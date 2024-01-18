Lee County School Board recognizes Beauregard Elementary achievement

At its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 9, the Lee County Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard recognized Beauregard Elementary School for being named one of 12 “spotlight schools” by the Alabama Department of Education. Beauregard Elementary was selected because of its exceptional progress in ensuring all students can read on grade level before they leave the third grade. As a spotlight school, teachers, reading specialists and administrators from other schools in the state will visit Beauregard and see first-hand what strong implementation of the science of reading principles looks like.