children under the age of 18.

It’s easy to think of this as a far-away problem, plaguing societies of third world countries. In reality, Lee County is part of an area where human trafficking not only exists, but victims within our own community are targeted each and every day.

A local organization, known as Worthy2 (Worthy squared), advocates for those who have been exploited through commercial sex or sex trafficking, so they may reclaim their dignity and self-worth.

“We are a faith-based organization. We believe that we are worthy, because He is worthy,” said founder Kathryn Guthrie. “Our mission is two-fold. We focus on prevention and intervention, first working to eradicate the problem and then compassionately guiding survivors as they navigate exiting a life of exploitation and beginning a new life of renewal and restoration.”

Guthrie first became aware of sex trafficking when she witnessed it first-hand while in the process of adopting a child.

“My daughter is Vietnamese, and when I went to Hanoi to finalize the adoption, human slavery and abuse were rampant all around me. It dawned on me that, if left in North Vietnam, my daughter would likely have become a victim,” said Guthrie. “When I returned home, I got involved with an anti-trafficking organization and began to learn more about efforts to combat it.”

About three years ago, Guthrie founded Worthy2 in Lee County, and their efforts were immediately recognized and supported by the city of Opelika.

“By proclamation, the City Council established the Trafficking-Free Zone Initiative in 2022, pledging their support and resources.” Guthrie said. “Since then, more than 300 city employees have been trained in how to spot and report suspected incidents. Police officers have also been trained in how to investigate and prepare cases for effective prosecution.”

In 2022 alone, Worthy2 identified 111 local victims, recovered 17 who accepted the organization’s help, and restored 12 of them. Its average active caseload is 31 clients.

“We were also the advocate team for a big case in Montgomery which resulted in a conviction on all counts and a 60-year sentence in federal prison, Guthrie said. “Opelika has two other human trafficking cases that are awaiting trial in federal court.”

“We will soon begin working with Sheriff Jay Jones and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department in a similar training endeavor over a wider area,” said Guthrie.

“The greatest single obstacle to our success is the internet, which provides predators access to our children and young people,” Guthrie added. “It is also used to facilitate sex trafficking in our community, across our state and beyond.”

“The best thing parents can do to prevent their children from becoming victims is to be aware of who they are communicating with on the internet,” she said. “Perpetrators are very good at portraying themselves falsely and gaining the confidence of naïve youngsters who agree to meet them somewhere. It’s also a good idea to have a code system whereby a child who experiences a potentially dangerous situation away from home can alert their parents via text, and appropriate action can be taken.

“We are very grateful to Mayor Gary Fuller, the city of Opelika and the Opelika Police Department for the help and support we’ve received to date. With continued assistance and guidance from God, we will pursue our mission of prevention and intervention throughout our community,” Guthrie concluded.

For more information about Worthy2 or to find out how you can help, call the 24-hour helpline at (334) 352-8280.