William M. McLeroy Jr.

William “Bill” M. McLeroy Jr., aged 83, of Opelika, was born in Lincoln County, Georgia on Nov. 29, 1940, and passed away at Arbor Lake on Jan. 21, 2024. He was the epitome of what every husband and father should aspire to be.

He was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Opelika, where he found solace, community and spiritual nourishment. His faith was a guiding light in his life.

He proudly served his country with honor in the U.S. Army (Vietnam era). His commitment to duty and the values he held dear continued throughout his life, leaving an indelible mark on those that knew him.

During his three decades of work at Ampex, he exemplified hard work, dedication, and loyalty. His contributions were not only to the company but to the friendships he forged with colleagues who became lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Amber McLeroy; parents, William and Elsie McLeroy; sisters, Dathia Summerlin, Lyn Mizerany; brother Morgan McLeroy; nieces, Julie and Penny. He now joins them in eternal peace, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

He is survived by his children, who will always remember him for his kindness, strength, and unwavering love, Lee McLeroy (Vickie), April Doss-McLeroy (Candi); grandchildren, Justin McLeroy (Courtney Harris), Chris McLeroy; great grandchildren, Hudson, Sawyer, and Sutton McLeroy; Sister, Diann Collins (Richard); nieces and nephews, Dathia, Morgan, Brandon, Will and Colleen; many great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery, Alabama, or Toys for Tots/FOP Lodge 21 in Opelika.

The family would like to thank the Staff at Oak Lake for their love and support shown to us during this time.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory is directing.