Obituaries published Jan. 25, 2024

GARY SCOTT TAYLOR

Gary Scott Taylor, 67, of Opelika passed away on Jan. 20, 2024.

A ceremony to celebrate Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral home.

Born on July 13, 1956, in Battle Creek, Michigan, Gary loved sports, particularly the Detroit Lions, and enjoyed spending time talking and telling jokes on the phone with his family and friends. He had a passion for landscaping and en-joyed playing various musical instruments.

Gary graduated Battle Creek Central High School in 1974 and attended Kellogg Community College. He was in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1986, serving four tours of duty overseas. He worked at the Veterans Hospital in Fort Custard, the Federal Center in Battle Creek and the city of Battle Creek.

Gary is survived by his wife Aletha Howard Taylor; son Gary Taylor II; daughter Gabrielle Taylor; brother Terry Taylor, sister Cathy Cotton; cousin Karon Taylor; aunt Johnnie Taylor; cousin Rande Johnson and many others. He was preceded in death by his mother Brenda Franklin-Taylor, grandmother Delores Taylor, aunt Carolyn Taylor, uncles Fred and Kent Taylor and cousin Tamesha Taylor.

BETTY WALKER SIMS

Services for Betty Sue Walker Sims will be Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Town Creek Cemetery Pavilion.

Betty was born on May 11, 1935, in Anniston and passed away surrounded by her daughters on Jan. 18, 2024, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

She grew up the eldest daughter of three children. She met and married her husband, John Sims, at the age of 18 and followed alongside of him to Boston, Mass., during his time in the service. They returned to Anniston to raise their three daughters before moving to places like Dothan, Birmingham, Panama City, Homasassa, Florida, and Decatur, Alabama. Betty worked for many years as a dental hygienist. Betty moved to Auburn after her husband’s passing and spent the past 10 years yelling her head off at Auburn basketball, baseball and softball games. She loved her weekly card game with the girls as well as her service in a local PEO group. She was especially proud to have eight Auburn grads in her family.

Known to many in her family as Grandmom, Betty was a fantastic cook and had fabulous taste in clothes and cars. Her oldest grandkids remember her scooting around in her 50s in a Chevy 280Z and then later, when she was in her 60s, in a white Chevy Camaro. She lived a long, full and active life up until the very end.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Laura McCullars (Mike), Teresa Cooper, Karen Waters (Jeff); her brother: Bubba Walker; eight grandchildren: Jennifer Johnson, Jason McCullars, Drew McCullars (Jessica), Josh McCullars (Hannah), Dana Newton (Josh), Katie Hines (Hunter), Will Waters, Walker Waters; five great grandchildren: Jack Johnson, Peyton McCullars, Mattie Johnson, Elizabeth Hines, James Hines; a niece Sandy Simpson; and several nephews, Brian Walker (Sylvia), Michael Walker (Jennifer), Todd Walker, and Elliott McMichael. She was preceded in death by her father: Kenneth Walker; her mother: Louise Sorrell; her sister, Mary Evelyn McMichael; her husband of 54 years, John Sims; her son-in-law, Dr. Charles Cooper; and her great granddaughter, Isabel McCullars.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moving Forward Methodist Church at P.O. Box 2491, Auburn, AL 36831. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

LAURA DIANE SQUIERS

Laura Diane Squiers passed away Jan. 17, 2024, at the age of 52 in Birmingham. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Knowles, her sons Nicholas Andrew Squiers and Christopher Sean Squiers, her parents Lennie and Martin Squiers, and her adopted sister Liberty M. Powell.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Shane Squiers; maternal grandparents, Sadie and Herman Kimbrough; paternal grandparents Kay and Dale Squiers; and aunt, Susan Squiers.

Born June 17, 1971, Laura was a graduate of Auburn High School (1989) and Auburn University (1996). She was employed by the Auburn Housing Authority for the last 14 years. Laura loved her sons and spending time with her family. A lifelong Auburn football fan, she lovingly and dutifully watched Alabama football games with her husband Ken.

A graveside service was held at Memorial Park on Samford Avenue in Auburn on Jan. 20. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

BILLIE LYLES

Billie Lyles, 96, formerly of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on Jan. 17, 2024, in Opelika. She was born on July 21, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Martin Lyles, son, Chuck A. Lyles, parents, Martha Peel Malloy and William Gillis Malloy, eight sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her two daughters, Patty Owen (Eddie) of Opelika and Jan Bachus of Nashville, along with her granddaughters, Angela Walton (Glenn), Kimberlee Metcalfe (Keith), Stephanie Lehman (Alex) and Ashley Conley (Shane) and grandson Matt Owen (Tommie). Billie had numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care Billie received from Gentiva Hospice.

Billie will be cremated and buried with her husband at the Chattanooga National Cemetery sometime in early spring. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (alzheimer’sressearch.com/makeadonation/) or your favorite charity.

