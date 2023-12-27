Pair of Tigers claim milestone in recent win

Jaylin Williamsand K.D. Johnson both broke 1,000 in total career points at last Friday’s game against Alabama State. Williams scored 20 points in the game, while Johnson added 13. PHOTOS BY ZACH BLAND AND JAMIE HOLT | AUBURN TIGERS

BY NOAH GRIFFITH | FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN –– Seniors K.D. Johnson and Jaylin Williams notched 1,000 career points inside Neville Arena on Friday night, as Auburn University men’s basketball (9-2) topped Alabama State, 82-62.

With 20 points, Williams also led the team in scoring for the second time this season and the first time outright. During Auburn’s four-game win streak, he’s scored 66 points with 16 rebounds, 13 assists, four steals and four turnovers.

“Congratulations to Jaylin Williams,” said head coach Bruce Pearl. “What a great game he had on both ends of the floor. He has been tremendously consistent over the last couple weeks. It was also great to see K.D. — that ball going in for him. I thought K.D. brought great energy into his rotation at the start of the first half where it really kind of ignited our defense.”

Along with Williams’ second 20-point scoring performance of the season, Johnson tallied 13 off the bench, thanks to a 3-for-5 shooting night from 3-point range.

Starting his career in 2020 as a Georgia Bulldog, the Atlanta native transferred to Auburn as a sophomore. After going back-and-forth between starter and bench player in his first two years at Auburn, he has settled into a role off the bench in his senior year and has sparked the Tigers with 7.5 points per game.

Known for his energetic, aggressive defense, Johnson added a pair of steals to his career night on Friday while racking up his third double-digit scoring performance of the season. However, he only needed a pair of three balls to go down to surpass the 1,000 mark. He put up just two 3-pointers in the first half, and — to the enjoyment of his teammates — he did just that.

“I was trying to see what they were jumping on me for,” Johnson said. “But they hadn’t turned around, and then I heard it on the intercom. It kind of lit me up going through that. I appreciate that moment.”

As a fifth-year senior, Williams has been “Mr. Consistent” in his time at Auburn. He’s never been the standout or the flashiest player on the floor, but he knows how to show out when the team needs him.

After breaking out with 10.9 points a game in the 2020-21 season, he took a back seat to Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler the next season with 5.6 a game before averaging 11.2 points a game last season and again 10.9 in his final campaign on The Plains so far.

The Newnan, Georgia, native notched 1,000 career points after Johnson in the second half on a lay-up in transition before putting his versatility on display with a monstrous alley-oop slam on the ensuing possession.

“I have to say: it’s about time,” Williams said with a smile. “I’ve been around a little while.”

Along with the individual accolades, the Tigers continued to out-rebound (41-27) and tally more assists (14-7) than opponents. Despite turning the ball over 18 times, they forced just as many turnovers and shot 7% better from the floor than Alabama State.

With his sixth double-double of the season, Johni Broome returned to form with 16 points and 13 rebounds along with three steals and three blocks.

While the big men led the scoring drive this time, Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson continued to move the ball with flair — racking up four assists a piece. That, along with Johnson’s 13 points, led another impressive outing from the Auburn guards.

Auburn dominated all areas of the court in Auburn’s 50th consecutive nonconference win at home, dating back to 2015. Auburn is now 5-0 at home this season with its fifth win by 20 or more.

The Tigers continue to roll through its non-conference slate, improving to 9-2 with its fourth consecutive win. They will look to stay hot as they return home to take on Chattanooga on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. before wrapping up non-conference play the following Tuesday.