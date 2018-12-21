STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO.: 2018-C-052

RE: LILLIE BELL COOPER, Deceased, Estate of

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of November, 2018 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Austin Joe Williams, Executor

Lauryn A. Lauderdale

Attorney for Executor

Lauderdale & Lauderdale, P.C.

700 Avenue D

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone: 334-749-5196

Facisimile: 334-749-5532

Legal Run 12/19/18, 12/26/18 and 01/02/2019