TOMMY L. BROWN

Tommy L. Brown, 68, of Opelika passed away Jan. 17, 2024, at EMAC. Visitation was held on Jan. 21 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika.

Tommy was a machinist for Carquest for 35 years. He was full of love and kindness and lived for his family. He loved the outdoors.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father Thomas Coon, and brother-in-law Billy Templeton. He is survived by his wife Marcia Brown; mother Janice O’Hern; daughters, Jamie Brown, Candace Taylor (Shorty) and Heather McElvaine (Eric); grandkids: Braydon Cole, Aryn Cole, Kaese Davis, Nacoma Taylor, Neven Taylor and Nova Taylor; sisters: Debbie Templeton and Kim Gray (David); and aunts and uncles.

He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

WILLIAM F. “BILL” FAUROT

William Lorin (Bill) Faurot died on Jan. 14, 2024. Bill was born on June 21, 1946, in Montgomery to Gladys Sadler Faurot and William L. Faurot, Sr. He was adopted at the age of 13 by his maternal grandparents, Joseph B. and Lila Vinson Sadler.

He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1964 and from Auburn University in 1969 with a B.S. in electrical engineering. Upon graduation from Auburn, Bill was commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and at Ft. Riley, Kansas, before being deployed to South Korea.

Bill was a proud father and granddaddy. He worked for Alabama Power in various capacities, including as junior engineer and superintendent. He began his career in Montgomery, then was moved to Tallassee, Prattville, Demopolis and Tuscaloosa. After 37 years and 3 months he took early retirement and moved to Auburn. He volunteered for over 10 years at East Alabama Medical Center and served on a few committees at Auburn First Baptist Church during his retirement.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, his adoptive parents and a daughter-in-law, Julie Dunn Faurot. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ellen Faurot; daughter, Susan (John) DiJulio; son, John Mark Faurot; four grandchildren, Nicholas DiJulio, Justin Faurot, Sophia DiJulio and Dylan Faurot; and his brother, Jimmy Bryant.

On Jan. 19, a graveside service was held at Town Creek Cemetery and a memorial service was held at Auburn First Baptist Church, with Dr. Tripp Martin officiating. Frederick Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auburn First Baptist Church, 128 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn, AL 36830 or to the charity of your choice.

NEAL LEE SCOTT

Neal Lee Scott, 73, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 15, 2024, at UAB Hospital. A celebration of life with military honors was held Jan. 21 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A private family burial followed at Memorial Park in Auburn.

Neal was born in Santa Monica, California, on July 16, 1950, to Sylvia Arshawsky and John Scott. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and several stateside locations. He became a Warrant Officer in CID (Criminal Investigation Division) and through the years served as the Special Agent in Europe and the United States. He graduated from the State University of New York (SUNY) in 1987. He enjoyed his years in the military before retiring from the Army in 1992 at the rank of CW4.

Neal had great memories of people and places where he served. One of his favorite memories was when he was on the personal security team for Caspar Weinberger and Colin Powell. Another event that was memorable was when he and his family were assigned to Germany and witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall. He was given a piece of the wall to pass on to his son as a symbol of freedom.

Upon retirement from the Army, Neal and his family moved to Auburn. Neal completed a master’s degree in education from Jacksonville State University. He taught special education, then became the Junior High School Principal in Russell County. He finished his educational career in the Russell County Central Office, retiring after 17 years. Neal was an avid fan of Auburn University baseball and served on the board of directors for the Auburn Diamond Club. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Opelika and loved his Empty Nest Sunday School class.

Neal was preceded by his parents and his in-laws, Jerry and Robert H. Ingram. He is survived by the person he loved most in the world, his wife of 43 years, Princie Ingram Scott; the son he was so proud of, Robert Neal Scott and Robert’s fiancé, Stephanie Henderson; his sister-in-law, Kathy Ingram Voltz; brother-in-law, Jim Voltz; and three special nephews, Ingram, John and Will Voltz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the CARE Humane Society, First Baptist Church of Opelika or a charity of one’s choosing.

BRUCE BYLSMA

Bruce Bylsma, age 74, of Auburn passed away at home on Jan. 15, 2024. Bruce was born on March 5, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and spent his youth in Arkansas before settling in Montgomery, Alabama. Bruce received a football scholarship to Auburn University, where he lettered three years playing defensive end under Coach Shug Jordan from 1968-71. He married Patricia (Pat) Worthington on March 5, 1968, and together they raised three rambunctious boys. He worked as the safety director at Ampex Corporation in Opelika for 25 years, then represented several companies as a loss control consultant. After retiring, he became a driver for Tiger Transit. He was active at Church of the Highlands.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents James Bylsma and Phoebe Bylsma Hillsamer. In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, he is survived by his children, Mark Wade Bylsma (Donna), David Wayne Bylsma (Lori) and Steven Wyatt Bylsma (Kelly). He is also survived by his siblings, James Bylsma (Dee), Christopher Bylsma (Annette), Kathy Branch (Steve) and Suzanne Burns (Gerald). He and Pat have twelve grandchildren, Seth, Madison, Alyssa, Hayley, Emily, Chandler, Jackson, Matthew, Austin, Zachary, Kenzie, and Kole along with 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Jan. 19 at Church of the Highlands East Campus, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisting with arrangements. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association in Bruce’s name at www.heart.org.

