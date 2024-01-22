Laura Diane Squiers passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the age of 52, in Birmingham, Alabama. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Knowles, her sons Nicholas Andrew Squiers and Christopher Sean Squiers, her parents Lennie and Martin Squiers, and her adopted sister Liberty M. Powell.

She is preceded in death by her brother Christopher Shane Squiers, maternal grandparents Sadie and Herman Kimbrough, paternal grandparents Kay and Dale Squiers and her aunt Susan Squiers.

Born June 17, 1971, Laura was a graduate of Auburn High School (1989) and Auburn University (1996). She was employed by the Auburn Housing Authority for the last 14 years. Laura loved her sons and spending time with her family. A lifelong Auburn football fan, she lovingly and dutifully watched Alabama football games with her husband Ken.

Visitation was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. A graveside service was held at Memorial Park on Samford Avenue in Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.