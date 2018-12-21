STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF LEE
IN THE PROBATE COURT
CASE NO.: 2018-C-052
RE: LILLIE BELL COOPER, Deceased, Estate of
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of November, 2018 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Austin Joe Williams, Executor
Lauryn A. Lauderdale
Attorney for Executor
Lauderdale & Lauderdale, P.C.
700 Avenue D
Opelika, Alabama 36801
Telephone: 334-749-5196
Facisimile: 334-749-5532
Legal Run 12/19/18, 12/26/18 and 01/02/2019