BERNARD W. FULLER

Bernard W. Fuller of Opelika passed away at the Bethany House on Jan. 15, 2024. He was 86 years old.

He was a former teacher and coach, retired from Michelin and was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie R. Fuller; children, Deron Fuller (Susan) and Dawn Fuller (Rickey); four grandchildren, Cathryn, Aubrey, Grace and Conner; and sister, Dean Ballien (Ken).

A service was held Jan. 19 in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Pastor Cade Farris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org>donate, First Baptist Church of Opelika or any charity of your choice.

CHRISTIAN KALEB “C.K.” HOLLOWAY

Christian Kaleb Holloway passed away on Jan. 13, 2024. C.K., as he was called by his friends, was born on Oct. 8, 2001, in Selma. He married the love of his life, Makayla Morris, on Aug. 8, 2023.

Kaleb lived life to the fullest. He was quite a handful, bringing joy and laughter to everyone around him. There was never a dull moment when he was around. He gave the best hugs in the world and stole any snack cake in reach. He loved his truck, and he loved to eat, but his greatest joy was spending time with his dad and brothers and annoying his mom.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his parents, Michael and Terrica Millender and Dale Holloway; grandparents, Wayne and Melinda Smith, Regina Gates, Rose Millender and Danny and Sarah Davenport; siblings, Maliq, Micah and Marques Millender, Katlyn Robinson, Lance Holloway, Lauren (Nick) Brannon, Vanessa Holloway, Hannah Cottingham and brother from another mother, Carson Coates; aunts and uncles, Tia Smith, Tanya (Michael) George, Elizabeth Davenport, Russell (Crystal) Smith, Leon Prater, Chris Millender, Morgan (TJ) Herrod and Stephanie (Dennis) Shepard; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends Danielle, Tommy, Ashleigh, Jenessa and Kyleigh. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Geremiah, grandmother Rose Prater, grandfather Oliver Millender and Pawpaw Roger.

A memorial service was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Jan. 20, with Eric Ingram officiating.



ROY WILSON DICKEY

Roy Wilson Dickey, age 83, passed away Jan. 13, 2024, in Hogansville, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Olivia Dickey; and sisters Katherine Olivia Sanders and Linda Pearl Roop. He is survived by his wife Kristen; brother Harold (Barbra) Dickey of Montgomery; sons Troy Wilson (Donna) Parmley of Lawrence, Kansas, and Jimmy (Kay) Head of Hogansville; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Dickey served in the Air Force from 1957 until 1960. He was a retired meat cutter from Winn Dixie in Opelika. He enjoyed antiques, playing music, telling jokes and being a part of the Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) club in Lafayette.

A funeral service was held on Jan. 17 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial following in Garden Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.

HARRIETTE WORTHINGTON

Harriette Faye McLain Worthington passed away on Jan. 12, 2024, at the age of 87. She was born in Chambers County on Dec. 28, 1936, to Eugene Milton McLain and Wynell Hamil McLain. After a childhood in Langdale, she graduated from Auburn University where she met and married the love of her life, Jack Emory Worthington Sr.

After 25+ years with the state, she retired as the deputy director of the Alabama Medicaid Agency. Following retirement, she cherished time with her husband and family and was an avid flower gardener.

She is survived by her son, Jack Emory Worthington Jr. (Angela) daughters Laura Lynn Ellis (David) and Jeanna Faye Kervin (Isaac). Grandchildren, Sydney Gaines (Brian) Jacob Worthington (girlfriend Anna), Keenan Worthington (girlfriend Haley) and, Zachary Kervin (fiancé Melissa), Lilly Worthington and Aurelia Worthington. Great Grandchildren, Ivy Gaines, Wren Gaines, and Violet Gaines. Dearest Sister-In-Law Ruby Worthington, lifelong friends Patricia Norrell and Annette Reardon and family member Leslie Worthington as well as a large extended family and friends.

Mrs. Worthington was proceeded in death by her husband of 46 years; an infant son, Jeffery McLain Worthington; her parents; a brother, Gene McLain, and a sister, Salley McLain Aaron.

A funeral service was held on Jan. 17 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with burial following in Garden Hills Cemetery. To make a donation in her name, please consider the American Lung Association or your local church.